During hot summer days, the coast beckons with its cool ocean breeze, fresh seafood and sandy beaches. Now, there’s yet another reason to make your way toward the Pacific.

Dillon Beach Resort, a popular getaway straddling the Sonoma and Marin county line between Tomales Bay and Bodega Bay, recently debuted 13 tiny vacation homes, ranging in size from 150 square feet to 500 square feet. The cute new dwellings have nearly doubled the lodging options at the 55-acre property, which also features seaside cabins and cottages.

The historic resort, which dates back to 1888, has changed hands only three times in more than 130 years; it is currently owned by a small group of local families, among them Mike Goebel of Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma. Recent updates to the property have created a modern and airy aesthetic with white-painted walls and vintage touches throughout that make the resort feel contemporary, but with a nod to its storied past.

Blending boho-chic and surf styles, the new accommodations take inspiration from the surrounding landscape. Large picture windows frame panoramic views of the beach and allow natural light to brighten living spaces. Cozy bedrooms and sleeping lofts come with Tuft & Needle mattresses and pillows, while well-stocked kitchens have colorful vintage appliances (refrigerator, cooktop, microwave and toaster) and quartz countertops. Just the right amount of sea-inspired décor is scattered throughout. All tiny homes have a private outdoor sitting area.

The smallest unit, the Cypress, sleeps two people in a loft-style bedroom, while the largest unit, the Coho, can sleep up to six people in a queen-size bed in the bedroom, a second queen-size bed in a loft area and a pull-out sofa bed in the living area.

In addition to staying in a tiny home during a vacation on the coast, resort guests have access to almost a mile of private beach, as well as the onsite restaurant, Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen, which is also open to the public (guests are served on a first come, first served basis; reservations are not available).

At Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen, chefs keep it simple but delicious with locally-sourced ingredients and dishes like pickled Beet Avocado Toast with pea shoots on a sourdough batard from Route One Bakery & Kitchen in Tomales, and a standout clam chowder and fried chicken sandwich. The dining room is charming, but it’s hard to beat the ocean views and sea air that accompany the picnic tables on the patio.

The resort’s General Store sells everything you need for a day at the beach – from flip flops and sweatshirts to grab-and-go meals and saltwater taffy. The coffee bar brews Equator Coffee and serves Petaluma’s Double 8 Dairy soft serve ice cream. Those looking to make a splash during a stay can rent wetsuits and surfboards.

Rates at Dillon Beach Resort start at $299 to $649 per night, depending on the season and accommodations. Parking at the private beach is included for the duration of the stay. The resort is dog-friendly: One large dog, or two small dogs under 20 pounds, are allowed in every accommodation for a $125 per stay pet fee. Dillion Beach is reportedly the only beach in Northern California where dogs are permitted off leash.

Click through the above gallery for a peek at Dillion Beach Resort. 1 Beach Ave., Dillon Beach, 707-878-3030, dillionbeachresort.com