There’s no getting around it, a Napa Valley getaway adds up quickly. But if you do a little research and choose wisely, you can still find stylish hotels that won’t break the bank. And if you plan your stay during the week or during the quieter winter months, your hard earned dollars will go even farther. To help jumpstart your getaway planning, we’ve put together a list of our favorite budget-friendly Napa Valley hotels.

Harvest Inn

Although it’s located right off of Highway 29 in St. Helena, Harvest Inn feels like you’ve discovered a secret stretch of Napa Valley. Stretching eight acres and surrounded by hundreds of towering redwoods, a peaceful calm prevails at here; many rooms and suites boast views of vineyards and the Mayacamas Mountains.

The resort pool and hot tub are family-friendly, but there is a second, adults-only pool and hot tub for those seeking a quieter experience. The pools are heated to 80 degrees year round. Saturday mornings, May through early November, guests can enjoy complimentary meditation and yoga steps away from the vineyards.

Harvest Table, the property’s onsite restaurant, is open daily for dinner, and weekdays for breakfast. Brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday.

1 Main St., St. Helena, 707-963-9463, harvestinn.com. Rates from $259.

Archer Hotel Napa

Location, location, location. Set in the heart of downtown Napa, Archer Hotel allows you to park your car and then forget about it. Seemingly countless wine tasting rooms, restaurants and shops are located just steps away.

Be sure to pay a visit to the sixth-floor rooftop. The sundeck features a six-inch deep wading pool with colorful lounge chairs ideal for soaking up vitamin D and one-of-a-kind Napa views. Neighboring Sky & Vine rooftop bar pairs the panoramas with fire pits, craft cocktails and bites.

And, because we love a Sonoma County connection, Healdsburg’s own celebrity chef Charlie Palmer has his Charlie Palmer Steak restaurant in the Archer lobby.

1230 First Street, Napa, 707-690-9800, archerhotel.com/napa. Rates from $299.

Silverado Resort

Originally constructed as a luxe private estate, Silverado Resort boasts a fancy exterior vibe, but all of its 345 condo-style rooms feature full kitchens, which can really help you stretch your travel budget. The resort is also amenity rich — along with two PGA championship golf courses, there’s nine tennis courts, three bocce and pickleball courts, as well as a trio of swimming pools. Add the spa, fitness center and Grill restaurant to the list of perks, and you might think twice about leaving the property during your stay.

1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, 800-532-0500, silveradoresort.com, rates from $299.

Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery

Set on Calistoga’s main drag, Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery boasts 17 rooms and a private cottage. Rooms offer queen beds and have a sink, but shared restrooms and showers are located at the end of the hall.

After a busy day of wine tasting, you can grab a beer at onsite Napa Valley Brewing Company, or go for a stroll through downtown Calistoga. One of our favorite hikes, Oat Hill Mine Trail, follows an old stagecoach route for more than eight miles. Great views are waiting about a half-mile from the trailhead just off the Silverado Trail.

1250 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga, 707-942-4101, calistogainn.com. Rates from $169.

Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa

This revamped roadside motel embraces its beginnings. In the retro-inspired camper rooms you’ll find décor including hula hoops, cork boards and quirky art. Deluxe Rooms offer an entirely different, elevated vibe, and in some cases, views of the Mayacamas Mountains.

The hotel’s three geothermal pools make it easy to linger longer and the onsite Moonacre Spa & Bath offers massages, facials, and a twist on the traditional Calistoga mud bath. Those looking to stay active can check out a complimentary cruiser bike for up to two hours. Onsite restaurant Fleetwood serves up woodfired dishes in a setting.

1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, 707-942-0991, calistogamotorlodgeandspa.com. Rates from $191.

Napa Valley Railway Inn

It’s a dream come true for train enthusiasts and anyone watching their budget. Six railcars and three cabooses are permanently parked on the original tracks of the Napa Valley Railroad Company. One caboose is home to The Model Bakery’s Yountville location, but the remaining train cars are outfitted with everything you’ll need to spend the night.

But perhaps the biggest perk of a stay here is the primo location. If you call Napa Valley Railway Inn your home away from home, you’ll be within walking distance of some of Yountville’s best offerings. Along with countless wine tasting rooms, shops and restaurants, save time to enjoy the Yountville Art Walk, comprised of more than 35 outdoor sculptures. You can’t shuffle through town without seeing many of the pieces.

6523 Washington St., Yountville, 707-944-2000, napavalleyrailwayinn.com. Rates start at $245.

Maison Fleurie

Reportedly the oldest hotel in Napa Valley, Maison Fleurie was built in 1873 as the Magnolia Hotel. Back in the day, travelers might have come for the saloon and rumored bordello, but today’s modern travelers love the property’s central Yountville location. The inn’s lavish gardens are the inspiration for its name. Maison Fleurie means “flowering house” in French.

As part of the Four Sisters Inn collection, every stay includes a daily afternoon wine and cheese hour, as well as a full breakfast. Along with complimentary bicycles for guests interested in rolling through Yountville, Maison Fleurie features a pool and hot tub. The pool is heated from May until October, and is also available for use by guests of its nearby sister property, Lavender.

Maison Fleurie offers 13 guestrooms, while Lavender is a bit more intimate, with just nine guestrooms.

6529 Yount St., Yountville, 707-944-2056, maisonfleurienapa.com. Rates from $275.

2020 Webber Ave., Yountville, 707-944-1388, lavendernapa.com. Rates from $299.