This $925,000 New Build in Occidental Comes with Redwood Views and Small Town Charm

Homebuyers looking for a sweet property with a side of small-town charm will like a new build in Sonoma’s west county. Listed for $925,000, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in the town of Occidental is part of Harmony Village — a new residential and commercial development taking shape on the site of the former Harmony School.

The school’s multipurpose room was donated to (and renovated for) Occidental Center for the Arts, and the remaining areas have been turned into homes and office spaces. The development is just a block-and-a-half from Occidental’s tiny-but-mighty town center that’s got some great boutiques, the legendary Italian restaurant Negri, and a superb Friday’s farmer’s market that typically includes dancing.

The 1900-square-foot home at at 14622 Kit Lane has pretty and practical finishes, like quartz counters and vinyl wide- plank floors. Cedar-wood trims and modern light fixtures give the home a warm and stylish vibe. Ample windows and a wraparound porch offer redwood views, characteristic of Occidental’s prized woodsiness.

