Meet Some of the Cutest Dogs in Wine Country at These Napa Wineries

Good wine tastes even better when you have a good dog to keep you company. In wine country, furry friends are among the few things that get as much attention as the vino — there are dog-friendly restaurants, wineries and hotels, and local winery dogs come in all breeds and sizes. Napa County has its own lineup of canine stars, click through the gallery for some of our favorites.

Looking for great Sonoma Magazine content in your inbox? Subscribe here

Related Posts
7 Dog-Friendly Breweries in Sonoma County 7 Dog-Friendly Breweries in Sonoma County
17 Best Dog-Friendly Wineries in Sonoma County 17 Best Dog-Friendly Wineries in Sonoma County
Sonoma County Wineries With Super Cute Dogs Sonoma County Wineries With Super Cute Dogs
Read previous post:
Your Guide to a Vail Summer Getaway, An Easy Flight to Denver from Sonoma County Airport STS

Vail might be most famous for its slopes and snow, but it's a great summer destination, too.

Close