Slide 1 of 32 Hog Island Oysters and the Marshall Store, Marshall: It’s a toss up between these two popular coastal spots, depending on what you’re after. Oysters are stellar at both and the views are excellent. Lines, however, can be long and reservations are highly recommended for Hog Island. 20215 Shoreline Highway, Marshall, 19225 State Rt 1. Marshall. (Charlie Gesell/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 32 Breanna Kuhl, left, and Kieran Collins picnic at the Hog Island Farm and Oyster Bar picnic area in Marshall. (Charlie Gesell/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 32 A sampler plate of Rockefeller, left, barbecued, and Kilpatrick oysters at The Marshall Store. (Christopher Chung The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 32 The outdoor seating area at The Marshall Store, in Marshall. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 32 Dungeness Crab Sandwich at The Marshall Store. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 32 Tony's Seafood, Marshall: A modern seafood house with some of the best food and views of Tomales Bay. Shells are what you’re here for, or more specifically what’s in them — clams, mussels, crab, shrimp and, of course, oysters. Great chowder — no flour to thicken it and only fresh clams. Super family-friendly. 18863 Shoreline Highway, Marshall, tonysseafoodrestaurant.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 32 Clam chowder at Tony’s Seafood in Marshall. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 32 Nick’s Cove, Marshall: Crab poutine, ahi poke, cioppino and IPA-battered fish and chips with wild rock cod are popular dishes at this seafood-forward roadhouse on the coast. Adorable cottages, many of which are right on the water, allow visitors to stay overnight next door. 23240 CA-1, Marshall, nickscove.com. (Courtesy of Nick's Cove/Val Atkinson)

Slide 9 of 32 William Tell House, Tomales: For years, “Marin’s Oldest Bar”, The William Tell House, was a favorite locals spot for a night of prime rib with the family — pretty much what it had been for the last 140 years or so. It’s the oldest continually-serving bar in the county, having opened originally in 1877. Now a new generation are hanging on the large patio eating Stemple Creek burgers, lamb lollipops and ceviche. 26955 CA-1, Tomales, williamtellhouse.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 32 Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen, Dillon Beach: A brand new menu and point of view for this million-dollar view destination. Simple dishes like burgers, fish and chips and sandwiches get a chef’s touch from Pharmacy-alum Jennifer McMurry. Sweeping vistas overlooking Dillon Beach with carefully-crafted, local and seasonal dishes like a hearty focaccia sandwich with fresh peaches and mozzarella. Don’t miss the fried chicken sandwich with spicy pickles and coleslaw. 1 Beach Ave., Dillon Beach, dillonbeachresort.com. (Courtesy of Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen)

Slide 11 of 32 Clam chowder at Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen in Dillon Beach. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 32 Tomales Bay Foods, Point Reyes Station: A favorite picnic supply spot where you can grab some Cowgirl Creamery (and other) cheese, sandwiches, wine and bread to sustain your day at the coast. Cowgirl’s Red Hawk washed rind cheese is made in Point Reyes, as you can smell distinctly, though the rest of their products are made in Petaluma. 80 Fourth St., Point Reyes Station. Don't miss nearby Bovine Bakery and Station House Cafe. (Charlie Gesell/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 32 Spud Point Crab Company, Bodega Bay: Always jammed, always great. A crab sandwich on a soft roll and chowder comes with plenty of garlicy goodness. Owned by Tony and Carol Anello. 1910 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay, 707-875-9472, spudpointcrabco.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 32 Fisherman’s Cove: Barbecue oysters are always my favorite here, but their crab sandwich on toasted ciabatta is another must-have. 1850 Bay Flat Road, Bodega Bay, 707-377-4238, fishermanscovebodegabay.com. (Courtesy of Fisherman's Cove)

Slide 15 of 32 Ginochio’s Kitchen, Bodega Bay: Sat hello to our new favorite Dungeness crab sandwich. Ginochio’s buttery, griddled slices of white bread hold huge chunks of freshly picked crab and a slice of melted cheese. The chowder here is required, too. We love the soft scallops and clams dotted throughout, and the big plus is that seafood outweighs potatoes. 1410 Bay Flat Road, Bodega Bay, 707-377-4359, ginochioskitchen.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 16 of 32 Gourmet Au Bay, Bodega Bay: Skip the tourist traps and head to this quiet spot with incredible views and excellent fare including wood-fired artichoke hearts with tarragon yogurt cream, baked French Petite Creme Brie, fresh clam chowder, ginger sesame ahi tuna poke, mussels and smoked clam flatbread. Lots of terrific local beer and wine to boot. 1412 Bay Flat Road, Bodega Bay, gourmetaubay.com. (Courtesy of Gourmet Au Bay)

Slide 17 of 32 Anello Family Crab and Seafood, Bodega Bay: Follow the bright orange crab signs to this dock-to-table family crabbing operation. Giant live crabs are pulled out of the tank and immediately cooked and put on ice. We’ve never had a crab this fresh, sweet and delicious. A take-out window serves chowder, sandwiches and more. Weekends only. 1820 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay, 707-232-8002, anellofamilyseafood.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 18 of 32 Fishetarian Fish Market, Bodega Bay: Best fish and chips, according to my dad. So there you go. They also have crab cakes, tacos and whole Dungeness crab with melted butter ready for eating. Don’t miss the super-fresh poke and rockfish ceviche. 599 Highway 1 S., Bodega Bay, 707-875-9092, fishetarianfishmarket.com. (Courtesy of Fishetarian)

Slide 19 of 32 Huria’s, Bodega Bay: Wood-fired Napoletana pizzas that come in flavors so dreamy you’ll have a hard time choosing. Start with the Margherita with simple San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano and olive oil. Move on to the Bodega with Bechamel sauce, clams, mozzarella and garlic. Takeout only. Inside the Pelican Plaza, 1400 N. Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-377-4721, hurias.com. (Courtesy of Huria's)

Slide 20 of 32 Roadhouse Coffee, Bodega Bay: Tucked away in a small shopping center on the way to the harbor, Roadhouse Coffee is a tiny, mostly-locals coffeehouse with free wifi, a solid red eye to get you going and award-winning blueberry coffee cake. You’ll probably end up chatting politics or clam chowder with one of the regulars, or watch the steady flow of friends and neighbors stream in and out, but either way, it’s a sunny spot to relax and read a book. 1580 Eastshore Road, Bodega Bay. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 32 Estero Cafe, Valley Ford: This chef-favorite isn’t much of a secret anymore and that’s a good thing for the rest of us. Breakfast and lunch served all day using pristine local ingredients from a who’s who of local purveyors. On the weekend, they’ve got bottomless mimosas and special Benedict, but you’ll want to make sure you leave room for their famous Huevos Rancheros, wild mushroom omelets and chicken-fried steak. On the lunch menu, Stemple Creek burgers or the crab roll are favorites. 4450 Highway 1, Valley Ford. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 22 of 32 Rocker Oysterfeller's, Valley Ford: A destination spot for great cocktails, oysters, a killer patio and Southern-inspired food. There's no ocean view, but it's wicked cool just the same. Don’t miss the Hangtown fry, shrimp and grits or Rocker burger with pimento cheese. 14415 Shoreline Highway, Valley Ford, rockeroysterfellers.com. (Courtesy of Rocker Oysterfeller's)

Slide 23 of 32 Valley Ford Cheese + Creamery: Favorite cheesemakers have opened a storefront that includes breakfast goodies like scones and muffins along with daily lunch and dinner specials. Recently, Raclette cheese over potatoes and pickled onions were featured, along with cheese tastings, soft serve ice cream, sandwiches and picnic supplies. 14390 Valley Ford Road, Valley Ford, valleyfordcheese.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 24 of 32 Cafe Aquatica, Jenner: Perched on a rocky knoll just above the Russian River estuary, this casual beach shack is an insider’s secret. Not only does the café micro-roast its own coffee (with excellent pour-overs), but also makes its own soups, breads and other baked goods using organic and non-GMO ingredients each morning. The food is ridiculously good, especially when you’re sitting outside watching paddleboarders float by. California 1 10439, Jenner. (Courtesy of Cafe Aquatica)

Slide 25 of 32 Coast Kitchen, Jenner: Brendalee Vialpando is the new executive chef at this cliffside destination in the spectacular Timber Cove Resort, with its big ocean views. Her California menu covers the classics, but we especially like the grain and veggie sides, such as toasty fregula sarda, and grilled smoked carrots with honey sour cream and pistachios. The crispy brussels sprouts glazed in apple caramel sauce are exceptional. 21780 Highway 1, Jenner. 707-847-3231, coastkitchensonoma.com

Slide 26 of 32 The Sea Ranch Lodge: A sophisticated refresh to the 1960s-era Sea Ranch Lodge recently debuted — and now is the perfect time to check things out. The lodge’s newly expanded restaurant and cafe make the most of sweeping coastal vistas. Just south, at Stewarts Point Store, pick up delicious sticky buns from Twofish Baking. 60 Sea Walk Dr., Sea Ranch, 707-579-9777, thesearanchlodge.com

Slide 27 of 32 Lodge Burger from the Sea Ranch Lodge restaurant. (Courtesy of The Sea Ranch Lodge)

Slide 28 of 32 Harbor House Inn, Elk: This remote 25-seat coastal restaurant recently earned a Michelin star for its multi-course tasting menu featuring locally produced and foraged ingredients. The Elk restaurant and inn has received critical acclaim locally since opening in May 2018 after being carefully renovated by owner Edmund Jin. 5600 CA-1, Elk. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 29 of 32 The historic Harbor House Inn in Elk was built in 1916 and updated in 2018 with a $10 million remodel. The gardens wind down to the ocean with stunning views of the sea caves and offshore sea stacks. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 30 of 32 Summer squash, green garlic, preserved lemon and fava from chef Matt Kammerer at the Harbor House in Elk along the Mendocino coast. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 31 of 32 Albion River Inn, Albion: Spectacular views and spectacular food at this charming inn. Chef Stephen Smith is a heavy hitter with a coastal-focused menu and house sommelier Mark Bowery has landed the restaurant on the Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence list for nearly two decades. Smoked duck with sweet onion marmalade, white truffle mac and cheese, and Bouillabaisse with bay scallops, rock shrimp, mussels and saffron are top picks. 3790 CA-1, Albion. (Courtesy of Albion River Inn)

Slide 32 of 32 Good Life Cafe & Bakery, Mendocino: Mile high pies and quiches, vegan curry, Shepherd's pie, fancy coffee drinks and tons of tasty pastries at this quirky cafe. Indoor and outdoor seating, great for take-away and quick bites. 10483 Lansing St., Mendocino. (Courtesy of Good Life Cafe & Bakery)