Cool Down and Sip Wine in These Sonoma Wine Caves

Slide 1 of 19 Gundlach Bundschu, Sonoma: At California’s oldest family-owned winery, six generations of the Bundschu family have been making wine since 1858. The Vineyard & Cave Walking Tour is offered daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Reservations are required. $65 per person. 2000 Denmark Street, Sonoma, 707-938-5277, gunbun.com (Courtesy of Gundlach Bundschu)

Slide 2 of 19 Tour hosts guide guests through the vineyards and caves, teaching them about Gundlach Bundschu’s winemaking and barrel-aging process, long family history, and sustainable vineyard practices. Tours last about 90 minutes. (Courtesy of Gundlach Bundschu)

Slide 3 of 19 Wine cave entrance at Gundlach Bundschu in Sonoma. (Courtesy of Gundlach Bundschu)

Slide 4 of 19 Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma: Founded in 1857, this winery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. During the Buena Vista Barrel Tasting and Winery Tour guests try four to five wines, including a tasting in the cave, straight from a barrel. The tour is offered Monday through Thursday at 1 p.m. $40 per person. 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma, 800-926-1266, buenavistawinery.com (Courtesy of Buena Vista Winery)

Slide 5 of 19 During the Buena Vista Barrel Tasting and Winery Tour guests learn about the founder of the winery, Count Agoston Haraszthy. Actor George Webber recently retired after a decade of bringing the Count to life at Buena Vista Winery. (Courtesy of Buena Vista Winery)

Slide 6 of 19 Benziger Family Winery, Glen Ellen: Private wine tastings and dinners in the caves have resumed; starting next month, the winery plans to include a visit to the caves on the Tribute Estate Tour & Tasting. Tours run approximately 90 minutes and are offered Thursday through Sunday at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Tours are by appointment only and are limited to eight people. $75 per person. 883 London Ranch Rd, Glen Ellen, 707-935-3000, benziger.com

Slide 7 of 19 Bella Vineyards + Wine Caves, Healdsburg: The private Immersive Winery Tour starts next to the winery’s 100-year-old zinfandel vines, but a majority of the time is spent underground in the wine caves. Tours are available by reservation for private groups of four to eight people. A minimum of 72 hours advance booking is required; tours can sell out weeks in advance. $45 per person. 9711 West Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-473-9171, bellawinery.com (Courtesy Bella Vineyards + Wine Caves)

Slide 8 of 19 Tours are catered to the interests and knowledge of the private group, but guests can expect to learn about the entire winemaking process at Bella Vineyards. The experience ends with a seated private tasting of five wines, including small-lot zinfandels. Allow 90 minutes for the experience. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 19 Alexander Valley Vineyards, Healdsburg: Complimentary cave tours are offered daily at noon and 2:30 p.m. While exploring the 25,000-square-foot wine cave, guests learn about barrel selection, their influence on the aging process of wine, and how barrels can impact a wine’s flavor. Reservations are required for groups of eight or more. Tours last about 30 minutes. 8644 Highway 128, Healdsburg, 707-433-7209, avvwine.com (Courtesy of Alexander Valley Vineyards)

Slide 10 of 19 Alexander Valley Vineyards also offers a complimentary Estate Tasting. It includes four wines and can be done before or after the cave tour. A Reserve Tasting costs just $10. While sipping guests learn more about the winery’s history; it was originally settled in the mid-1800s by Alexander Valley’s namesake, Cyrus Alexander. (Courtesy of Alexander Valley Vineyards)

Slide 11 of 19 Thomas George Estates, Healdsburg: This wine cave, measuring over 8,000 square feet, was completed in 2010; nearly 2,000 square feet of it is dedicated to hosting visitors. From production spaces with barrels and concrete vessels to the Wine Cave Library, guests get to explore the entire cave. 8075 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-431-1036, thomasgeorgeestates.com (Courtesy of Thomas George Estates)

Slide 12 of 19 The Single Vineyard Tasting at Thomas George Estates includes a seated tasting in the wine cave or picnic area, six wine tastings and a pizza for two. $60 per person. (Courtesy of Thomas George Estates)

Slide 13 of 19 Reservations are recommended for Single Vineyard Tastings at Thomas George Estates. Plan on about an hour for the experience. (Courtesy of Thomas George Estates)

Slide 14 of 19 Deerfield Ranch, Kenwood: Shaped like a wine glass, tours of the 23,000 square foot wine cave are offered Friday, Saturday, and Sunday by reservation only. The tour lasts about an hour and includes tasting five wines. $65 per person. 10200 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, 707-833-5215, deerfieldranch.com (Courtesy of Deerfield Ranch)

Slide 15 of 19 The wine cave tour at Deerfield Ranch touches on the many advantages the subterranean space provides and how extended barrel aging impacts their wine. (Courtesy of Deerfield Ranch)

Slide 16 of 19 Schug Carneros Estate Winery, Sonoma: After a walking tour of the vineyards, guests explore the cellar and indulge in a seated tasting in the cave’s Library Room. Tours are available by reservation for private groups of up to eight people, and take place at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. $75 per person. 602 Bonneau Road, Sonoma, 707-939-9363, schugwinery.com (Courtesy of Schug Carneros Estate Winery)

Slide 17 of 19 The Schug Winery Estate Tour & Tasting includes both current vintages and older hard-to-get bottles, paired with small-bites prepared by winery chef, Kristine Schug. Plan on two hours for the experience. (Courtesy of Schug Carneros Estate Winery)

Slide 18 of 19 Walter Schug founded the winery 40 years ago. His love of pinot noir inspired him to create his own Sonoma wine label. Today, his children and German-American winemaker Johannes Scheid, carry on his legacy. (Courtesy of Chris Hardy)

Slide 19 of 19 The wine caves at Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood (pictured) and Gloria Ferrer in Sonoma have not yet reopened.