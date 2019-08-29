10 Napa Valley Spots Locals Like to Keep Secret

Slide 1 of 12 La Luna Market & Taqueria, Rutherford: Mexican markets are a dime a dozen in Napa Valley, but ask a local where to find the best burrito in town and they’ll probably direct you to La Luna, which sits in the middle of Napa Valley off the Rutherford Cross Rd. (a few blocks down from the iconic Rutherford Grill). Head to the back counter where you can choose from more than 20 types of meat—from carne asada to tongue to cheek—and build your own burrito, tacos, quesadilla, or torta. This spot tends to get extremely busy around lunchtime, so you might want to call in your order ahead of time for pickup. Don’t leave without a bag of their housemade tortilla chips. 1153 Rutherford Road, Rutherford, 707-963-3211, lalunamarket.com (Courtesy photo)

Slide 2 of 12 Miminashi’s Soft Cream Window, Napa: Late-night dessert spots are few and far between in Napa Valley, so if you’re looking for something sweet after dinner, head to Miminashi, a Japanese Izakaya restaurant in downtown Napa. That may sound like an odd dessert choice, but Miminashi has a little-known soft cream window that offers walk-up customers unique flavors and toppings—honey-creme fraiche with toasted coconut or horchata with miso caramel—until 10pm Sunday-Thursday and 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. 821 Coombs St., Napa, 707-254-9464, miminashi.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 3 of 12 Turtle Rock Bar & Cafe, Napa: The world’s best egg rolls, according to Napa locals, can be found at Turtle Rock, a 1960s institution that’s one part bar, one part general store. Hundreds, if not thousands, of dollar bills hang from the ceiling of this divey biker’s haven, which is a popular stop-off for locals heading to and from Lake Berryessa. In fact, it’s really the only place to pull over for a snack in the rural area. Turtle Rock’s giant egg rolls are so notorious that they sell over a thousand on summer weekends, but they often have other specials too, like burgers, tri-tip, pulled pork, and monthly Taco Tuesdays. 2000 Capell Valley Road, Napa, 707-966-2246. (Alica Ch / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 4 of 12 Squeeze Inn Hamburgers, Napa: This hole-in-the-wall burger joint has made appearances on multiple national media outlets, but it remains mostly undiscovered. Tucked away in North Napa’s Bel Air Plaza, the interior is nothing special, but it’s the burger with a cheese skirt (a giant ring of crispy, melted cheese that protrudes from the bun) that people come here for. There are three signature ways to eat it: fold it into the burger, wrap it over your french fries, or pull it off and eat it as a side. And while Turtle Rock has dollar bills hanging from the ceiling, Squeeze Inn has hundreds of toothpicks. You can leave your own mark by shooting one up through a straw. 3383 Solano Avenue, Napa, 707-257-6880, squeezeinnhamburgers.com (Alexis C. / Yelp)

Slide 5 of 12 Napa Valley Olive Oil Manufacturing Company, St. Helena: Hidden down a residential St. Helena street (a few blocks from Farmstead), the Napa Valley Olive Oil Manufacturing Company is housed in an unassuming white barn. The company has been in operation since 1931 and remains family-owned and operated. This authentic Italian grocery carries salumi, sausage, bread, cheese, pasta, and more, all imported from Italy, but they are locally-famous for their olive oil, sold in multiple sizes - from souvenir and carryon-friendly mini bottles to giant jugs that will last for months. It’s also made in a myriad of flavors, from garlic and black truffle to basil and blood orange. Note: they are cash only. 835 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena, 707-963-4173, nvoliveoilmfg.com (Courtesy photo)

Slide 7 of 12 Cordeiro’s Steakhouse, Napa: Most Napa Valley tourists in search of a steak dinner will head to Cole’s Chop House or Charlie Palmer Steak in downtown Napa, but you won’t find better hospitality than at Cordiero’s, a classic steakhouse—think, white table cloths and Ceasar salad prepared tableside—nestled off-the-beaten-path in the east side of Napa. The meat is cooked to perfection, the service is top-notch, and they even roll out a bar cart of after-dinner drinks before bringing you the check. 2025 Monticello Road, Napa, 707-224-1960, cordeirossteakhouse.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 12 Mozzarella “al Minuto,” St. Helena: It isn’t exactly a place, but this plate of cheesy goodness is one of the most locally-beloved eats in Napa Valley and the trick is knowing where to find it. This hand-pulled, warm, gooey, and made-to-order mozzarella drizzled in olive oil and served on a garlic crostini was a signature dish at the now-defunct Tra Vigne restaurant, but luckily the tradition lives on at two other locations: sister restaurant Pizzeria Tra Vigne and Brasswood Bar + Kitchen (it’s a secret menu item here, so you’ll need to ask for it), both in St. Helena. (Pizzeria Tra Vigne photo)

Slide 9 of 12 Linda Falls, Angwin: Skyline Wilderness Park, Bothe-Napa Valley, and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park are Napa Valley’s most frequented hiking spots, but only one local hiking trail has a waterfall and it’s not the easiest to find. Linda Falls is located in Angwin, a small town on Howell Mountain, northeast of St. Helena. The moderate trail to waterfall is short—less than a mile-and-a-half round trip—though you can extend it and the best time to go is in the spring or after rain. More often than not, you’ll be the only hiker(s) there and many people like to wade around in the pools at the bottom. To find the trailhead, you’ll need to park on the side of the road off Howell Mountain and enter the bike trail located just south of Bishop Place (we recommend parking at the open fields across from the salmon-colored house, which is just next to the trail). (Napa Land Trust photo)

Slide 10 of 12 Clemente’s at Val’s, Napa: This isn’t a place you’re likely to stumble upon accidentally, but inside Val’s Liquor in downtown Napa hides some of the best Italian food around—and at half the price of the local eateries. At the back of Val’s is Clemente’s, which serves up traditionally-made Italian food to go, including the notorious malfatti, which was invented in Napa in the 1920s. Named for the Italian slang word for “mistake,” malfatti is basically ravioli filling without the pasta, invented on a night when founder Theresa Tamburelli ran out of ravioli at Napa’s historic Depot Restaurant. Grab a bottle of Italian wine before you go and you’ve got the makings of a perfect night in. Lawler’s Liquors is another, perhaps even lesser-known Napa corner store offering made-from-scratch Italian takeout, located just outside downtown. Clementes, 1531 3rd St., Napa, 707-224-2237. (G C. / Yelp)

Slide 11 of 12 Pancha’s of Yountville: Yountville is by far Napa Valley’s most glitzy town, packed with high-end hotels, shops, and wineries—but one spot is totally unlike the others. Pancha’s is a local institution that has managed to stick around throughout Yountville’s evolution from a blue collar farming town to a luxury destination. At nearly 40 years old, it is indeed the oldest business on Washington Street, the town’s main drag, and it looks it. This is the definition of a dive bar. It’s cash only and patrons are actually still allowed to smoke inside (so be forewarned, your clothes will become permeated with smoke after just a few minutes). And even if it’s not quite your scene, a quick beer at Pancha’s at the end of the evening is the best way to rub elbows with the locals. If it is your scene, you’ll want to check out Napa Valley’s other iconic dives, Anna’s Cantina in St. Helena and Suzy’s in Calistoga. Pancha’s, 6764 Washington St., Yountville, 707-944-2125. (Monica V. / Yelp)