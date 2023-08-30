‘Top Chef Masters’ Winner Revamps Menu at Nick’s Cove in Marshall

Nick’s Cove in Marshall is getting a significant upgrade with the help of “Top Chef Masters” winner Chris Cosentino revamping its menu.

The San Francisco chef who envisioned groundbreaking restaurants like Cockscomb and Incanto (known for its celebration of offal) is going all in on seafood, influenced by his childhood in Rhode Island.

The Nick’s Cove menu isn’t wildly different but includes some new takes on classics, such as a lobster roll with sea urchin aioli; Rhode Island clam chowder (a more brothy version of its cousin, the creamy New England, which is also available); “fries with eyes” (whole fried smelt), steak frites with Point Reyes blue cheese butter; and smoked black cod dip with fried saltines.

Fish and chips, cioppino, the Stemple Creek burger and classic Louis salad remain, plus a selection of raw and barbecued oysters. Fern Bar’s Sam Levy has upgraded the cocktail menu. 23240 Highway 1, Marshall, 415-663-1033.