Too Hot to Hike? Try These Shady Trails in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 14 Grove of Old Trees, Occidental: This 48-acre park in the hills west of Occidental is home to 2,000-year-old Sequoia sempervirens (coast redwoods). Overseen by the nonprofit conservation organization LandPaths, the Grove is privately owned but open to the public, free of charge. 17599 Fitzpatrick Ln, Occidental, landpaths.org (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 14 Trails are mostly flat at Grove of Old Trees, making it a good choice for all ages and fitness levels. Dogs on leash are welcome. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 14 In the 1990s, there was a plan to log the old redwoods, but residents fought to protect the Grove of Old Trees and the park opened to the public in 2000. Parking is limited and there is no running water or bathroom, so plan accordingly. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 14 Strategically placed benches in the Grove of Old Trees make it easy to sit, relax and take in the scenery. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 14 Soda Springs Reserve, Annapolis: Located about 10 miles east of The Sea Ranch community along Highway 1, the 48-acre Soda Springs Reserve offers a number of short, easy strolling trails through giant redwoods. The Reserve dates back to the 1880s when it was home to the Soda Springs Campground; it became a Sonoma County park in 1994. 24550 Kelly Road, Annapolis, 707-785 2377, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 6 of 14 Soda Springs Reserve is also known for birding opportunities, particularly in the woods along Soda Springs Creek. Fishing is permitted and dogs are allowed on leash. There is a restroom and picnic tables not far from the parking area. Open sunrise to sunset. Parking is free. (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 7 of 14 Stillwater Cove, Jenner: Located just off Highway 1 in Jenner, the entrance to Stillwater Cove is easy to miss. This hidden gem features three miles of trails surrounded by lush ferns and towering redwoods. Parking, not visible from the road, is available at the day-use parking lot east of Highway 1. 22455 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-847-3245, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 14 Stillwater Cove is a popular destination for tide pooling and picnics. The beach is less than half a mile from the day-use parking area. Restrooms are located near the beach. Dogs are allowed on leash. Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 9 of 14 A quick detour off of the Canyon Loop Trail leads to the one-room Fort Ross Schoolhouse. Built in 1885, the school was moved to Stillwater Cove Regional Park for preservation. (Courtesy of Dana Rebmann)

Slide 10 of 14 Stillwater Cove features an inland campground on the east side of Highway 1, with 23 sites. Campground reservations are required. 22455 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-847-3245, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 11 of 14 Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, Windsor: Spanning 860 acres and offering nearly eight miles of trails, this northern Sonoma park is a popular destination for hikers. To stay in the shade, you’ll want to stick to the multi-use Creekside Trail. Out and back, the fern-lined route runs 2.4 miles. 5750 Faught Road, Windsor, 707-433-1625, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 14 Shiloh Ranch Regional Park is home to a variety of wildlife including fox, coyote, bobcat, rabbits, deer and many species of birds. It is the only regional park in Sonoma County that does not allow dogs, so be sure to plan accordingly. (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 13 of 14 Jack London State Historic Park, Glen Ellen: This expansive state park is home to more than 29 miles of trail. The mostly shady Ancient Redwood Trail is a great pick for hot days. See the Grandmother Tree, a 14-foot diameter coast redwood, which is estimated to be 1800 to 2000 years old. With a 200-foot elevation gain, (from 600 to 800 feet), plan on about two hours to complete the four-mile, round trip hike. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen, 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com (Courtesy of Jack London State Historic Park)

Slide 14 of 14 Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, Guerneville: This Sonoma home of majestic Sequoia sempervirens was burned by the Walbridge fire last year and closed temporarily. The 805-acre reserve north of Guerneville is expected to reopen sometime this fall. It is a favorite destination for shady and serene morning hikes. 17000 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville, 707-869-2015, stewardscr.org