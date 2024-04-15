Modern Farmhouse in Healdsburg with Guest Barn and Hiking Trails Listed for $8.7 Million

A newly built modern farmhouse on 77 acres of rolling hills in Healdsburg’s Anderson Valley is listed for $8,700,000. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom main home with a guest barn, pool and outdoor kitchen provides the setting for idyllic Wine Country living.

The modern farmhouse at 3171 Wright Ranch Lane has today’s homebuyers’ checklists covered with an open floor plan, large pocketing window walls, and the effortless aesthetic with subtly-toned quality finishes, like wide-plank floors, transitional-style fixtures, and quartzite counters.

Indoors, the natural setting does much of the design talking. Outside, there’s a pool with built-in Adirondacks, raised planting beds, and an outdoor kitchen with a heated loggia to extend the dining season. The barn offers accommodations and a party space.

And if you can tear yourself away from all the wonderful amenities, the property has hiking trails and olive trees.

For more information on 3171 Wright Ranch Lane, please contact listing agent Kevin McDonald, 707-391-3382, 707-935-2288, kevin.mcdonald@Sothebys.Realty, sothebysrealty.com