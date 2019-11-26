20 Favorite Hikes in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 30 Spring Lake Regional Park, Santa Rosa: Spring Lake is perfect for hikers of all abilities, with 10 miles of trails linking to Trione-Annadel State Park and Howarth Park. Family-friendly trails can end with picnicking and play at Howarth Park, and hikers looking for a more intense trek can tackle the Annadel trails. The orange and red hues of autumn reflect off the lake for a scenic adventure in either direction. Open daily from 7 a.m. to sunset. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 2 of 30 Morning sunlight filters through trees at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa. Read our contributor Lizzie Simon's Love Letter to Spring Lake. (Kent Porter)

Slide 3 of 30 Howarth Park, Santa Rosa: This park near Spring Lake in Santa Rosa offers up plenty of family fun with a playground, mini-amusement park, and train rides. The park is also home to several relaxing trails that loop up and around the lake. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 4 of 30 Melissa Wonders, right, and Meghan Skidmore embark on a four-hour trail ride through Howarth and Spring Lake parks, and Trione-Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 5 of 30 Taylor Mountain, Santa Rosa: If you're looking for an Instagram-worthy hike, we recommend the Eastern Route Trail at Taylor Mountain Regional Park. This 3.2-mile trail (roundtrip), which was once an old mill farm road, will take you up a 1,000-foot hill and, in spring, past a variety of wildflowers. Lupine, tidy tips, woodland stars, poppies and the hypnotic gold curlicues of fiddleneck make for great photos. The views aren't bad either. The park is open from 7 a.m. to sunset and charges a $7 parking fee per vehicle. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 6 of 30 Will Jaffe takes his dog Ziggy for a walk at Taylor Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa, with a view of Mt. St. Helena in the background. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 7 of 30 Hood Mountain Regional Park, Santa Rosa: This is the perfect spot for seasoned hikers and those looking for a rugged challenge. A highlight of the park is the Hood Mountain summit, which stands at 2,730 feet, the highest peak in the Mayacamas Mountains. The trail climbs through grassy meadows, pine forests and charming creeks. A local favorite for intrepid hikers is the trek to Gunsight Rock, which overlooks the Golden Gate Bridge on a clear day. Want a tougher challenge? Try taking the Goodspeed Trail that spans over eight miles and connects to Sugarloaf Ridge. The park is open 7 a.m. to sunset and parking is $7. (Scott Hess Photography)

Slide 8 of 30 Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Kenwood: With 25 miles of trails that weave through oak woodlands and along babbling brooks, Sugarloaf has the right trail for everyone. The Canyon-Pony Gate Loop trail is two miles of shady redwoods leading to a glorious 25-foot waterfall, which flows full-force during the rainy season. The Meadow Trail is a 1.6-mile roundtrip gravel road that’s perfect for those who need more accessibility. If you’re looking for a more strenuous hike with stunning views, venture the 6.6-mile Bald Mountain Loop that takes you 1,529 feet up to the peak, where you can see as far as Mt. St. Helena to the north and San Francisco Bay to the south. The park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and parking is $8. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 9 of 30 Watching the waterfall at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Kenwood. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 10 of 30 Jack London State Park, Glen Ellen: This historic landmark features over 1,000 acres of stunning nature and literary history. You can see the ruins of London's dream home, Wolf House, and choose between a short half-mile loop or a two-hour countryside walk. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; closed on December 25. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 11 of 30 Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 12 of 30 Quarryhill Botanical Garden, Glen Ellen: This Sonoma Valley treasure boasts one of the largest, wild-sourced, Asian plant collections in North America and Europe. You can download an app for self-guided tours through the 25-acre grounds. Take the trail up to Prayer Flags for Sonoma Mountain views.

Slide 13 of 30 The Quarryhill Botanical Garden in Glen Ellen has become a base station for international conservation efforts. A tranquil refuge from our increasingly urban way of life, the garden is a lush cornucopia of Asian plant life grown from wild seed during the past quarter century. (Video by Joshua Dylan Mellars)

Slide 14 of 30 Sonoma Valley Regional Park, Glen Ellen: Located in the center of Sonoma Valley, this 202-acre park features several shaded picnic areas and various short trails around ridges and hillsides. The main path is the 1.3-mile Valley of the Moon Trail, beginning in a meadow and winding through a forest of oaks along a seasonal creek. The springtime offers dreamy views of poppies, lupine, and other wildflowers. The park is open 8 a.m. to sunset and parking is $7. (Photo by Conner Jay)

Slide 15 of 30 Crane Creek Regional Park, Rohnert Park: This 128-acre park, full of sloping grasslands and grand oak trees, is an ideal spot to hike, ride horses, have a picnic or play disc golf. From December through July, cattle can be seen grazing around the park to reduce fire risk. Enjoy hiking with the cows along Crane Creek’s meadows from 7 a.m. to sunset for $7 for parking. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 16 of 30 Shollenberger Park, Petaluma: Go birdwatching on a leisurely stroll around this 165-acre wetlands park. Hugging the Petaluma River, this park features a pond encircled by a level, 2-mile trail that’s perfect for your daily run, a bike ride, walking the dog, or a casual walk with a friend observing the swans, swallows and red-winged blackbirds. Another trail branching off from the main loop takes you through Alman Marsh and to the Ellis Creek Treatment Plant. The park is open sunrise to sunset and parking is free. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 17 of 30 The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation. (Photo by Crissy Pascual)

Slide 18 of 30 Helen Putnam Regional Park, Petaluma: Whether you want to stroll along the fish pond or explore dense oak woodlands, there’s plenty of beautiful paths to take from the park’s six miles of trails. The Panorama Trail lives up to its namesake as it offers spectacular views of the rolling hills and golden grasslands of the Petaluma Valley. Hikers, bikers, horses, and dogs (on leashes) are welcome on Helen Putnam’s trails from 8 a.m. to sunset with a $7 parking fee. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 19 of 30 West County Regional Trail: This forested 5.5-mile route, linking Sebastopol, Forestville, and Graton, is perfect for cyclists looking for a nice stretch of road to bike. The trail is also a prime spot for bird-watching and admiring the thick moss which grows on the trees that line the path. The park opens at sunrise and closes at sunset. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 20 of 30 Armstrong Redwoods State Reserve, Guerneville: This sprawling 805-acre redwood grove is the kind of place that can reinvigorate the soul. Take the 1-1.7-mile Pioneer Trail for a peaceful stroll among nature's giants. This state park is also a prime spot for snapping a selfie or sitting down for a family picnic. Open daily, from 8 a.m. to one hour after official sunset and charges an $8 parking fee per vehicle; $7 for seniors. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 21 of 30 Take a "forest bath" in Armstrong Redwoods. Shinrin-yoku or "forest bathing" was developed in Japan during the 1980s and has become a cornerstone of preventive health care and healing in Japanese medicine. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 22 of 30 The Kortum Trail, Jenner: Sonoma Coast State Park offers one of the most scenic hikes in the county. The 4-mile roundtrip coastal trail takes you from Goat Rock to Wright's Beach. You can explore coastal cliffs and gullies as you breathe refreshing ocean air. There is an $8 parking fee per vehicle. For park hours, call 707-875-3483. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 23 of 30 A hiker finishes the Kortum Trail along the Sonoma Coast, just in time for sunset. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 24 of 30 Foothill Regional Park, Windsor: Located in the hills at the northeast corner of Windsor, this 211-acre parkland was a cattle ranch until the mid-1980s. The land is covered in oak savanna that is scattered with several species of oaks, bay, madrone, and buckeye trees. Many of the trails that weave through the hills are old ranch roads. This dog-friendly park (allowed on leash only) is a great place for some quality time with your pet. Open 7 am to sunset. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 25 of 30 Riverfront Regional Park, Healdsburg: Located along the Russian River, Riverfront Regional Park offers less strenuous jaunts than the area’s higher-incline trails, but still has incredible views. With two lakes and a redwood grove, hikers can enjoy the 2-mile Lake Trail that loops around the park and end the day with a picnic under the redwoods. Open daily from 7 a.m. to sunset. (Weriset / Shutterstock)

Slide 26 of 30 Mount Saint Helena is the tallest peak in Sonoma County at 4,339 feet. It is located in Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, at the intersection of Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties. The 5.3-mile trail to the summit is steep due to a steady climb, but not too strenuous. Once at the top, the views are spectacular: 360-degree vistas that extend across Napa Valley to Mount Tamalpais, to San Francisco and the twin peaks of Mount Diablo in the south, Mount Lassen and Snow Mountain in the north, the Vaca Mountains in the east and the coastal ranges and the ocean in the west. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 27 of 30 Kunde Family Winery, Kenwood: The hiking program at Kunde Family Winery takes you 1,400 feet above the Sonoma Valley floor to the Mayacamas Mountains. You will get a firsthand look at sustainable winegrowing practices as you take in Sonoma County scenery. The hike concludes with a trip to the tasting room (this trail is for 21+ only). The winery advises participants to pack a lunch. Tours are $40 per person ($20 for wine club members) and begin at 9 a.m. There are dog hikes too ($90 per person), paired with wine tasting. Reservations are required. (Photo by Scott Manchester)

Slide 28 of 30 Alexander Valley Vineyards, Healdsburg: The "grape-to-glass" excursion at the Wetzel Family Estate is less of a hike and more of a leisurely stroll among the vineyards and winery grounds in Healdsburg. The tour ends with wine tasting straight from the barrel in an underground cave. This 21 and up-only hike is $50 per person and requires a 48-hour reservation beforehand. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 29 of 30 Vineyards turn the color of autumn above Alexander Valley. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 30 of 30 Seghesio Family Vineyards, Geyserville: This tour of the Seghesio Family Ranch in Geyserville will put you right in the middle of 120-year-old vines. The hike, only available on select dates, offers an opportunity to explore Zinfandel and Italian varietals as you make your way up to the top of Rattlesnake Hill. Hike, lunch, and wine is $75 per person. (Courtesy photo)