27 Favorite Dog-Friendly Wineries in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 30 Bartholomew Estate Vineyards and Winery, Sonoma: Located within 375-acre Bartholomew Park in Sonoma Valley, the winery has a variety of great views and trails for humans and canines to enjoy. Leashes are required at all times. (Bartholomew Estate Vineyards and Winery)

Slide 2 of 30 Wine tasting at Bartholomew Estate Vineyards and Winery in Sonoma. (Steven Krause)

Slide 3 of 30 Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma: One of the oldest wineries in California welcomes on-leash dogs to their Rhinefarm. Pack a picnic and enjoy the patio, which overlooks the estate vineyards, or bring your dog into the historic tasting room, a pet-friendly pick for a rainy day. (Gundlach Bundschu Winery)

Slide 4 of 30 Larson Family Winery, Sonoma: Larson Family Winery makes a dog-themed wine, Three Lab Cab, named after winery dogs Buster, Bubba and Pete. Dogs are welcome in the tasting room barn and on the lawn and picnic area, where you can play cornhole while your dog relaxes in the sun. (Larson Family Winery)

Slide 5 of 30 Roche Winery, Sonoma: Watch the world go by, dog by your side, on the patio of this downtown tasting room, with a fire pit and trees providing shade. The tasting room offers barrel tastings, snacks and some of the best people-watching in town. (Roche Winery)

Slide 6 of 30 Abbot's Passage Winery + Mercantile, Glen Ellen: Coming from a long lineage of winemakers that stretches back over a century and a half, vintner Katie Bundschu is making her distinctive mark with small-lot Rhône-style wines. Her winery is both family-friendly and dog-friendly. Dogs should be on a leash. (Abbot's Passage)

Slide 7 of 30 B.R. Cohn Winery, Glen Ellen: This Glen Ellen winery offers water bowls and treats for visiting dogs to enjoy. Leashed dogs are welcome on the winery patio and grounds, which include estate vineyards and views of Sonoma and the Mayacamas Mountains. (B.R. Cohn Winery)

Slide 8 of 30 Deerfield Ranch Winery, Kenwood: "May All Fours Be With You" is the motto of Deerfield Ranch's winery dog, Obi Wine Kenobi. Water is available for pooches, while dog owners can taste some of the wineries delectable vintages. (Deerfield Ranch Winery)

Slide 9 of 30 Kunde Family Winery, Kenwood: Fourth-generation winegrower Jeff Kunde invites dogs to accompany their owners on tastings and to join him on a hike through his family's historic vineyards through oak woodlands, native grasslands and chaparral. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 30 Landmark Vineyards, Kenwood: Welcome throughout the property, dogs are allowed to wander with their owners into the vineyard. Thirsty dogs get a taste of the royal treatment: Fiji water fresh from the bottle served in a bowl. (Landmark Vineyards)

Slide 11 of 30 Muscardini Cellars, Kenwood: Winemaker Michael Muscardini's golden retriever, Biondi, and staff welcome well-behaved dogs in the tasting room and on the patio and green rolling grounds behind the tasting room. Dogs can look forward to treats, water and toys as well as dog-themed events. (Muscardini Cellars)

Slide 12 of 30 Amista Vineyards, Healdsburg: After taking a self-guided tour of the property with your dog, taste wine on the patio or in the tasting room featuring dog-themed art, while your pup enjoys dog biscuits. The winery hosts an annual fundraiser that benefits Canine Companions for Independence. (Amista Vineyards)

Slide 13 of 30 Bacchus Landing, Healdsburg: With a reputation of being “super” dog friendly, this collective of just over a half dozen boutique wineries is a hub of winemaking and tasting activity. Bacchus Landing is equally family-friendly with bocce courts and lawn games as well as a large open patio and five tasting rooms, among them Smith Story Wine Cellars and resident Goldendoodle Lord Sandwich. (Smith Story Wine Cellars)

Slide 14 of 30 Breathless Wines, Healdsburg: Guests can enjoy a flight of sparkling wines on the winery’s garden patio accompanied by their dogs. The winery also hosts fundraisers for Humane Society of Sonoma County. Out of courtesy for other visitors and staff, the winery requests that all animals are leashed and well-behaved. (Breathless Wines)

Slide 15 of 30 Lambert Bridge Winery, Healdsburg: This Healdsburg winery allows dogs to settle into a dog bed and relax with a bowl of water while owners try out the wines. After enjoying a tasting, wander through the estate gardens with your pup. (Lambert Bridge Winery)

Slide 16 of 30 Portalupi Wine, Healdsburg: This winery's downtown tasting room is a convenient stop along a dog walk. The family is a supporter of the local Humane Society and donates proceeds from their wine sales to the nonprofit. (Portalupi Wine)

Slide 17 of 30 Sbragia Family Vineyards, Healdsburg: Dogs are are welcome in the tasting room, on the patio — even in the vineyards — here. With its views of the vineyard and surrounding hills, the patio terrace is a particularly nice spot to taste wine while your dog enjoys some treats and a water bowl. (Sbragia Family Vineyards)

Slide 18 of 30 West Wines, Healdsburg: The winery, with a tasting room below a large oak with views of the vineyards, invites guests to enjoy a tasting on the dog-friendly patio. West Wines’ Instagram account features an assortment of photos of some of its canine visitors as well as its “winery cat extraordinaire” Jane Bond. (Erik Castro/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 30 Wilson Winery, Healdsburg: The Wilsons make a dog-themed wine, Three Dog Zin, which features the family's three dogs, Molly, Sydney and Victoria. The staff welcomes dogs, offering pups treats and water, while humans sip zinfandel in the tasting room or on the patio overlooking the vineyards. (Wilson Winery)

Slide 20 of 30 Outdoor tasting area at Wilson Winery in Healdsburg. (Sierra Downey/Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 21 of 30 Dutcher Crossing Winery, Geyserville: Dogs are welcome in the tasting room, where they can try on winery-branded dog collars for purchase while their owners taste estate zinfandel and other small-production wines. The back patio and lawn is a great spot for nibbling on cheese and charcuterie, and playing catch. (Dutcher Crossing Winery)

Slide 22 of 30 Dutton-Goldfield Winery, Sebastopol: Canine companions are celebrated at the winery, with special dog cookies offered to pets. Winery partner Theresa Dutton serves on the Northwest regional board of Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit that provides service and therapy dogs to those in need. (Dutton-Goldfield Winery)

Slide 23 of 30 Horse & Plow, Sebastopol: Located in a historic West County barn near local vineyards and apple orchards, Horse & Plow welcomes dogs and their owners to the tasting room. Treats and water are provided to pups. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 24 of 30 Marimar Estate Vineyards and Winery, Sebastopol: This vineyard, owned and operated by the Spanish-American Torres family, welcomes dogs in outdoor areas. Visitors will also find some larger than life dogs on the winery grounds—10-foot metal sculptures of the owners’ springer spaniels, Chico and Bonita. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 25 of 30 Taft Street Winery, Sebastopol: Taft Street Winery is a family-friendly business — and that includes dogs. Well-behaved pups on a leash are welcome on the winery's back patio. The winery also provides treats and water bowls. (Taft Street Winery)

Slide 26 of 30 La Crema, Windsor: Located within Saralee’s Vineyard in the Russian River Valley, La Crema Estate also welcomes dogs. The site’s landmark historic barn has been converted into a tasting and wine education facility. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 27 of 30 Mutt Lynch Winery, Windsor: Winemaker Brenda and Chris Lynch's winery is both an ode to wine and to furry friends. The tasting room hosts "Yappy Hour" events and offers water, treats, toys and possible playmates as staff members often bring their pups to work. The winery also raises funds for animal rescue organizations through its Wines That Give Back program. (Mutt Lynch Winery)

Slide 28 of 30 Balletto Vineyards, Santa Rosa: Is Balletto pet-friendly? Yes! The winery says it usually has dog treats and water bowls at the ready for visiting dogs. Just make sure your dog is on a leash during the entire visit. (Balletto Vineyards)

Slide 29 of 30 Belden Barns, Santa Rosa: This family-run winery prides itself on being dog-friendly and kid-friendly. The property, which is located on Sonoma Mountain, is also a working farm that produces a diverse array of fruits and vegetables. (Adam Decker)