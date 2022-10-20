Almost every day of the week in Sonoma County, there is a trivia night somewhere. The Barlow marketplace in Sebastopol has two of them. Local bars like HopMonk and Brewster’s seem made for trivia nights, which each hosts weekly. And you don’t need to be an expert on random facts just yet to join in. Flagship Taproom in Cotati has a beginner-friendly trivia night. Here are a few favorite trivia nights.

Golden State Cider Taproom

Golden State Cider Taproom in Sebastopol’s Barlow holds a trivia night from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday. People 21 and older are invited to compete in teams of two to six for a chance to win gift cards or even a 64-ounce growler of cider. The trivia host generally runs through six rounds of questions, and each round has an amusing theme, such as pop culture of a specific generation. Take a seat at a high-top table inside or at a fire pit or picnic table on the dog-friendly patio. Participation is free.

Golden State Cider Taproom, 180 Morris St., Sebastopol, 707-837-3765, drinkgoldenstate.com/taproom.html

Crooked Goat Brewing Co.

Also in The Barlow is Crooked Goat Brewing Co., which hosts trivia nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every other Tuesday, with free admission. This trivia night lets participants compete solo or play with a team. Crooked Goat describes the questions as “classic pub trivia,” inviting to a wide audience. Find their calendar online at crookedgoatbrewing.com to see when the next trivia night will be held.

Crooked Goat Brewing Co., 120 Morris St. Suite 120, Sebastopol, 707-827-3893, crookedgoatbrewing.com/sebastopol

HopMonk Tavern

Looking for a family-friendly trivia night? HopMonk Tavern in Sonoma hosts trivia nights from 7 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday. Grab a bite and settle in with your friends and family while you test your knowledge. The top three teams win prizes for their skills. Arriving a bit early is recommended, as the event is popular and seats can fill up quickly.

HopMonk Tavern, 691 Broadway Sonoma, 707-935-9100, hopmonk.com/sonoma

Fogbelt Brewery

Venture over to Fogbelt Brewery in Santa Rosa for their Tuesday Trivia Nights. Starting at 7 p.m., get settled in on their dog-friendly patio or inside the taproom for a chance to compete. Grab a bite or a brew and test your skill at their standard trivia questions. They hold four rounds with varying categories, so there can be a little something for everyone.

Fogbelt Brewery, 1305 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-978-3400, fogbeltbrewing.com

Coyote Sonoma

In Healdsburg, Coyote Sonoma holds trivia night from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. These trivia nights get a little more specific, with rotating themes that target topics with large fandoms, such as “Stranger Things.” Participants are invited to embrace the theme and even dress up if they’d like. The trivia questions are family- and beginner-friendly. No reservations are required, but tables are first come, first served.

Coyote Sonoma, 44F Mill St., Healdsburg, 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com

Cooperage Brewing Co.

Visit the Cooperage Brewing Co. tasting room in Santa Rosa for their weekly trivia, one of the many events that they host. At 6 p.m. every Tuesday, adults 21 years or older can give their competitive side a go. The company Qualifornia Entertainment hosts this one, and the main host, Kris Bartolome, is friendly and engaging. The Cooperage Trivia Night is great for adults who are interested in classic trivia.

Cooperage Brewing Co., 981 Airway Court, Suite G, Santa Rosa, 707-293-9787, cooperagebrewing.com

Victory House

Victory House, located inside Santa Rosa’s Epicenter, also holds a trivia night hosted by the witty Bartolome. Among the many gaming activities at Victory House, the trivia night takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday and lets participants challenge themselves in classic trivia. Bring your A game and a friend to put your knowledge to the test.

Victory House, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-757-9029, visitvictoryhouse.com

Mary’s Pizza Shack

Local pizza chain Mary’s Pizza Shack hosts a trivia night every Monday at their Rohnert Park location. Starting at 7:30 p.m., all ages are invited and encouraged to play along in this DJ trivia night. Their trivia style is very traditional, making it suitable for the whole family. And arguably, nothing goes together better than pizza and some friendly competition.

Mary’s Pizza Shack, 101 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-585-3500, maryspizzashack.com

Brewsters Beer Garden

Sonoma County is home to many great beer gardens, but one in particular has been a standout over the years: Brewsters Beer Garden. Among their weekly scheduled activities is a trivia night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday. Not only is this event free and open to all ages, Brewsters also offers food and drink specials including discounted house drafts and half off their popular poutine. And there are prizes for winning.

Brewsters Beer Garden, 229 Water St. N., Petaluma, 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com

Flagship Taproom

Tap in to your themed-trivia knowledge and test your skills over bites and beer at Flagship Taproom in Cotati from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. A recent theme in the spirit of October was horror-movie-themed trivia, but each week has a new theme. This beginner-friendly trivia night is low-stakes but lots of fun.

Flagship Taproom, 8099 La Plaza, Suite B, Cotati, 707-664-5904, flagshiptaproom.com/cotati

Parliament Brewing Co.

Take team trivia to the next level at Parliament Brewing Co. in Rohnert Park with their eight-week trivia tournament. From 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, gather a team of six to compete in this fiery contest. You can miss a week or two of the tournament and still be in the running for the grand prize of a “kegerator.” The trivia is family-friendly, but any children over the age of 12 are considered to be an official teammate. Additional prizes are awarded weekly to winners, compliments of Tacos San Juan food truck.

Parliament Brewing Co., 5865 Labath Ave., Suite 9, 707-776-6779, parliamentbrewing.com

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.