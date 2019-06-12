A Drink with a View: 7 Rooftop Bars in Sonoma and Napa

It was a long, rainy winter and spring, but summer weather has finally arrived in Wine Country, kicking off the season of al-fresco dining. For an elevated experience, pair drinks and nibbles with Sonoma and Napa views at one of these six rooftop bars (plus one coming soon). Click through the gallery for details.  

