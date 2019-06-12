A Drink with a View: 7 Rooftop Bars in Sonoma and Napa

Slide 1 of 11 Harmon Guest House, Healdsburg: Sonoma County’s newest rooftop bar, aptly named The Rooftop, opened this spring on the top of the Harmon Guest House on the Healdsburg square. Take in views of Fitch Mountain, the Sonoma hills, and downtown Healdsburg while you nosh on small bites and casual dishes, like a battered softshell crab BLT and the Petite Plateau featuring six prawns, six oysters. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 2 of 11 Sip refreshing craft cocktails at Harmon Guest House, including The Rooftop (vodka, raspberry, lime, mint) and don’t miss Happy Hour, offered Tuesday-Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m. 227 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 707-431-8220, harmonguesthouse.com (Courtesy photo)

Slide 3 of 11 Sky & Vine at Archer Hotel, Napa: Located on the sixth floor of downtown Napa’s Archer Hotel, Sky & Vine is an expansive rooftop terrace with fire pits and 360-degree views. Order elevated bar bites from chef Charlie Palmer, like his famous Lobster Corn Dogs, and sip cleverly-named cocktails. Case in point: The Sloe Your Mole. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 4 of 11 On Sundays, make a reservation for brunch at Sky & Vine, which includes a buffet, bottomless mimosas and make-your-own bloody marys, and a donut tower. There is also live music every Thursday and Sunday and Reverse Happy Hour, Sunday-Thursday from 9 p.m. 1260 1st St., Napa, 707-819-2490, skyandvine.com (Courtesy photo)

Slide 5 of 11 Mercantile Social at Andaz Hotel, Napa: Just a block over from Sky & Vine, the Andaz Hotel has a quieter, second-floor roof deck called the Mercantile Terrace. The intimate space has fire pits and cabanas and serves food from its downstairs lounge, like a b.y.o (build your own) burger, and original cocktails. Try the Llama Drop, made with Barsol pisco, lime juice, St. George raspberry liqueur, Dolin Blanc, and simple syrup. 1450 1st St, Napa, 707-687-1234, hyatt.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 7 of 11 SingleThread, Healdsburg: Those lucky enough to snag a ticket to the three Michelin starred-SingleThread will begin their evening on the third-floor rooftop (weather permitting), complete with a fire pit, culinary gardens, and fruit trees. Bubble and aperitifs are served here. 131 North St., Healdsburg, 707-723-4646, singlethreadfarms.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 11 Protea, Yountville: A refreshing eatery in a sea of heavy French cuisine, Protea serves colorful, fast-casual Caribbean dishes, like empanadas and Cuban sliders, on their second-story roof deck overlooking downtown Yountville. 6488 Washington St., Yountville, 707-415-5035, proteanv.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 11 Avow Napa Valley, Napa: Vintner Joe Wagner of Copper Cane Wines & Provisions purchased the historic Fagiani’s bar in downtown Napa in 2016 and is set to reopen the space this month as AVOW. After sitting dormant for over 30 years—Fagiani’s closed in the 70s following the murder of one of its owners—the building was finally resurrected as The Thomas in 2012, then was rebranded as Ninebark a few years later, closing soon after in 2016. Serving California comfort food, AVOW has extended the popular rooftop bar that the other restaurants utilized and has added an awning so it can be enjoyed in all weather. 813 Main St., Napa, 707-203-8900, avownapa.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 11 Coming: The Matheson and Roof 106, Healdsburg: Something to look forward to next spring and summer, The Matheson and Roof 106, a new project by chef Dustin Valette of Valette Restaurant, is projected to open on the square at the end of 2019 or early 2020. Patrons will be able to order small plates and European-style cuisine cooked in a wood-fired oven. 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg, thematheson.com. (Courtesy photo)