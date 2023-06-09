Modern Cabin in the Sonoma Redwoods Listed for $820,000

Sleek contemporary style doesn’t always evoke a sense of comfort. But a 1950s Cazadero home, which just hit the market for $820,000, strikes design gold by being both modern and cozy.

Redwood views and sharp design choices make this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home a perfect setting for “away-from-it-all” living. (Fortunately, the Russian River and the coast are just a short drive away, so the home is actually close to a lot of good spots.)

The forest ferns and towering redwoods that surround the home are viewable from the inside through floor-to-ceiling windows and several skylights. A vertical paneling warms the home which takes its design cues from an alpine chalet.

Updated floors and cabinetry add grainy, woodsy warmth, and the whole look is brightened with tile in pretty but subtle hues, peach in the great room and green in the bathroom.

A detached building with plenty of windows could function as an office or yoga studio. A guest suite with a separate entrance has its own kitchenette and bathroom.

Just outside the home are plenty of paved spots to take in the setting: seating areas, a picnic bench and a hot tub. The dwelling sits on an acre of woods. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside this home.

For more information about this listing at 1455 Cazadero Highway, contact listing agent Noel Flores, Continuum Real Estate, 415-730-0554, continuumrealestate.com