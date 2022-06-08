18 Best Dog-Friendly Wineries in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 18 Mutt Lynch Winery, Windsor: Winemaker Brenda Lynch and her husband Chris founded their winery as a tribute to [wo]man's best friend, and Mutt Lynch Winery is just that: "all things dog." Their downtown Windsor tasting room allows dogs to run free and play while their owners sip through cabernet, zinfandel and chardonnay — all with dog-themed wine labels. Their tasting room, which holds "Yappy Hour" events, features plenty of water, treats and toys, and possible playmates, as staff members often bring their own pups to work. The winery also fundraises for and donates to national and international animal rescue organizations through its Wines That Give Back program. (Photo: Carol Witter)

Slide 2 of 18 Deerfield Ranch Winery, Kenwood: "May All Fours Be With You" is the motto of Deerfield Ranch's winery dog, Obi Wine Kenobi. The standard poodle frequently welcomes human and furry guests to the winery's 23,000 square foot wine caves and tasting room. Water is available for pooches and humans can sip Obi Wine Kenobi's White Rex signature wine (the dog graces the Star Wars themed label) or try Deerfield's Clean Wine, which is low in histamines and sulfites. (Courtesy of Deerfield Ranch Winery)

Slide 3 of 18 Larson Family Winery, Sonoma: You know a winery is serious about dogs when they make a dog-themed wine. Three Lab Cab is named after the winery dogs Buster, Bubba and Pete. The three labradors are often at Larson Family Winery, greeting customers of any species. The old barn, now a tasting room, welcomes dogs, as does the vast green space and picnic area, where you can play cornhole while your dog relaxes in the sun. Kids are welcome, too. Note: The tasting room at Larson Family Winery was destroyed in a March 3, 2022, structure fire and is temporarily closed. (Courtesy of Larson Family Winery)

Slide 4 of 18 Roche Winery, Sonoma: Located in the heart of downtown Sonoma, Roche Winery welcomes dogs and wine lovers with "down-to-earth Irish hospitality." Their patio is popular with locals and Wine Country tourists alike, who huddle around the fire pit and relax under shady trees while watching the world go by — dog by their side. The tasting room offers barrel tastings, snacks, and some of the best people watching in town. (Courtesy of Roche Winery)

Slide 5 of 18 Muscardini Cellars, Kenwood: Don't be surprised if, when you visit Muscardini Cellars, you and your dog are greeted with kisses from winemaker Michael Muscardini's winery dog, Biondi, a golden retriever. Biondi and staff welcome well-behaved dogs in the tasting room, patio and on the green rolling grounds behind the tasting room. Staff offer dogs treats, water and toys. Keep an eye on the winery's online calendar for upcoming dog-themed events, which include dog photo booths, costume contests, and of course, vino. (Courtesy of Muscardini Cellars)

Slide 6 of 18 Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma: One of the most historic wineries in California is also one of the most dog-friendly. Dating back to 1858, Gundlach Bundschu welcomes on-leash dogs to their Rhinefarm, where they pour tastes of their gewürztraminer and cabernet sauvignon. Pack a picnic and enjoy the patio, which overlooks the estate vineyards, or bring your dog into the historic tasting room, a pet-friendly pick for a rainy day. They also sell dog accessories in their tasting room.

Slide 7 of 18 Wilson Winery, Healdsburg: The Wilsons are known for their love of dogs — they even make a dog-themed wine, Three Dog Zin, which features the family's three dogs, Molly, Sydney and Victoria. The staff at Wilson Winery welcomes dogs with open arms, offering pups treats and water, while parents sip zinfandel in the tasting room or on the patio, which overlooks estate vineyards. (Courtesy of Wilson Winery)

Slide 8 of 18 Amista Vineyards, Healdsburg: Amista Vineyards loves dogs so much they not only have dog-themed art hanging in the tasting room and let their staff bring their dogs to work with them, they also host an annual fundraiser to support dog assistance nonprofit Canine Companions for Independence. After taking a self-guided vineyard tour of the property with your dog, taste Amista's sparkling and still wines on the patio or in the tasting room as your pup enjoys a fresh bowl of water and dog biscuits. You'll also find the winery dogs, two Shelties named Torin and Dylan, roaming the vineyards or socializing with other guests’ dogs. (Courtesy of Amista Vineyards)

Slide 9 of 18 Dutton-Goldfield Winery, Sebastopol: Dogs are family at Dutton-Goldfield Winery. Winery partner Theresa Dutton (pictured) serves on the Northwest regional board of Canine Companions for Independence, and her dog sires puppies for the nonprofit that provides assistance dogs to those in need. When it comes to their tasting room, Dutton-Goldfield welcomes dogs with dog cookies at the register and sells bandanas with a custom dog-themed winery logo. (Courtesy of Dutton Goldfield)

Slide 10 of 18 Lambert Bridge Winery, Healdsburg: Staff at Lambert Bridge proudly declare that the winery is "100% dog friendly!" While dog-owners peruse the winery's Bordeaux-style wine offerings at the redwood bar, dogs can settle into a dog bed and relax with a bowl of water. After a tasting, grab a bottle and some glasses and wander with your leashed pup through the estate gardens, where poop bags are plentiful and picnic areas dot the landscape.

Slide 11 of 18 Sbragia Family Vineyards, Healdsburg: There isn't anywhere at the Sbragia Family Vineyards where dogs can't go. Dogs are welcome in the tasting room, on the patio - even in the vineyards. The patio terrace, which overlooks the family's estate vineyards and the surrounding hills of Dry Creek Valley, makes for a great dog chill-out spot as the staff caters to humans with sauvignon blanc and zinfandel, and dogs with water bowls and treats. (Courtesy of Sbragia Family Vineyards)

Slide 12 of 18 Portalupi Wine, Healdsburg: It's not just Italian wine varietals that rule at Portalupi Wine, dogs do, too. Their downtown tasting room is a convenient stop along a dog walk. Sip barbera paired with charcuterie while your dog people watches through the large, open picture window from big purple lounge chairs. The family is a big supporter of the local Humane Society, having donated proceeds from their wine sales to the organization. (Courtesy of Portalupi Wine)

Slide 13 of 18 Horse & Plow, Sebastopol: A true West County experience, Horse & Plow welcomes dogs and their owners to their tasting room, located in a historic barn. Treats and water are provided for dogs while owners sip organic and biodynamic wine and cider made from local orchards, including their estate apple trees which dot the landscape around the barn. Bring a picnic — and the kids. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 18 Landmark Vineyards, Kenwood: Winery dog Tag, a rare breed of golden retriever, runs the show at Landmark Vineyard's Kenwood tasting room. Dogs are welcome throughout the property, where they can wander with their owners into the vineyard, followed by a chardonnay and pinot noir tasting in the courtyard or tasting room for the dog-owners. Dogs get the luxury experience: Fiji water fresh from the bottle served in a bowl. (Courtesy of Landmark Vineyards)

Slide 15 of 18 Dutcher Crossing Winery, Healdsburg: Dutcher Crossing Winery owner Debra Mathy and her winery dog, Dutchess, greet guests upon arrival — including the furry kind. Dogs are welcome in the tasting room, where they can try on winery-branded dog collars for purchase while their owners taste estate zinfandel and other small-production wines. The back patio and lawn offer a grassy, sunny spot to nibble on cheese and charcuterie, and play catch, while overlooking Dry Creek Valley.

Slide 16 of 18 Kunde Family Winery, Kenwood: Fourth-generation winegrower Jeff Kunde invites dogs to accompany their owners on a tasting at Kunde Family Winery, and to join him on a hike through his family's historic vineyards. The four-hour hike, which takes hikers and their dogs through oak woodlands, native grasslands and chaparral, features an overview of Kunde's sustainable winegrowing practices. The hike includes a wine tasting and a catered lunch. (Courtesy of Kunde Family Winery)

Slide 17 of 18 B.R. Cohn Winery, Glen Ellen: A longtime dog-friendly winery, B.R. Cohn offers water bowls and treats for visiting dogs to enjoy while their owners taste cabernet sauvignon, olive oil and vinegars in the 1920s ranch home-turned-tasting room. Leashed dogs are also welcome on the winery patio and grounds, which include estate vineyards and views of Sonoma and Mayacamas mountains. (Dog owners are requested to bring doggie bags for their visit.) Pick up some snacks at the winery's Gourmet Shop for a picnic or bring your pup to their Sunday Live Music series where local musicians entertain wine-loving guests and their pets.

Slide 18 of 18 Taft Street Winery, Sebastopol: From brewing wine in their Berkeley garage for family and friends to expanding production in the Russian River Valley for all to enjoy their handcrafted wines, the people behind Taft Street Winery have always been family-friendly, dogs included. Well-behaved dogs on a leash are welcome on the back patio, and they'll receive treats and water bowls during their stay. Guests may also have the opportunity to see the winery's own pups, including a German Shepherd named Klaus, who joined the Taft Street family in January of this year. (Courtesy of Taft Street Winery)