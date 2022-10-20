Slide 1 of 17 The Altamont General Store: This refurbished general store has become a gathering spot for modern cuisine inspired by land and sea. Grab a warm smoked pork bowl, a hot dog for the kids, Korean fried chicken tacos or a fresh rotisserie chicken to take home. Don't miss the fascinating selection of small-batch wines, many from women winemakers. 3703 Main St., altamontgeneralstore.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 17 Breakfast is especially tasty at the Altamont General Store, offering plenty of delish pastries or the Jammy Egg Plate with soft, eight-minute eggs, veggies, pickles, black garlic aioli and crispy smashed potatoes.

Slide 3 of 17 El Mariachi Cafe: No-frills Mexican favorites, including burritos, tacos, quesadillas and breakfast burritos. The restaurant closes at 6 p.m. most nights, so you'll need to go early for larger plates like Chile Relleno or Camarones a la Diabla. 3595 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, 707-874-2752. (Alexander C./Yelp)

Slide 4 of 17 Hazel Restaurant: In an intimate candlelit space, you’ll find upscale but approachable Cal-Mediterranean dishes, including next-level Neapolitan-style pizzas with caramelized onions, truffle oil, Calabrian chili and local cheeses. Entrées include braised pot roast, chicken pot pie, wild salmon and glazed meatloaf. Don’t miss Michele’s fresh pies and desserts. 3782 Bohemian Highway, restauranthazel.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 17 Peanut butter pie at Hazel Restaurant in Occidental. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 17 Howard Station Cafe: Whether you’re headed for a long day at the coast or staying nearby to explore the town, fill up with super-hearty banana walnut pancakes, a wild salmon Benedict, or biscuits and gravy at Howard Station Cafe. Cyclists who arrive in town for the start of the legendary Coleman Valley Road ride like to power up with oatmeal and fresh juices, including the Red Ferrari with apple, carrot, beet and lemon. 3611 Bohemian Highway, howardstationcafe.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 17 (From front) The original Eggs Benedict, the Howard's Egg Sandwich, the Howard's Club sandwich, freshly squeezed orange juice and a cappuccino at the Howard Station Cafe in Occidental. (Beth Schlanker/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 17 The Belgian waffle with strawberries and cream, the original Eggs Benedict, freshly squeezed orange juice and a cappuccino at the Howard Station Cafe in Occidental. (Beth Schlanker/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 17 (From right) Omega smoothie, Goodness Green juice blend, and the Shooting Star smoothie at the Howard Station Cafe in Occidental. (Beth Schlanker/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 17 Joe’s Bar: Don’t miss cocktails with fresh-squeezed juices at Joe’s Bar, with some sliders or a bowl of Nonni’s ravioli for a late-afternoon pick-me-up. We love the summery Lavender 75 with Benham’s gin, lavender, lemon, Prosecco and lavender bitters. Inside Negri’s, 3700 Bohemian Highway, negrisrestaurant.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 17 Negri’s Italian Dinners: Faithfully serving classic Italian-American food since Joe and Theresa Negri opened it on Bohemian Highway in 1943. Younger family members have revitalized this historic Italian restaurant, though they still make their delicious raviolis by hand, as they've always done. Desserts are all made in-house as well. 3700 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, 707-874-0301, negrisrestaurant.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 17 The Mac + Cheese with smoked gouda and monterey jack cheeses topped with panko from Negri's Italian Dinners and Joe's Bar in Occidental. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 17 (Clockwise from bottom) Burrata Di Stefano appetizer platter, red chili prawn pasta, meatball sliders, and Nonna's homemade ravioli at Negri's in Occidental. (Beth Schlanker/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 17 Apple Fritters with two whole apple rings hand-dipped in our sweet house made batter and deep fried to a golden brown then dusted with powdered sugar from Negri's Italian Dinners and Joe's Bar in Occidental. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 17 Panizzera Meat Co: Stock up on dry-aged steaks (outstanding), ground beef, sausages and lamb to cook back home. It’s all locally raised and the business has been in the community for over 100 years. 3905 Main St., panizzerrameatco.com (Courtesy of Panizzera Meat Co.)

Slide 16 of 17 Union Hotel: The oldest restaurant in town has a large covered outdoor patio and a cozy fire pit. Family-friendly food like spaghetti and meatballs, tortellini, pizzas and big beefy burgers with a mountain of fries are excellent. The 19th-century saloon is a great spot to take a time out for sports and a cold beer while the rest of the group explores nearby shops and galleries. 3731 Main St., unionhoteloccidental.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 17 Customers wait for their food in the outdoor seating area at the Union Hotel in Occidental. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)