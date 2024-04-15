Passport to Dry Creek Valley is celebrating its 33rd anniversary this year with a weekend full of special tastings and experiences. Set for April 26-28, the event has a “choose-your-own-adventure” format that allows participants to drop in on any of the 30 participating wineries — all based in and around Healdsburg. Each producer offers its own Passport theme and activities, including vineyard tours, live music, and creative food pairings from top chefs.

Dry Creek Valley is famous for Zinfandel, yet the compact wine region is also home to Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, bubbles, Italian varieties, and many other sip-worthy options.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with “Meet the Creators” events hosted by winemakers and winery principals at 16 boutique wineries. This is a chance for wine lovers to mingle with the people behind the wines. Saturday and Sunday are open-house days, with each location featuring signature wines and food pairings.

Along with Friday-only and two-day Saturday and Sunday passports, participants can buy add-on tickets for intimate Wine-derlust Dining Experiences around Dry Creek Valley. Passport prices range from $125 to $250, with discounts available for designated drivers. Read on for a preview of some of our favorite tour stops and experiences.

Amista Vineyards

The winery is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Saturday with a pop-up Spanish tapas bar. Guests will sample Amista’s still and sparkling wines with tapas bites like ceviche, jamón bocadillos, fire-roasted patatas bravas, and chorizo. On Sunday, take a casual tour through the vineyards with winemaker Ashley Herzberg and watch a demonstration of sparkling wine disgorgement.

3320 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-431-9200, amistavineyards.com

Dry Creek Vineyard

Arrrrrrr you ready for some high-seas hijinks? Dry Creek Vineyard is leaning into its sailing community ties Saturday and Sunday with a fun pirate theme, complete with a live performance of rollicking sea shanties. Costumes are encouraged. Pirates and landlubbers alike will enjoy the latest releases of the winery’s Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel and Bordeaux blends, paired with beef or mushroom Bourguignon.

3770 Lambert Bridge Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-1000, drycreekvineyard.com

Dutcher Crossing Winery

The winery’s “Meet the Creator” event on Friday features a relaxed tasting on Dutcher Creek’s new patio with proprietor Debra Mathy and winemaker Nick Briggs. After sampling the 2023 Maple Vineyard “Bill’s Block” Zinfandel paired with a savory snack, guests can take a pedicab tour around the vineyard and check out a display of Mathy’s personal bicycle collection.

8533 Dry Creek Road, Geyserville, 707-431-2700, dutchercrossingwinery.com

Kokomo Winery

Head to Kokomo Saturday and Sunday for samples of the winery’s 2023 Grenache Rosé, paired with a spring pea and strawberry salad, and 2022 Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel matched with chicken and waffles drizzled with hot honey. Visitors will also get a chance to sample the winery’s 2023 Pét Nat and 2023 Sauvignon Blanc as they rock out to winery’s house band, Smoke & Mirrors.

4791 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-0200, kokomowines.com

Mauritson Wines

If you’ve always wanted to dine at SingleThread but never had the opportunity, Mauritson is the place to be on Sunday. The winery is pairing seasonal bites from neighboring SingleThread Farms with distinctive Zins from the Dry Creek Valley, Russian River Valley, and Rockpile appellations. Featured wines include the 2022 Dry Creek Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 2021 Russian River Zinfandel, 2021 Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel, and 2021 Jack’s Cabin Vineyard Zinfandel from Rockpile.

2859 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-431-0804, mauritsonwines.com

For tickets to Passport to Dry Creek Valley, visit drycreekvalley.org/dcv-passport.