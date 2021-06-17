A Lavender Lover’s Guide to Sonoma County

If you can't make it to a local lavender field, here's a lovely lavender video by our web development manager George Buce.

Three Sisters Apothecary and Soapy Tails , the two brands from Sonoma County-based natural soap and skincare producer Soap Cauldron , has several lavender products. Their bar soaps are handmade in small batches in the tradition of the first soap guilds of 7th century Europe, using only natural botanicals, pure essential and vegetable oils. Check out local farmers markets and grocery stores for their French lavender body butter, lavender lip soother and lavender dog shampoo bars and coat tamers. 707-888-5659, soapcauldron.com (Erik Castro)

Traditional Medicinals has been making herbal teas since the early ‘70s, when Rosemary Gladstar and Drake Sadler founded the Sebastopol company in an effort to revive herbalism in North America. Fans of Traditional Medicinals can enjoy a variety of herbal infusions, including their relaxing “Chamomile with Lavender” tea and “Cup of Calm,” a blend of lavender, passionflower, chamomile and catnip. Traditional Medicinals teas are available online and at a variety of Sonoma County stores and community markets. 1-800-543-4372, traditionalmedicinals.com (Courtesy of Traditional Medicinals)

Sweet Scoops' Lavender Fig ice cream is another local favorite (paired here with pistachio). Sweet Scoops is owned and operated by husband and wife team Joe and Ramie Hencmann, who abandoned “the rushed life” in Denver, Colorado and moved to Sonoma County to pursue a more creative lifestyle as the proprietors of the only homemade ice cream shop on the Sonoma Plaza. 408 1st St E, Sonoma 95476, 707-721-1187, sweetscoopsicecream.com (Courtesy of Sweet Scoops)

Nimble & Finn’s in Guerneville and Santa Rosa, founded by sisters Leandra Beaver and Jazmin Hooljer, scoops up some of the best artisan ice cream in Sonoma County, including a much-loved Lavender Honeycomb. 16290 Main St, Guerneville; 123 4th St, Santa Rosa, nimbleandfinns.com (Courtesy of Nimble and Finn's)

At the girl & the fig in Sonoma , Executive Chef Sondra Bernstein creates rustic meals inspired by the French countryside. Lavender is a culinary staple and makes an appearance in the restaurant’s crème brûlée as well as the seasoning salt. The girl & the fig features an antique bar with French aperitifs, award-winning Rhone Alones and a lovely lavender twist on a classic mojito and bee's knees cocktail. Sonoma Hotel, 110 W Spain St, Sonoma 95476, 707-938-3634, thegirlandthefig.com . (Courtesy of the girl and the fig)

Sonoma Lavender in Kenwood is one of the largest purveyors of lavender products in the United States. Founded by Gary and Rebecca Rosenberg (pictured), the family business grows three varieties of lavender: English Lavender, with a sweet, flowery aroma; Provence Lavender; and Lavender Grosso, a French cultivar with an herb-like fragrance. Sonoma Lavender products, made in Santa Rosa, include lavender body elixirs, heated spa wraps, candles and sachets. The products are available online . 420 Tesconi Cir # B, Santa Rosa 95401, 707-523-4411, sonomalavender.com (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Lynn’s Lavender & Lotsmore in Sebastopol is located on the Tanuda Ridge Vineyards of Lynn Rossman and her husband Mike. The estate includes three acres of pinot noir grapes, sold to local winemakers, and two acres of lavender planted in 2004. After harvest, Lynn and Mike dry the lavender and then process it into a series of products, including body balms, scrubs, body and linen mists. The farm is open to members only . 3335 Harrison Grade Road, Sebastopol, 707-874-9960, lynnslavender.com (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Lavender Bee Farm in Petaluma is host to over 5,000 lavender plants and multiple beehives. The farm, presided over by Jo Ann (pictured) and Richard Wallenstein, is “chem-free” (no pesticides or chemical fertilizers) and open to visitors by appointment. Lavender Bee Farm produces and sells an array of lavender products with delicious and healing qualities: lavender buds for migraines, culinary lavender for creative cooks, lavender eye masks for sleep aid and stress relief and, of course, lavender honey. 746 Chapman Lane, Petaluma, 707-789-0554, lavenderbeefarm.com (Jeff Kan Lee / The Press Democrat)

Bees N Blooms in Santa Rosa boasts a labyrinth made entirely of lavender — some 900 fragrant plants planted into seven concentric circles. Each of the seven circles features different lavender varieties that bloom at different times, beginning at the entry with English Munstead lavender with its fragrant, cool lavender-blue spikes and gray-green, mounded foliage. Open-farm days are June 19 and July 3 (Lavender Daze) and June 26-27 and July 10-11 (Lavender U-Cut Experience). All visits require a parking reservation ($10/car), which can be purchased online . 3883 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, 707-293-8293, beesnblooms.com . (Courtesy of Bees N Blooms)

Monte-Bellaria di California , a nine-acre farm in Sebastopol, offers visitors an opportunity to take a walk around lavender fields with views of rolling hills and Russian River vineyards. Bill MacElroy, an award-winning lavender grower and owner of the farm, experimented with different types of lavender before settling on the fragrant and hardy Grosso variety that makes up most of the property’s 35,000 plants. Open to visitors on weekends, pre-paid, timed tickets are required. The farm store sells fresh lavender, lavender essential oils, olive oil and honey products. Picnic tables available by a pond. 3518 Bloomfield Rd, Sebastopol, 707-829-2645, monte-bellaria.com . (Courtesy of Monte-Bellaria)

Tracy Zindell, left, Stavros Tsourianis, and Jennifer Bohnsack walk up the lavender-lined path to Matanzas Creek Winery during Days of Wine and Lavender at Matanzas Creek Winery in Santa Rosa. The annual event is canceled this year. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Matanzas Creek Winery in Bennett Valley has been a haven for lavender lovers since 1991. Visitors come to sip sauvignon blanc on a terrace overlooking lilac and amethyst fields dotted with sunflowers. The lavender is organically farmed and the blossoms are used in culinary, bath, body and home products sold at the winery’s lavender market. Make a lavender visit reservation by emailing lavender@matanzascreek.com . 6097 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, 707-528-6464, matanzascreek.com (Courtesy of Matanzas Creek Winery)

“Lavender month” is lavishly celebrated in Sonoma County in purple fields and with lavender-infused dishes and drinks. Click through the gallery above for some of the best ways to enjoy the fragrant flower in June and throughout the year, and check out the recipes below for some lavender treats from Chef Sondra Bernstein of the Girl and the Fig restaurant in Sonoma.

Karen Kizer and Meg McConahey contributed to this article.

Lavender Mojito by Sondra Bernstein

Makes 2 cocktails

4 ounces light rum

16–20 fresh mint leaves

Juice of 2 limes

2 ounces Lavender Simple Syrup

Club Soda

Lavender sugar rim or lavender sprigs, for garnish

Muddle the mint leaves in the bottom of a pint glass. Add the rum, lime juice, and lavender simple syrup and muddle a bit more. Add the ice, stir, and top with a splash of Club Soda. Garnish with a lime wedge, mint leaves or a lavender sprig.

Lavender Simple Syrup

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons culinary lavender

In a saucepot, bring 1 cup of water, sugar, and lavender to a boil. simmer until the sugar has completely dissolved. Turn off the heat and let sit until cool. strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer and discard the lavender. Store the lavender simple syrup in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Note: Adjust the amount of lavender and the steeping time based on the strength of the lavender and your personal taste.

Lavender Sugar

½ cup superfine sugar

¼ cup culinary lavender

Place lavender and sugar in a coffee grinder and grind to a fine dust. (Photo by Steven Krause/Plats du Jour)

Goat Cheese & Lavender-Honey Toasts by Sondra Bernstein

Makes about 50 nibbles

½ cup honey

1 tablespoon culinary lavender (save a pinch for garnish)

1 cup fresh goat cheese

¼ cup heavy cream

Place the honey and lavender in a medium saucepot over medium heat. Let the lavender steep in the honey until you have reached the desired intensity. Strain the lavender and set aside.

Place the goat cheese and cream in a mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Add the lavender honey to taste (about 5 tablespoons). Whisk until the mixture is light.

Place the goat cheese mixture on a toasted baguette or cracker of your choice. Drizzle with the honey and garnish with the reserved lavender.

Lavender Crème Brûlée by Sondra Bernstein

Serves 6

2 ¼ cups heavy cream

¾ cup whole milk

3 to 4 sprigs fresh lavender or 1½ tablespoons dried culinary lavender, plus additional for garnish

8 large egg yolks

½ cup sugar plus about 4 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons wildflower honey

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Place the cream and milk in a saucepan and add the lavender. Bring to a boil and turn off the heat. Let the lavender steep for about 15 minutes or until the milk has a lavender flavor. (For a stronger flavor, allow the lavender to steep longer.)

Meanwhile, beat the egg yolks, ½ cup sugar, and honey until smooth. Whisk it into the lavender-cream mixture. Strain though a fine-mesh sieve and skim off any foam. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Pour the mixture into 6 ramekins or brûlée dishes. Set the ramekins in a baking pan and add enough hot water to reach halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Cover the baking pan with foil and bake for 40 minutes or until set. (The custards are done when they stop jiggling.) Remove the baking pan from the oven and allow the ramekins to cool in the water bath for 5 minutes. Refrigerate, covered, for at least three hours or overnight.

Before serving, sprinkle the tops of the ramekins with a few teaspoons of sugar and caramelize with a small torch or under a broiler set on high.