6 Serene Gardens in Sonoma County

With spring just around the corner, gardens will soon be in full bloom again. If you are seeking a peaceful sanctuary in nature, a beautiful spot for a picnic, a secluded lovers’ escape, a pathway for a revitalizing stroll or simply a place where you can unwind and relax, this list of some of our favorite gardens in Sonoma County was made for you. Click through the above gallery for a peek at some of the beautiful blooms.

Asian and California Native Plants—Sonoma Botanical Garden

You can take a tranquil walk or picnic among breathtaking flowers and foliage native to Asia without leaving Sonoma County. Located just outside of Glen Ellen, Sonoma Botanical Garden has blossomed into an expansive showcase of plant species from Asia and California over the course of nearly 40 years. A focus on conservation has long been a part of Sonoma Botanical Garden’s ethos. Founded by Jane Davenport Jansen in 1987, the garden was started from wild seeds collected on expeditions to Asia.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily; closed Tuesdays. 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen, sonomabg.org

Rhododendron, Azaleas, Camellias and more—Hidden Forest Nursery

Tucked away in the Hessel Area of Sebastopol, this is a nursery and a magical secret garden all in one. Rhododendrons, azaleas, camellias and Japanese maples are among the many plants available for purchase at the Hidden Forest Nursery, but the highlight of a visit to the nursery just might be a walk around its verdant grounds. Walking along the two miles of trails that wind through the botanical reserve feels like a journey to an enchanted land. Guided docent tours through the 7.5 acres are also available the first and third Saturday morning of each month.

Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday – Monday; other times by appointment. 3970 Azalea Lane, Sebastopol. 707-823-6832, hiddenforestnursery.com

Roses and Irises—Russian River Rose Company

The Russian River Rose Company’s show garden in Healdsburg features over 650 different roses and 202 irises. Guided tours can be booked for a fee to see the full splendor of the garden and its many flower varieties. Among some of the garden’s highlights are the Rose Allee (eight arches covered with climbing roses), a Butterfly Garden, an Iris Garden and a Perfume Distillery where rose water and perfume are produced.

1685 Magnolia Drive, Healdsburg. 707-433-7455, russian-river-rose.com

More Roses—Garden Valley Ranch

Situated on over five acres, this expansive rose farm cultivates 8,000 rosebushes. There are a variety of ways to experience Petaluma’s historic Garden Valley Ranch. You can buy tickets for a day of flower foraging when the roses are in bloom or make a reservation to stay overnight at the property’s romantic garden cottage. The venue also can be booked for weddings and private events.

498 Pepper Road, Petaluma. 707-795-0919, gardenvalley.com

Rare Plant Species—Western Hills Garden

You will not want to miss this plant lovers’ oasis in Occidental. Western Hills Garden features an array of species collected from far off places such as Australia, South America and South Africa. Set on a three-acre property, the garden has five ponds, 34 bridges and everything from rare conifers to endangered Chinese maples to a camellia forest. For a fee, visitors can walk through the garden on their own or book a guided tour with a group.

16250 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental. westernhillsgarden.com

Lavender—Monte-Bellaria di California

There is nothing quite like seeing lavender fields in bloom. Monte-Bellaria di California opens its lavender farm to visitors for country walks during weekends starting in April, but it’s during early summer when the lavender is in full color. Pre-paid, timed tickets are required during this “High Bloom Season” that goes from June 21 to July 28. Though not as colorful later in the year, visitors can also take walks on weekends when the lavender aromas reach their peak during the farm’s “High Fragrance Season” from Aug. 3 to Sep. 1.

3518 Bloomfield Road, Sebastopol. monte-bellaria.com