17 New and Coming-Soon Restaurants in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 24 Just opened - Ethel's Delicatessen: This pandemic pop-up bagelry has opened a brick-and-mortar deli with their signature schmears and bagels along with dishes like a deli platter salad with scoops of egg salad, tuna salad or chicken salad atop tender greens, a classic open-face smoked salmon bagel and a Waygu Pastrami Rueben. 1000 Clegg Ct., Petaluma, 707-231-1155, ethelsbagels.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 24 Waygu Pastrami Rueben from Ethel's Delicatessen in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 24 Rugelach from Ethel's Delicatessen in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 24 Just opened - 19Ten Bar & Provisions: The owners of Kin and KinSmoke BBQ have opened an upscale casual restaurant in the former Jack & Tony's space in Santa Rosa's Railroad Square. Look for scallop crudo, smoked brisket tacos, pork belly Cobb salad, a custom smash burger, ribs or brick oven pizzas. 115 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-791-7494, 19ten.com. (Instagram)

Slide 5 of 24 Just opened - Barrel Brothers Tap Room & Kitchen: The ridiculously quaffable brews from this Windsor-based taproom will be part of a new restaurant and patio concept. According to the owners, the new space will feature a 39-tap, self-pour wall and an international street food menu. The new taproom and restaurant will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 9238 Old Redwood Highway, suite 128, Windsor, barrelbrothersbrewing.com (Barrel Brothers Brewing Co.)

Slide 6 of 24 Just opened - Pizzando: This longtime Italian trattoria has reopened after adding a new bar, expanding its dining room and updating the menu. Chefs Thomas Mulligan and Francisco Alvarez have added handmade pasta, seasonal dishes and ultra-thin crusted Roman-style pizza to the menu. 301 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 707-922-5233, pizzandohealdsburg.com (Pizzando)

Slide 7 of 24 Pizzando in Healdsburg has reopened with a new bar, expanded dining room and updated menu. (Pizzando)

Slide 8 of 24 Just opened - Maison Healdsburg: A group of Single Thread alums opened a modern wine bar in downtown Healdsburg in early 2023. Evan and Jade Hufford, and Ryan Knowles said diners at the Michelin-starred Single Thread were often interested in having a glass of wine after their meal — sometimes as late as midnight — with few places open after hours around town. This is their attempt to fix that. 210 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, maisonwinebar.com.

Slide 9 of 24 Just opened - Jam's Joy Bungalow at Burdock Bar: Burdock Bar, "temporarily closed” since late 2022, has reopened as a pop-up spot for chef Jamilah Nixon-Mathis. Known for the Southeast Asian fusion dishes she sells through her Jam’s Joy Bungalow food truck and retail locations (101 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati and 150 Weeks Way, Sebastopol), Nixon-Mathis is bringing her Joy Bungalow menu to Burdock for takeout and to Duke’s Spirited Cocktails next door (111 Plaza St.). 109A Plaza St., Healdsburg, burdockbar.com (Jamilah Nixon-Mathis)

Slide 10 of 24 Banh mi sandwiches prepared by Jamilah Nixon, chef and founder of Jam's Joy Bungalow food truck, in Sebastopol on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Nixon will open a cafe in Sebastopol serving her southeast Asian cuisine in mid-July. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 24 Coming soon - Americana: Americana is opening a second location in Sebastopol, in the former Gypsy Cafe space. The restaurant will be similar to the Santa Rosa restaurant, featuring classic diner dishes with a modern flair. 162 N. Main St., Sebastopol, americanasr.com (Kelsey Joy Photography)

Slide 12 of 24 Fried chicken at Americana. (Kelsey Joy Photography)

Slide 13 of 24 Seared Steak, sirloin with crispy fries, salad, herb butter and horseradish aioli from the new dinner menu at Americana in Santa Rosa April 13, 2023. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 24 Coming soon - Augie's French Bistro: Downtown Santa Rosa will say bonjour to a casual French bistro mid-summer, according to restaurateurs Mark and Terri Stark. The couple recently leased the empty former Bollywood space (pictured) with plans to serve classic bistro dishes like steak frites and mussels. 535 Fourth St, Santa Rosa, starkrestaurants.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 24 Coming soon - Marla: A popular bakery with a production facility in Windsor plans to take over the space previously occupied by food and wine shop Miracle Plum in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. 208 Davis St., Santa Rosa, marlabakery.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 24 Bagel from Marla Bakery, soon to open in Santa Rosa's Railroad Square. (Marla Bakery)

Slide 17 of 24 Coming soon - Goose and Fern: When the neighborly Railroad Square British pub Toad in the Hole suddenly closed in February, rumors of a possible new owner were already in the air. Happily, the tales were true. Longtime Toad in the Hole employee and native Brit Clyde Hartwell plans to reopen the pub this summer with a new look, vibe and name. 116 Fifth St, Santa Rosa.

Slide 18 of 24 Coming soon - Kracken Kitchen: Chef Dino Moniodis (of Dino’s Greek Food and Zimi on Mission, both in Santa Rosa) is partnering with Three Disciples Brewing to open a gastropub at the former 2 Tread Brewing at the Santa Rosa Plaza (pictured) this summer. 1018 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 19 of 24 Coming soon - Acre Pizza: A new Acre Pizza is being built at the site of the former Red's Recovery Room in Cotati. No details yet regarding opening date. 8175 Gravenstein Highway, Cotati, acrepizza.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 24 Coming soon - Goodnight's: Goodnight’s Bourbon + Chop House, another Foley-owned property, will open this summer. The much-anticipated steakhouse promises to be “a local pioneer in a new frontier of classic Western-styling dining experiences,” according to the website. The restaurant is named for Texas Ranger Charles Goodnight, the inventor of the chuck wagon. 113 Plaza St., Healdsburg, goodnightsrestaurant.com (Shutterstock)

Slide 21 of 24 Coming soon - Molti Amici: Longtime friends and former SingleThread co-workers Jonny Barr, Sean McGaughey and Melissa Yanc (of Quail & Condor Bakery, Troubadour Bread and Le Diner) will open an Italian-inspired restaurant this year at the former Campo Fina (pictured). 330 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, moltiamici.com (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 24 Coming soon - Angela and Iggy's: In Healdsburg, a combination ice cream parlor and burger bar is coming to 109 Plaza St. (formerly The Brass Rabbit). The two-for-one space will house Angela’s Ice Cream, owned by Angela Mendoza, and the startup concept Iggy’s Organic Burgers, owned by Mendoza’s son, Iggy Garat. 109 Plaza St., Healdsburg. (Angela's Ice Cream)

Slide 23 of 24 Coming soon - Goatlandia Kitchen: The former Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro at 6811 Laguna Park Way in Sebastopol will become — somewhat ironically — a vegan restaurant. Deborah Blum, founder and executive director of the Sebastopol nonprofit Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary, will head the project. 6811 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol, goatlandia.org (Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary)