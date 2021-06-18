Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Food + Drink, Sonoma Wineries, What's New in Sonoma County

15 Sonoma Wineries With Gorgeous Gardens

These are among the most beautiful properties in Wine Country, perfect for sipping wine and taking in the scenery.

Make no mistake — we love our grapes. But area winery folks also apply their green thumbs to growing a whole lot more. Whether you’re looking to learn more about organic veggie gardening, wonder at otherworldly protea flowers or hike oak-studded hills, these winery gardens are our best bets for early summer. Click through the above gallery for details.

Related Posts
Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen Serves up Sunny Dishes With an Ocean View Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen Serves up Sunny Dishes With an Ocean View

Subscribe Now!

Comments