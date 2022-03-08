Six issues | One Great Price

How to Spend 24 Hours in Occidental, CA

Tucked amid the redwood-covered hills between Sebastopol and the Sonoma coast, Occidental makes for a lovely getaway.

The tiny west county town of Occidental is an enclave of artists, locavores and ranching families with deep Sonoma County roots. Tucked amid the redwood-covered hills between Sebastopol and the coast, it makes for a perfect 24-hour getaway, far from the madding crowd. Click through the above gallery for details.

Heather Irwin contributed to this article. 

