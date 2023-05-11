10 Secret Spots Along the Sonoma Coast

Slide 1 of 9 Picnic on the rocks above Portuguese Beach: Rather than strolling down to the sometimes busy Portuguese Beach below, set up a picnic blanket on the plateau overlooking the ocean. Don’t forget snacks to munch on while you watch waves crash onto the rocks. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 2 of 9 Views of the rocky coastline at Mussel Point: Mussel Point, located just beyond the UC Davis-Bodega Marine Laboratory, offers stunning views of the rocky coastline. Sit on the cliff (but not too close to the edge) and look out over the water. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 3 of 9 Green cliffs and bright blue waters at Horseshoe Cove: Just south of the UC Davis-Bodega Marine Laboratory is this picturesque cove where you can see green cliffs jutting into the bright blue sea. (pxfuel.com)

Slide 4 of 9 Take in coastal sights on horseback: Chanslor Stables in Bodega Bay offers guided coastal trail rides, taking riders through beautiful green hills and sand dunes onto the beach. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 5 of 9 A tiny treat at Miwok Beach: It is rare to see more than just a few people, if any, on this tiny beach. Located off Highway 1, just north of Bodega Bay, it can be reached via a short trail that takes visitors over a small wooden bridge to the sandy beach below. The best time to visit is at low tide on a warm summer day. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 6 of 9 Take in panoramic views at Duncan’s Landing: This secluded spot offers panoramic views of the Sonoma coastline. There is plenty of parking areas and visitors can wander along the roundabout, looking deep into the ocean below. For an even better view, climb up to the rocks in the center of the driving circle or take a steep set of stairs into the sandy cove below. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 7 of 9 Spot a beautiful landmark from Blind Beach: Just South of Jenner, this beach offers views of the famed Arch Rock just offshore, without the hordes of people normally found at more popular beaches. To get here, turn onto Goat Rock Road and look for the sign for Blind Beach. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 8 of 9 Views from South Gerstle Cove: This cove offers beautiful views of the ocean. The cove’s beach is located directly below Salt Point State Park's visitor center. (Shutterstock)