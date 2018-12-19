Sonoma County Wineries With Super Cute Dogs

There are few things people are as passionate about as wine and dogs, at least if you judge by their social media posts. Combine the two, and you’ve got yourself the perfect pairing. In Sonoma wine country, dogs are an important part of day to day life as they roam vineyards, entertain winery visitors, even inspire donations for a good cause. In honor of our furry friends, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite winery dogs in the above gallery. Get ready for cuteness overload, and click here for more dog-friendly local wineries & wireless dog fence reviews.

 

 

 

 

Looking for great Sonoma Magazine content in your inbox? Subscribe here

Related Posts
7 Dog-Friendly Breweries in Sonoma County 7 Dog-Friendly Breweries in Sonoma County
17 Best Dog-Friendly Wineries in Sonoma County 17 Best Dog-Friendly Wineries in Sonoma County
Pinot and Pooches - Sonoma County for Pets Pinot and Pooches - Sonoma County for Pets
Read previous post:
Sonoma County Hotel Named Among the Best in the World

A Sonoma County hotel lands on Condé Nast Traveler's highly selective "Gold List."

Close