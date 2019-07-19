Meet Some of the Cutest Dogs in Wine Country at These Napa Wineries

Slide 1 of 15 Cody, Shafer Vineyards: Cody was just a puppy when he began greeting winery guests in 2011. Owned by Doug and Annette Shafer, he likes to take summer days off from his gig as a winery dog, so he can spend more time with the Shafer kids when school is out. 6154 Silverado Trail, Napa, 707-944-2877, shafervineyards.com. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 2 of 15 Cody’s top five priorities in life are: food, family, food, making new friends, and food. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 3 of 15 Sheri and Patrick, Alpha Omega Winery: Sheri, age 13, and Patrick, age 7, were both trained to herd cattle, but when it became obvious the Border Collies were more the people-loving type, they were adopted by Alpha Omega owners Robin and Michelle Baggett. 1155 Mee Lane at Hwy 29, St. Helena, 707-963-9999, aowinery.com. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 4 of 15 Sheri has a knack for perfectly positioning herself so that her favorite guests can easily rub her head. Patrick is a well-mannered ambassador, greeting guests and receiving a good amount of love and attention in return. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 5 of 15 Lucy, Bouchaine Vineyards: According to Annie Trimpe, Office Manager at Bouchaine Vineyards, 14-year-old Lucy thinks everyone comes to the winery to see her. 1075 Buchli Station Road, Napa, 707-252-9065, bouchaine.com. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 7 of 15 Trimpe adopted Lucy when she was four. Ever since, the loving yellow Lab has spent her days as a winery dog. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 8 of 15 Tenaya, Trefethen Family Vineyards: Even when she rolled in mud puddles as a pup, it was tough to be mad at Tenaya, winery dog at Trefethen Family Vineyards. 1160 Oak Knoll Avenue, Napa, 866-895-7696, trefethen.com. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 9 of 15 The three-year-old Golden Retriever belongs to Janet and John Trefethen, and she loves welcoming visitors to Trefethen Family Vineyards. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 10 of 15 Angus and Tahoe, St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery: Resident boxer Angus, aka “Gus” belongs to Michael Scholz, V.P. of Winemaking and Vineyards. Tahoe, an Australian Shepard, belongs to winemaker, Brooke Shenk. 8440 St. Helena Highway, Rutherford, 707-963-4507, stsupery.com. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 11 of 15 Both Gus and Tahoe are often spotted around the grounds at St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 13 of 15 Magnum, Frank Family Vineyards: Now two, Magnum became a winery dog when he was adopted from the Westside German Shephard Rescue in Los Angeles, at seven months old. A mix of German Shephard, Husky, and wolf, he’s known as Frank Family Vineyard’s “official greeter,” and loves meeting all two and four-legged guests. 1091 Larkmead Lane, Calistoga, 707-942-0859, frankfamilyvineyards.com (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 14 of 15 Magnum has an affinity for sticks, corks, and playing in flower beds. (Courtesy Photo)