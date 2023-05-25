Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, Food + Drink, Sonoma Restaurants, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country

Try a Foot-Long Machete Quesadilla at This Santa Rosa Taqueria

It's a forearm-length corn tortilla filled with meat (al pastor!), cheese, sour cream, tomato and cilantro.

Championing a favorite taqueria is a popular pastime for Sonoma County residents. It’s all about the perfect spit-grilled al pastor, the best salsa bar, the heftiest burrito or the crispiest carnitas. And if you dis someone’s quesabirria spot, be ready for a fight.

Related: 15 Favorite Mexican Restaurants in Sonoma County

El Fogon is my newest obsession. It features the epic Machete, a forearm-length corn tortilla filled with meat (al pastor!), cheese, sour cream, tomato and cilantro. A Mexico City street food, the blade-shaped Machete can easily feed two.

Michelada at El Fogon Taco Shop in Santa Rosa on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

El Fogon’s salsa bar is stocked with spicy sauces for dipping or dousing that add kick to the Camarones al Mojo de Ajo (shrimp in a creamy garlic sauce). The biggest winner, of course, is the crispy, cheesy quesabirria.

623 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-575-0574, elfagonca.com.

Related Posts
Find Cult-Favorite Mexican Treats at This Tiny Candy Shop in Santa Rosa Find Cult-Favorite Mexican Treats at This Tiny Candy Shop in Santa Rosa
Where to Get the Best Margaritas in Sonoma County Where to Get the Best Margaritas in Sonoma County
The 30 Best Restaurants in Sonoma The 30 Best Restaurants in Sonoma

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments