The Best Margaritas in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 26 La Rosa Tequileria & Grille, Santa Rosa: Dining editor Heather Irwin has declared La Rosa's La Diabla her favorite margarita. It comprises lime, strawberry (or mango) with muddled jalapeño peppers served on the rocks. If heat isn't your thing, try one of their 12 other margaritas, or keep it simple with a sip of tequila from the expansive bar, which features over 180 artisan tequilas. 707-523-3663, 500 4th St., Santa Rosa

Slide 2 of 26 La Cantina, Santa Rosa: This recently opened Rincon Valley restaurant offers a large drink menu, with their Cadillac Margarita being large enough to share. If tequila is not your thing, try a Victoria, a lager style beer popular in Mexico. 6599 Montecito Blvd #130, Santa Rosa. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 3 of 26 Cascabel, Santa Rosa: Originally a tequila lounge based out of San Rafael, Cascabel opened a second location in Montgomery Village. They offer up plenty of delicious tequila-focused cocktails, with the 'Margarita de la Casa' as number one on the list. 909 Village Ct, Santa Rosa. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 4 of 26 Ricardo's Bar & Grill, Santa Rosa: A popular hangout for Bennett Valley residents, Ricardo's serves up tasty martinis and a delicious house margarita that uses Sauza Blue tequila and is served on the rocks in a tall, skinny glass. Or go big with their top shelf - it's worth the upgrade. Pair it with shrimp tacos from the secret menu and you'll be more than satisfied. 707-545-7696, 2700 Yulupa, Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 5 of 26 Maya Restaurant, Sonoma: Maya serves up contemporary Yucatan cuisine and the largest tequila selection in town. All of their margaritas use 100 percent Blue Weber Agave tequila and their house margarita is no joke - it packs a punch with silver tequila, orange liqueur, and fresh lemon and lime juice. For something a bit more fruity, try their pomegranate margarita. 707-935-3500, 101 E. Napa St., Sonoma. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 7 of 26 La Casa Restaurant, Sonoma: The oldest restaurant in Sonoma knows how to throw down the margaritas - they offer six types - many use recipes that date back to the restaurant's 1967 opening. Try the Coat Rack, which uses Cazadores Reposado tequila, Cointreau, and fresh squeezed lime, or order a house margarita during happy hour. 707-996-3406, 121 E. Spain St., Sonoma. (Photo: Sarah Stierch)

Slide 8 of 26 Oso Sonoma, Sonoma: Oso's food is pretty great and so are their cocktails. Seasonal concoctions use fresh fruit and saké liquors, providing a low alcohol twist on classic drinks. Pair Oso's molé braised pork shoulder tacos with a blood orange margarita ($10), which uses Sabé Teq, blood orange puree, lime, agave and salt. 707-931-6926, 9 E. Spain St., Sonoma.

Slide 9 of 26 Taqueria La Hacienda, Sonoma: Sonoma locals flock to La Hacienda, not just for their hearty portions of Mexican food, which includes the best homemade molé in town, but also for their gigantic margaritas. Skip the house margarita and go top shelf with a blend of their famous margarita mix and El Jimador Tequila Blanco Triple Sec, topped with floats of Grand Marnier and Cointreau. They also offer a margarita using organic tequila. 707-939-8226, 17960 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma. (Photo: Sarah Stierch)

Slide 10 of 26 Mi Pueblo, Petaluma: Mi Pueblo, located in the heart Petaluma's historic downtown, hosts a popular happy hour, with speciality margaritas, such as their jalapeño margarita. Local fans describe Mi Pueblo's margaritas as being "the size of a mixing bowl" and therefore shareable for two - but would you really want to share your margarita? 707-769-9066, 1008 Kentucky St., Petaluma.

Slide 11 of 26 Plaza Tequila, Petaluma: Popular with happy hour enthusiasts, Plaza Tequila offers margarita lovers plenty of options to pair with their expansive menu. Treat yourself to a top shelf margarita, which is topped off with a float of Cointreau, and sit back and relax on their shaded patio. 707-776-4949, 600 E. Washington, Petaluma. (Photo courtesy of Plaza Tequila)

Slide 13 of 26 Mateo's Cocina Latina, Healdsburg: Yucatán-born chef Mateo Granados takes great pride in his gourmet cuisine, which has earned him numerous awards. Using sustainable and locally-grown ingredients, Granados' cocktail program is top notch too. Go for the heat with the margarita caliente with Cimarron Blanco, radish, cilantro, jalapeño and agave nectar or keep it cool with a house margarita. 707-433-1520, 214 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 14 of 26 Agave, Healdsburg: Agave offers one of the largest tequila selections in the county and hosts regular tastings. Order a house margarita or go big with Le Reyna del Sur, which is made with Herradura silver tequila, fresh squeezed lime, and Grand Marnier. Enjoy your margarita al fresco with Chef Octavio Diaz's mother's speciality, traditional molé from Oaxaca. 707-433-2411, 1063 Vine St., Healdsburg.

Slide 15 of 26 Rustic Francis's Favorites, Geyserville: An Italian restaurant at a winery may seem an unlikely margaritas destination but North County locals swear by the agave honey margarita at Francis Ford Coppola's Rustic restaurant. A simple blend of tequila, agave honey, Cointreau and lime, the drink is made from a traditional Mexican recipe from the 1930s. Enjoy it at the art deco bar or poolside. 707-857-1485, 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville. (Photo: Amanda Marsalis)

Slide 16 of 26 El Farolito, Windsor: Pair molcajete with a margarita from El Rey, the Mezcaleria bar inside El Farolito. Fans praise the Trés Pedros, which is made with Azunia Platinum Blanco tequila, tamarind, hibiscus, and lime juice. If you're a smoky mezcal lover, you'll find mezcal margaritas, including the Maria Sabina, which comprises San Juan del Rio mezcal, egg white, lime juice, agave nectar and amaretto. 707-838-9511, 8465 Old Redwood Hwy, Windsor. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 17 of 26 Kin, Windsor: The patio at Kin makes for a fabulous place to kick back and relax with a KIN margarita. This cocktail uses Hacienda Vieja Reposado tequila, Beauchant orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, sour mix, and salt - be sure to ask for pomegranate juice, too! Enjoy it with mahi mahi fish tacos or a fajita chicken salad. 707-837-7546, 740 McClelland Dr., Windsor. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 19 of 26 El Barrio, Guerneville: One of the hottest spots in Guerneville, El Barrio pairs tequila and mezcal craft cocktails with small Mexican plates. USA Today calls their La Adelita margarita - made with Cebeza tequila, Cointreau, hibiscus, and lime - "sultry." They also offer mezcal margaritas, like the El Barrio, which uses just a few simple ingredients: Fidencio mezcal, agave and lime juice. Order some Mexican deviled eggs and chill on the patio. 707-604-7601, 16230 Main St., Guerneville. (Photo: Kelly Pulieo)

Slide 20 of 26 Underwood Bar and Grill, Graton: A popular hangout for locals, including winemakers and artists, Underwood offers a top notch craft cocktail program, which of course includes a margarita. Their Mercury margarita uses Herradura Blanco tequila, Grand Marnier, Cointreau, house-made sweet & sour, and fresh orange juice. It's a perfect match with their signature grilled hamburger. 707-823-7023, 9113 Graton Rd., Graton.

Slide 21 of 26 El Coronel Mexican Restaurant, Sebastopol: This family-friendly establishment, with an outdoor patio, makes for a great spot to enjoy one of nine speciality margaritas - especially if you love a more fruity twist. Their Pink Cadillac margarita stars Chambord, giving it a distinct raspberry flavor, and the Georgia Peach features peach Schnapps. 707-829-7010, 1015 Gravenstein Hwy S., Sebastopol. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 22 of 26 La Bodeguita, Bodega Bay: Bodega Bay's only Mexican restaurant serves up traditional Mexican food with a seaside twist. Both locals and travelers along Highway 1 stop by for frozen margaritas, which come in a giant goblet that requires two hands to hold. Nibble on your margarita with chips and fresh salsa, followed by the fish taco of the day. 707-875-9190, 2001 CA-1, Bodega Bay. (Photo by Paul V.)

Slide 23 of 26 Rocker Oysterfeller's, Valley Ford: This Valley Ford saloon offers contemporary twists on classics, including the margarita, which comprises fresh lime, Arette tequila, Patron Citronage, and agave. Enjoy it with their beer-battered fish tacos, served with apple-fennel slaw and a spicy remoulade sauce. Too many margaritas? Sleep it off at their onsite hotel. 707-876-1983, 14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford. (Photo: Paige Green Photography)

Slide 25 of 26 Mi Ranchito, Cotati: Mi Ranchito loves tequila so much they have their own tequila club. Their speciality margaritas run the gamut of colors, tastes and sizes. Try La Borracha, which is topped off with a mini-Corona beer or a refreshing cucumber margarita that uses Milagro silver tequila. 707-795-7600, 7600 Commerce Blvd, Cotati. (Courtesy photo)