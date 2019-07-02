Best Summer Ever: 40 Things to Do in Sonoma County July Through September

Slide 1 of 51 Ride the River: Floating the Russian River is a summertime must, but how best to approach a float trip is a matter of some debate. Our best bet? Kicking the day off at Forestville’s Steelhead Beach and ending at Sunset Beach. While the 2-mile stretch doesn’t look like much on a map, at the river’s sluggish summertime pace, the route takes a good four hours. We recommend bringing two cars (one parked at each beach) and starting early. Don’t forget the sunscreen, and be sure to bring enough liquids to stay hydrated. 9000 River Road, Forestville, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. —CW (Kent Porter)

Slide 2 of 51 Hit the Bar at Stumptown: Looking for a beer or a burger after that Russian River float trip? There’s no better place to quench your thirst than Stumptown Brewery in Guerneville. Just outside of downtown, the bar features a patio with a river view and access to the beach below. In the summertime, it opens up its beach bar, and patrons are welcome to bring their dogs, so long as they remain on leash. It’s cash only, so come prepared. 15045 River Road, Guerneville, 707-869-0705. —CW

Slide 3 of 51 Celebrate the 4th: The Summer at the Green concert series opens with a bang on July 4 as the Santa Rosa Symphony joins forces with the Transcendence Theatre Company for an evening of sassy show tunes and patriotic classics. The popular Independence Day event at the Green Music Center offers an array of old-fashioned family fun, including kids’ activities, picnicking on the lawn, and a fireworks spectacular at dusk. Families are encouraged to arrive at 4:30 p.m. to take advantage of the Kids Zone and to set up their picnic spread. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. 1801 E Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, 707-664-4246, gmcsonoma.edu. —DP (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 4 of 51 Slurp Your Slush: Amy's Wicked Slush has become a summer requisite featuring Boston-style slushes in a rainbow of colors and fruity flavors. Though cherry and lemon are classic for the dessert that’s something between shaved ice and a Slurpee, Amy’s keeps things fresh with additions like grapefruit, ginger ale, cotton candy, and sour raspberry. The original store is located just across from Memorial Beach in Healdsburg, with outposts in Ukiah and Petaluma and mobile locations at summertime events. 13840 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-9253, wickedslush.com —HI

Slide 5 of 51 Get Funky on Fridays: Dance on the sprawling lawn at the Hood Mansion, beneath the shadow of Hood Mountain in the Valley of the Moon. The Funky Fridays weekly series stages a rotating cast of local blues, funk, reggae, and rock bands. Food trucks supply the tri-tip and chocolate munchies. Beer and wine are for sale. You can bring your own picnic spread, but no outside alcoholic beverages. And no umbrellas or high-backed chairs. 389 Casa Manana Road, Santa Rosa, 707-833-6288, funkyfridays.info —JB (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 7 of 51 Feast at the Fair: Whether you’re here to show a goat, ride the Ferris wheel, eat a corndog, or some combination of all three, the Sonoma County Fair is part of every summer. There’s no shortage of ridiculously fattening food options, roller coaster adventures, animal-petting opportunities, and fist-pumping music — but nothing beats finding a comfortable spot in the shade and watching the fairgoers stroll by. August 1-11. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, sonomacountyfair.com —HI (Kent Porter)

Slide 8 of 51 Rock Out in the Woods: You will not find a music event more enshrouded in nature than the Old Grove Festival in Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve. On a stage dwarfed by giant redwood trees, folk, bluegrass, and rock bands serenade the wildlife once a year. This year, Rainbow Girls and Sam Chase and the Untraditional share the bill. September 14-15. Tickets: $35-$80. Kids under 12, free. 17000 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville, stewardscr.org/old-grovefestival. html. —John Beck (Kent Porter)

Slide 9 of 51 Drink Sangria Under the Stars: The enclosed dining space behind Healdsburg tapas restaurant Bravas certainly isn’t a secret, but it’s become a sanctuary for locals who snap up the best seats on summer nights for drinking sangria, eating plates of Iberico ham, and enjoying the casual vibe. 420 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-7700, starkrestaurants.com. —Heather Irwin (Charlie Gesell)

Slide 10 of 51 Share in Some Squeezebox Love: Polka may be dead, but the accordion lives on. Every summer, fans of the squeezebox pile into La Plaza Park to play their hearts out at the Cotati Accordion Festival. The event commemorates the late Jim Boggio, who played with Polka King Frank Yankovic for years. Students, amateurs, and pros are all as welcome as the many curious passersby. The event ends with everyone joining in for a group round of “Lady of Spain.” August 17 and 18, $15-$27, cotatifest.com —HI (John Burgess)

Slide 11 of 51 Join the Pool Party: Pair a pool day with wine tasting at Francis Ford Coppola Winery, which sports a spacious tasting bar and two luxurious (and family- friendly) swimming pools. The best plan is to go early, get your swim on, then linger all day. You can order food from the on-site restaurant, slip inside to check out movie memorabilia and do a tasting, then head back outside for bocce or a nap. The oasis fills up quickly on weekends so consider a weekday visit. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, 707-857-1471, francisfordcoppolawinery.com —Matt Villano (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 13 of 51 Daydream Among the Dahlias: A far corner of Petaluma erupts into bejeweled color every July, marking the beginning of dahlia season. Aztec Dahlias maintains a seasonal farm of dazzling field-grown flowers, a magnet for Instagrammers and plein-air painters that is an only-in-summer treat. Growers Kate Rowe and Omar Duran invite visitors to dilly-dally among more than 400 varieties of premium dahlias, available for sale. July to October. 2478 E. Washington St., Petaluma, 707-338-9478, aztecdahlias.com. —MM (John Burgess)

Slide 14 of 51 Make the Most of Monday Night: Forestville’s Backyard restaurant is a perennial favorite, but there’s no time more magical to visit than during the summer. And there’s no better day to visit than Mondays, during locals’ night. When the tourists leave town, walk-in tables are a little easier to grab, and Sonoma County musicians play on the patio from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Order the fried chicken, bring your favorite bottle of wine (free corkage on Mondays), and sink into the best way to spend a west county summer night. 6566 Front St., Forestville, 707-820-8445, backyardforestville.com. —CW

Slide 15 of 51 Play Beach Bum for the Day: Just driving along Highway 1 on a hot summer day, windows down and music on, is enough to make anyone’s day. But even better than that? Pulling off into one of the Sonoma Coast’s many beach coves, picnic in hand. Our favorite is Russian Gulch, just north of Jenner. Rip currents are strong here, so swimming isn’t recommended, but the dramatic 120-foot cliffs bookending the beach make for a nearly unparalleled view. For easier access (and a beach option with sand), we recommend Wright’s Beach to the south. 18794 Shoreline Highway, Jenner, parks.ca.gov. —CW (Courtesy California Beaches)

Slide 16 of 51 Bliss Out in a Vineyard: The concert series at Gundlach Bundschu Winery is a year-round specialty that’s best enjoyed in the summertime. While crowds come from near and far for the Huichica Music Festival in June, the concert series offers a more intimate experience. The unique venue—a century-old redwood barn—draws big names like indie rockers Mac DeMarco and Built to Spill. Bring a blanket, grab a bottle of wine from the barn stand, and bliss out in the vineyard under the summer sky. 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma, 707-938-5277, gunbun.com. —CW

Slide 17 of 51 Plunk Down in a Park: On six Sunday evenings in summer, enjoy Live at Juilliard, a series of free concerts from 5-7 pm. In the golden light of dusk, show up and plunk down on the grass, get dinner from one of the food trucks, lie back, and soak in the season. With a mix of family clans, retirees in lawn chairs, kids running around with streamers, and dancers up near the stage, it’s a one-size-fits-all summer ritual. 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, srcity.org. —Corinne Asturias (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 19 of 51 Take the Waters: Morton's Warm Springs in Glen Ellen is a true summertime gem. To be clear: This is not a hot springs spa, but it's a wonderful place to spend a sunny afternoon. The property features two mineral pools, a wading pool for kids, picnic and barbecue sites, plus lawn games and ping pong. Day-use fees range from $6-$12. 1651 Warm Springs Road, Glen Ellen, 707-833-5511, mortonswarmsprings.com. —Christi Warren (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 20 of 51 Take a Flying Leap: What’s the best view in Sonoma County? From the door of an airplane, 9,000 feet up. Celebrate that summertime freedom by free-falling with Cloverdale’s Norcal Skydiving. As you fall, you’ll take in views stretching from the Pacific Ocean all the way to the Sierra Nevada (if you can focus on the view, that is). If you’re going to jump out of a plane, it might as well be on a clear summer morning over Wine Country. 220 Airport Road, Cloverdale, 888-667-2259, norcalskydiving.com —CW

Slide 21 of 51 Catch a Wave: The best way to experience the picturesque water along the Sonoma Coast is to dive right into it. And doing that is made so much simpler with a little help from the folks at the Bodega Bay Surf Shack. Visitors can choose between a group lesson ($109) or a private session ($145), with both lasting about 2.5 hours. The shop also rents skimboards, boogie boards, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. 400 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3944, bodegabaysurf.com. —CW (John Burgess)

Slide 22 of 51 Get Exotic with Your Ice Cream: If you’ve never had a mangonada, hibiscus paleta, or elote ice cream, you’ve missed out on one of the best things Wine Country has to offer. La Michoacana in Sonoma (18495 Highway 12) serves up frozen treats like spicy mango slushies, fresh fruit popsicles, and dozens of flavors of ice cream inspired by the Mexican state of Michoacan. Find other great ice cream spots here. (Stock photo)

Slide 23 of 51 Sip and Listen at Lagunitas: The beard and beer set know all about the Lagunitas Amphitheater, an intimate show space on the unlikely industrial grounds of Lagunitas’ brewing facility in Petaluma. Hipster bands dominate the calendar this year: Shannon and the Clams, Newport Folk, and Man Man. The price for all this fun? Tickets are free, so you can spend all your laundry money on beer and snacks instead. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, lagunitas.com. —HI (Courtesy)

Slide 25 of 51 Look Up: When darkness falls on Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, things are just getting started at the Robert Ferguson Observatory. With the nonprofit’s summer night sky classes, there’s no better excuse to head up the mountain. Classes can be taken individually or as a series, and are designed for all levels of stargazer. Each presentation lasts about 90 minutes, during which attendees will learn about different summer constellations and their associated myths. After class, check out the stars through the observatory’s telescopes. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood, 707-833-6979, rfo.org— CW (John Burgess)

Slide 26 of 51 Climb into a Shell: Fitting yourself snugly into your rowing shell, you and your hardy crew set off, gliding inches from the water’s surface with each coordinated stroke. Seated in front, a coxswain keeps the rhythm. In no time, everyone has worked up a sweat. Rowing is a terrific cardio and upper-body workout—and few places are better suited to the sport than the Petaluma River. The North Bay Rowing Club offers learn-to-row programs for adults and camps for kids. Private lessons and equipment check-out for the more experienced can be booked year-round. 699 Second St., Petaluma, northbayrowing.org —Derek Moore (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 27 of 51 Make a Splash on Spring Lake: Throughout the summer, an inflatable playground gently floats on the surface of the lagoon at Spring Lake — that is until hordes of kids start jumping, bouncing, and climbing on the slippery maze of trampolines, bridges, and slides. If all that bouncing isn’t your thing, there are areas for swimming, paddleboarding, and wading for the tots. Admission to the park is $10 daily, but you can buy a season pass for $60 and get all-summer admission and one hour of boat or paddleboard rentals each day. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa, parks.sonomacounty.gov. —HI

Slide 28 of 51 Get Sporty: Looking for a more active outing on the Russian River than the classic float? Try Kayaking and Stand Up Paddleboarding. Burke’s Canoe Trips in Forestville is the go-to option for your kayak and canoe rental needs, but several outposts catering to stand-up paddleboarding have sprung up. Try Rubicon Adventures or SUP Odyssey in Forestville — or Russian River Paddleboards in Windsor for those interested in spending a day upriver. burkescanoetrips.com; rubiconadventures.com; supodyssey.com; russianriverpaddleboards.com —CW (John Burgess)

Slide 29 of 51 Cool Down in a Cave: When the mercury climbs above 90, swan dive into a wine cave. The natural earth walls keep the temperature poised between 55 and 60 degrees in the 12,000-square-foot cave at Hamel Family Wines in Sonoma. The cave is a highlight of three tastings and tours, including a chance to sample unreleased wines from the barrel, taste current vintages with a culinary accompaniment, or savor your sips in a private room within the cave. $60-$125. By appointment. 15401 Sonoma Highway 12, Sonoma, hamelfamilywines.com —MM

Slide 31 of 51 Savor the Sunset: While much of Paradise Ridge Winery’s Fountaingrove location is still under construction after being damaged in the 2017 North Bay wildfires, the party continues all summer long for the property’s undamaged portions with the winery’s Wednesday night parties: Wine & Sunsets. Through September 18, guests are invited to the winery’s hillside amphitheater for a night of music, wines by the glass (or bottle), and gourmet food trucks. 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-528-9463, prwinery.com —CW

Slide 32 of 51 Go Glamping: AutoCamp Russian River, a “glamping” resort in a Guerneville redwood grove, marries a wilderness escape complete with barbecue pit to the indulgence of a boutique hotel with spa-like bathrooms and luxe linens. Accommodations range from nostalgic Airstream trailers to luxury tents scattered around a midcentury modern clubhouse stocked with board games, morning coffee, and a cozy fireplace. 14120 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville, 707-604-6103, autocamp.com —Diane Peterson (Courtesy)

Slide 33 of 51 Take In a Show Alfresco: Set in Jack London State Historic Park, Transcendence Theatre's Broadway Under the Stars brings the world of Broadway to the heart of Sonoma Valley for an evening of song, dance, food, and—of course—wine. This summer’s remaining lineup includes three concert-style productions: “Fantastical Family Night” “Those Dancin’ Feet,” and “The Big Gala Celebration.” 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen, transcendencetheatre.org. —CW

Slide 34 of 51 Watch a Flick Outdoors: How to improve on the classic summertime experience of watching movies in a park? Add wine. At St. Francis Winery’s Stars Under the Stars Outdoor Film Festival, they take care of the second step for you with $12 wines-by-the-glass, plus free admission and free popcorn every Tuesday night in July. Things kick off at 7 p.m. with pre-movie concerts. This summer’s movie lineup includes the original 1969 version of “The Italian Job,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “La La Land,” and “The Goonies.” 100 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa, 707-538-9463, stfranciswinery.com —CW (Courtesy)

Slide 35 of 51 Interested in an outdoor film, but less interested in making the drive out to St. Francis? For Windsor folks, the Downtown Windsor Merchants Association and Starry Movie Nights team up to put on free children’s movies on the town green, which air every Tuesday through July 30. Films start 15 minutes after sunset. For more information, head to townofwindsor.com. Other free outdoor film screenings can be found in Santa Rosa’s Howarth Park from August 16 to September 20. Find the schedule at srcity.org.

Slide 37 of 51 Start Your Engines: Whether you drive a Camaro, a Ford Focus, or a Volvo wagon with a baby seat in back, you too, can be a smoking badass on the asphalt. You don’t need a muscle car for Drags and Drift at Sonoma Raceway on Wednesday nights. Just show up and take your lane for a shot of hot adrenaline delivered with screeching tires, a slip with your time and speed, and maybe a trophy. You can also test your drifting skills sliding sideways through a special course or take a spin at the Donut Pad. $15-$40. 29355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, sonomaraceway.com —MM (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 38 of 51 Pitch a Tent in the Perfect Spot: Between the secluded ocean cove west of Highway 1 and the fern-filled redwood canyon that beckons from the east, the 210-acre Stillwater Cove Regional Park is a gem. The park’s 23 inland campsites offer quick access to the sheltered beach, a popular spot for kayaking, picnicking, and tidepooling. More than three miles of trails include a blufftop walk and vista point, as well as lushly forested Stockhoff Creek and Canyon Trail loop options. Reservations required. 22455 Highway 1, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov —Mary Callahan (Courtesy California Beaches)

Slide 39 of 51 Let Loose for a Good Cause: What started a decade ago as a simple gathering of Burning Man sculptors, DIY boat racers, and local folk musicians has evolved into the full-fledged fringe festival known as Rivertown Revival. You can get married, showcase your ship-building skills, listen to local music, or just dress up as your favorite mariner. The event is a fundraiser for Friends of the Petaluma River. Wear comfortable shoes. Corsets optional. July 20, Steamer Landing, Petaluma, rivertownrevival.com. —HI (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 40 of 51 Take to the Town Green: Every Thursday from May to September, folks bring their chairs early to reserve a spot on Windsor’s quaint Town Green. As the summer heats up, so do the music, farmers market, and family-friendly lawn games. Vendors have food, booze, and cool lemonade to keep you full and hydrated until dusk. 5-8 p.m, 701 McClelland Drive, Windsor, townofwindsor.com. —HI

Slide 41 of 51 Send the Kids to Camp: It’s a Santa Rosa rite of passage to send your kid to Camp Wa-Tam for a week of old-fashioned fun canoeing on Lake Ralphine, learning ridiculous camp songs, making lanyards, eating popsicles, and getting good and dirty. Popular with the elementary-school set since the 1950s, the program has kept to its simple roots, making it a wonderfully anachronistic portal for kids more familiar with Snapchat than their own backyards. In Howarth Park, through August 2, srcity.org— HI

Slide 43 of 51 Make a Great Ascent: For a quick, lung-punching mountain bike loop in Trione Annadel State Park, leave your car in the Newanga Avenue parking lot and head east on the fire trail that follows the path of Spring Creek. At the first bridge, keep right to stay on the wide trail; cross the second bridge and you are now on Canyon Trail that leads to Lake Ilsanjo. Keep the lake on your left and take Canyon to Warren Richardson Trail, which will bring you to the Channel Drive parking lot. Channel Drive Trail runs parallel to the road—ride it until the trail ends at the ranger station. Back on the road, take a hard left up Violetti Road and a quick right into Spring Lake Regional Park, returning to the parking lot. Finish off your day with a beer and bite at nearby bike pub, Trail House. parks.ca.gov. —Kerry Benefield

Slide 44 of 51 Camp with the Kids: Camping with friends is fun. Camping with kids can be hard. Nonprofit LandPaths offers the best of both worlds with its Labor Day weekend overnight trek from Shell Beach in Jenner to a privately owned ranch on the edge of Willow Creek State Park. The roundtrip walk is about 10 miles, and families are asked to provide their own lunches and camping gear; LandPaths takes care of everything else—including dinner, breakfast, and transporting all that gear to the campsite. Families need only carry a daypack as they make the trip to Willow Creek. landpaths.org— CW

Slide 45 of 51 Up Your Grilling Game: The bounty of Sonoma County’s fertile fields and coastal waters require just a kiss of heat to bring them to perfection at the summer table. And what better way to add that heat than to fire up the grill. Any one of the region’s renowned cooking schools can help you hone your grilling skills; this summer, consider a visit to Ramekins in Sonoma for the “Summer Appetizers from the Grill” class on July 26. 450 West Spain St., Sonoma, 707-933-0450, ramekins.com —DP (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 46 of 51 Mosey Through a Magical Museum: While the Charles M. Schulz Museum is a favorite destination year-round, it’s an especially nice spot to cool off during the dog days of summer. This season, you can join in the fun with the “Peanuts” gang as the museum exhibits fond, sun-soaked memories of summer camp in the Strip Rotation Gallery. In addition to “Peanuts Goes to Camp,” other summer exhibits include “Behind Peanuts: The Little Red-Haired Girl” and “Peace, Love, and Woodstock.” 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-5794452, schulzmuseum.org.

Slide 47 of 51 Meanwhile, Down in Marin…For those willing to venture across the Sonoma-Marin county line, check out these can’t-miss options...

Slide 49 of 51 On moonless nights, tiny flickers of light can be seen in the waters of Tomales Bay. The quasi-magical sight only happens when tiny bioluminescent organisms living in the bay are disturbed. The best way to experience the phenomenon is during a nighttime paddle. Blue Waters Kayaking offers Bioluminesence Tours all summer for groups of all sizes. 415-669-2600, bluewaterskayaking.com. (Stock photo)

Slide 50 of 51 There’s no better place to take in the sunset over drinks than Nick's Cove restaurant (plus cottages) at the north end of Tomales Bay. Built right on the shore, it offers perfect sunset views over Hog Island and the Point Reyes National Seashore beyond. While the real draw is an outside cocktail—on the patio or by the boathouse at the end of the restaurant’s long dock—even the view from inside is spectacular. 23240 Highway 1, Marshall, 415-663-1033, nickscove.com —CW