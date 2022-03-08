How to Spend 24 Hours in Occidental, CA

Slide 1 of 16 Start your day with a walk through Occidental’s privately owned (but publicly accessible) 33-acre Grove of Old Trees. Cared for by LandPaths, a Santa Rosa-based stewardship organization, the nature preserve at 17400 Fitzpatrick Lane is tucked away high on a ridgeline above town and offers spectacular views of old growth redwoods. (Shutterstock)

Slide 2 of 16 While the park is publicly accessible, the thin, winding, tree-lined road leading to it has a 15-mph speed limit and was clearly not engineered for much visitor traffic. Those en route are asked to drive slowly and carpool if possible. Because parking is only available in a small gravel lot, weekday trips usually make for better visits, as the preserve can become quite busy on weekends. landpaths.org. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 16 After your morning hike through the redwoods, make your way to Howard Station Cafe. The cozy restaurant at 3611 Bohemian Highway is open seven days a week and has a sizable breakfast and lunch menu featuring local, organic and veggie-heavy options. howardstationcafe.com

Slide 4 of 16 (From front) The original Eggs Benedict, the Howard's Egg Sandwich, the Howard's Club sandwich, freshly squeezed orange juice and a cappuccino at the Howard Station Cafe in Occidental. (Beth Schlanker/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 16 A new lunch favorite in Occidental is The Altamont General Store, owned and operated by wife-and-wife team Jenay and Andzia Hofftin. Hailing from pioneering stock, Jenay’s family has been part of the town since the two-story way station was built. This buzzy general store is a breath of fresh air, with an Instagram-worthy interior and plenty of grab-and-go dishes. (Beth Schlanker/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 16 Mochi donuts, gluten-free summer squash tartlets, left, and Earl Grey polenta olive oil cakes, right, at The Altamont General Store in Occidental. The store is open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday. altamontgeneralstore.com (Beth Schlanker/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 16 If your visit happens to be on a weekend, be sure to head over to the famed Occidental Arts and Ecology Center. From April through October, members of the public are invited to explore the center's expansive plant nursery, featuring organic and open-pollinated heirloom vegetables, herbs and flowers largely started in the center's own "Mother Garden." (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 16 Try to time your visit to the first or third Sunday of the month (April through October), when members of the public are invited on tours of the center's 80-acre grounds, gardens, orchards and its on-site intentional community. Private tours are available for a fee. To schedule those, call the OAEC office at 707-874-1557, ext. 103. oaec.org. (Courtesy of Occidental Arts and Ecology Center)

Slide 9 of 16 Time for dinner. Head to Occidental favorite Negri's Italian Dinner & Joe's Bar for, as the name suggests, a menu full of classic and contemporary Italian fare, and an updated bar serving craft cocktails. This West County staple has been family owned and operated since 1943 and the kitchen sources its ingredients locally as much as it can, with fruits, vegetables and herbs coming from the family ranch just two miles down the road. 3700 Bohemian Highway, negrisrestaurant.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 16 Nonni's Ravioli features house made pasta, beef, pork, swiss chard, herbs and parmesan from Negri's Italian Dinners and Joe's Bar in Occidental. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 16 The Bitter Hound with gin, fresh grapefruit, Aperol, grapefruit bitters and rosemary sugar from Negri's Italian Dinners and Joe's Bar in Occidental. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 16 For lodging, our pick is the Inn at Occidental. This charming Wine Country bed and breakfast is nestled beneath redwoods right in downtown Occidental. The friendly proprietors host an evening wine hour for guests from 5-6 p.m. and are equipped with plenty of local recommendations for the rest of your getaway. Some rooms are pet friendly. From $239 per night. 3657 Church St., innatoccidental.com

Slide 13 of 16 Guest room at the Inn at Occidental. (Courtesy of Inn at Occidental)

Slide 14 of 16 The Inn at Occidental. (Courtesy of Inn at Occidental)

Slide 15 of 16 For an adventurous overnight stay, make a reservation with Sonoma Canopy Tours, featuring a treehouse village in the redwoods with suspension bridges and a variety of zip-line courses. The company's Sonoma Treehouse Adventures package includes an overnight stay in one of the treehouses and rides on 14 zip-lines covering over a mile, two spiral staircases, eight sky bridges and a rappel down to the forest floor. A guided hike, dinner and breakfast are also included. $550 per person; 2 person minimum. sonomacanopytours.com

Slide 16 of 16 Sonoma Canopy Tours offers three different zip-line tours: the Forest Flight Tour, the Tree Tops Tour, and the Night Flight Tour. (Courtesy of Sonoma Canopy Tours)