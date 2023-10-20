Where to Go Glamping in Sonoma Wine Country

Sleeping under the stars. Enjoying the great outdoors. Embracing nature. It all sounds wonderful, until you remember that sleeping on the ground isn’t exactly comfortable and that hot showers are a good thing.

In Sonoma County, you can have the best of both worlds — being one with nature during the day and then spending the night in a plush bed. All you need to do is make a reservation at one of the area’s luxe glamping spots. From safari-style tents to shiny Airstreams to towering treehouses, here are a few of our favorites.

Click through the above gallery to explore each glamping spot.

Eagle’s Nest Treehouse Farm Stay at Salmon Creek Ranch

Forget the tent. At Salmon Creek Ranch you can stay in a dreamy treehouse complete with heat, electricity and a bathroom (from $399).

Located on a 400-acre working ranch on the Sonoma Coast, Eagle’s Nest treehouse is accessed via a 30-foot spiral staircase. It features a queen bed, coffee machine and a wraparound deck for lounging on — when you’re not hanging out with the ranch’s resident ducks, cows, goats and livestock guardian dogs.

1400 Bay Hill Road, Bodega, 707-775-9604, salmoncreekranch.com

Sonoma Zipline Adventures in Occidental

Five treehouses, similar to yurts, form an aerial village in redwood treetops on the Alliance Redwoods property in Sonoma’s west county. (There’s also a sixth similar structure on the ground that is ADA compliant and accessible.) Every treehouse stay includes two zipline tours with Sonoma Zipline Adventures — one on the day you arrive and another before you depart.

Dinner and a hot breakfast are included and are delivered via room service. With a queen bed and bunk beds, each treehouse is designed to sleep up to four people. Treehouses also have a sink and compostable toilet.

The cost is $523 per person Monday through Thursday, $595 for Friday or Sunday arrival, and $616 for Saturday arrival (there is a minimum of two guests). Additional children and household members start at $263 per person (depending on the day of the week). Along with the overnight stay and two zipline tours, the stay includes a guided nature hike, gourmet dinner and hot breakfast.

6250 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, 888-494-7868, sonomacanopytours.com

Boon Hotel & Spa in Guerneville

The three glamping tents at this popular Russian River hotel and spa are available April to October (from $199).

Glampers enjoy queen platform beds with organic linens, lanterns and boon breakfasts that include local pastries and French press coffee from Flying Goat Coffee in Healdsburg. There’s also electrical outlets to charge all those gadgets we travel with these days.

In addition to glamping tents, Boon Hotel & Spa has a vintage camper (from $225). The boonito comes with a full bed and is available year round.

14711 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville, 707-869-2721, boonhotels.com

Dawn Ranch in Guerneville

After purchasing neighboring property Fern Grove Cottages and closing for a series of renovations, Dawn Ranch recently reopened with a number of new offerings, including a spa and nine glamping accommodations, available April through October.

The glamping sites are located near the property’s 120-year-old apple orchard. All have premium amenities, including electricity, luxe bedding and personal fire pits. Six of the glamping tents feature a king bed and have shared bathroom facilities (from $250). The remaining three glamping sites boast trailer or cabin-style tents with queen beds, heaters and private bathrooms (from $275).

16467 California 116, Guerneville, 707-869-0656, dawnranch.com

Highlands Resort in Guerneville

Guerneville chef and hotelier Crista Luedtke owns this historic LGBTQ-focused resort together with Christian Strobel, founder of Basecamp Hotels, with boutique properties in South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City and Boulder, Colorado. (Luedtke also owns Boon Hotel & Spa.)

The Highlands, which has been around since the early 1920s in different iterations, features 11 glamping tents, available from May 1 to Oct. 1 (from $159). The resort also has more than a dozen cabins – each with a different look – and traditional hotel guest rooms.

14000 Woodland Drive, Guerneville, 707-869-0333, highlandresort.com

AutoCamp Russian River in Guerneville

At AutoCamp in Guerneville, guests can choose between staying in a sleek Airstream trailer or in a luxury tent.

Luxury tents are available April through October (from $199). Each canvas tent has a queen size bed, an electric blanket for chilly nights, electrical outlets, lights, ice chest and a patio area with a fire pit.

AutoCamp Airstreams come with a queen size bed, a sofa that converts into a full size bed, a full bathroom, a well-stocked kitchen and a patio with fire pit. Choose between the Classic (from $239) and the Premium (from $259) located along a seasonal creek. Dog-friendly Airstreams are available for an extra fee; call for reservations.

AutoCamp’s most budget-friendly glamping accommodation is the Happier Camper (from $199), a 42 square-foot camper featuring a full size bed with plush linens, as well as towels and robes and a private outdoor seating area with a fire pit. Spa-style showers and bathrooms are available in the AutoCamp clubhouse, the property’s take on a hotel lobby.

4120 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville, 888-405-7553, autocamp.com

Wildhaven Sonoma in Healdsburg

Just steps from the Russian River, this glamping spot has 37 safari-style canvas tents (from $89 off season) and one newly added cabin (from $229 off season) to choose from. All tents are equipped with a bed, linens, heated mattress pads, towels, lights, electric outlets and heaters.

In addition to tents with one or two queen beds, Wildhaven also offers bunk bed tents that include two sets of bunk beds along with a queen bed. Nine more cabins are expected to be completed at the Healdsburg property in the coming months. Well-behaved dogs are welcome for an extra $30 fee.

Quiet hours, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., are strictly enforced. There are clean, communal bathrooms and showers (including outdoor showers if you take a dip in the river) and each site has a picnic table, fire pit and access to a communal cooking area with barbecues and sinks.

Guests can enjoy easy access to hiking trails, patio dining, al fresco wine tasting and other outdoor activities. Alexander Valley wineries, such as Medlock Ames, are just a stone’s throw away.

2411 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg, 707-283-7773, wildhavensonoma.com

NewTree Ranch in Healdsburg

This 120-acre biodynamic estate in Healdsburg focuses on wellness and sustainability. The poolside Estate Villa features four bedrooms and a luxury yurt with a wood-burning stove and a pair of photogenic outdoor soaking tubs (from $4000 nightly, two-night minimum stay).

The smaller Barn Villa features two bedrooms and overlooks a 1-acre farm with fruit trees, vegetables and flowers (from $2,000 nightly, minimum 31-day stay).

NewTree Ranch offers a variety of wellness experiences, such as working the onsite farm, canoeing, paddle boarding, spa treatments and breathing exercises followed by an ice bath (also known as the Wim Hof experience).

3600 Wallace Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-9643, newtreeranch.com

Safari West in Santa Rosa

Go on a safari on Sonoma’s Serengeti, then spend the night in one of 30 luxury tent cabins on the 400-acre African wildlife preserve (from $330). Imported from Botswana, the tents at Safari West boast beds, a bathroom, polished hardwood floors and private viewing decks.

Overnight stays include continental breakfast. Safari West’s tent cabins close during the months of January and February, but safari tours are offered year round.

3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa, 800-616-2695, safariwest.com

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Kenwood

A trio of glamping tents — with a fourth popping up next spring — are tucked away in the campground at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Kenwood. Each canvas tent features a queen bed, futon lounge chairs, rugs, tables, lights and some firewood. Ideal for families, two twin beds can be added to each tent. (There’s also room for glampers to set up additional tents; a maximum of eight people are allowed at the campsite.)

Glamping sites include a picnic table, fire ring and outdoor seating, and are within easy walking distance to flush toilets and a bathhouse with coin-operated showers. There is no cell service in the park, but free Wi-Fi is available at the Visitor Center.

Cost is $125 per night Friday and Saturday; $100 per night Sunday through Thursday. There are a few additional fees to be aware of, including a $25 reservation/cleaning fee and an online booking fee. Reservations include parking for one car. Additional vehicles are $10 per night. Bedding is not included, but can be added on with a 48-hour notice.

A two-night minimum stay is required Memorial Day through Labor Day. Glamping tents can typically be reserved mid-April through mid-November, but dates can fluctuate depending on weather.

2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood, 707-833-5712, sugarloaf.org