8 Gorgeous Waterfront Hotels on the Sonoma-Marin-Mendocino Coast

Slide 1 of 32 The Lodge at Bodega Bay: Nestled atop a hill overlooking Bodega Bay, this coastal hotel has 83 modern rooms — most of them overlook the bay, where you can see coastal birds, fishermen in their boats and, if you're lucky, a whale or two. The property is minutes from downtown Bodega Bay, with seafood shacks, surf shops and cafes. (Paul Dyer/Lodge at Bodega Bay)

Slide 2 of 32 The Lodge at Bodega Bay has a heated bayside pool, a hot tub and a full spa for those looking to relax after a busy week. Watch the sunset from the fire pit, followed by dinner at Drake's Sonoma Coast Kitchen. Don't miss the local clam chowder. Rates start at $227; average rate is $409-$699. 103 Coast Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3525, lodgeatbodegabay.com (Courtesy of Lodge at Bodega Bay)

Slide 3 of 32 The Ocean Club Suite at the Lodge at Bodega Bay. (Courtesy of Lodge at Bodega Bay)

Slide 4 of 32 Timber Cove Resort: Timber Cove Resort, just north of Jenner on Highway 1, is an architectural masterpiece built in the 1960s on a cliff overlooking the ocean. This part of the Sonoma Coast, often photographed by Ansel Adams, is a stunner. The resort features numerous hiking trails along the rugged coastline. (Courtesy of Timber Cove Resort)

Slide 5 of 32 The rooms at Timber Cover Resort are modern in design, with record players and vintage vinyls, free local beer in the fridge, fireplaces and local artwork. After a game of bocce ball overlooking the ocean, enjoy a sunset dinner at Coast Kitchen, an organic, seasonally driven restaurant that serves small production local wine. Rates start at $239; average rate is $335-$383.

21780 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-847-3231, timbercoveresort.com. (Courtesy of Timber Cove Resort)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 32 A vintage fireplace with a view at Jenner's Timber Cove Resort. (Courtesy of Timber Cove Resort)

Slide 7 of 32 A guest room at Timber Cove Resort in Jenner. (Courtesy of Timber Cove Resort)

Slide 8 of 32 River's End Restaurant & Inn: Located in the town of Jenner, River's End is well known for its restaurant, which serves seasonal seafood on a cliff overlooking the Russian River estuary and the Pacific Ocean. The property also has five romantic ocean-view cabins tucked away amid coastal gardens. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 32 River's End aims to rejuvenate couples: There are no TVs and no internet or cellphone service on the property. Sip a glass of wine from the restaurant's Sonoma-centric wine list and relax on your private patio — be sure to bring binoculars to check out the seals below. After a night's stay, have lunch at the restaurant and order one of their famous Bloody Mary's. Rates start at $149. 11048 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-865-2484, ilovesunsets.com (Charlie Gesell/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 32 The Harbor House Inn: For a once-in-a-lifetime getaway worthy of a splurge, make reservations at The Harbor House Inn in Elk, 15 miles south of Mendocino. This coastal property, built in 1916, reopened in 2018 after a stunning remodel and houses a two Michelin-starred restaurant with ocean views. Guests stay in rooms at the inn’s main building or reside in cottages next door with spectacular views of the coastline and ocean. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 32 The six classic guest rooms and five standalone cottages at The Harbor House Inn have serene-sounding names like Oceansong and Lookout (pictured). Guests can select between garden view or ocean view rooms or cottages with private patios. Stays include cozy accommodations, breakfast and access to a private cove. Cellphone reception is limited on the coast and on this property, so use this stay as an opportunity to unplug. Rates start at $499 (room); $759 (cottage). 5600 South Highway 1, Elk, 707-877-3203, theharborhouseinn.com (Courtesy of The Harbor House Inn)

Slide 12 of 32 The remodeled dinning room at The Harbor House Inn in Elk uses the warmth of redwood found in groves along the Mendocino coast. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 32 Kayak through the Wharf Rock while staying at The Harbor House Inn in Elk. (Courtesy of The Harbor House Inn)

Slide 14 of 32 Little River Inn: Little River Inn has been family-owned for over 75 years. Its charm and coastal views have made it a local favorite for romantic getaways. Actor and heartthrob James Dean stayed here while filming East of Eden; one of the rooms is named after him. All of the rooms have ocean views and 21 are pet-friendly. The property includes a spa, an 18-hole golf course and tennis courts (with ocean views, too!). (Courtesy of Little River Inn)

Slide 15 of 32 Funky art, beautiful gardens and hiking trails surround Little River Inn. Downtown Mendocino is only a five minute drive away, with boutique shops, restaurants and more hiking. Dine at the inn's restaurant, situated in a sunken garden, and enjoy local abalone and Anderson Valley wines. Rates start at $295. 7751 Highway 1, Little River, 707-937-5942, littleriverinn.com (Courtesy of Little River Inn)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 32 Have a cocktail at Ole's Whale Watch Bar at Little River Inn — James Dean got kicked out while staying at the inn. (Courtesy of Little River Inn)

Slide 17 of 32 View from Little River Inn in Mendocino. (Courtesy of Little River Inn)

Slide 18 of 32 Heritage House Resort and Spa: This hidden gem on the rugged Mendocino coast offers ocean views from contemporary rooms, suites and private houses. Many of the accommodations have unobstructed views of the ocean from expansive decks with Adirondack chairs and the 37-acre property features lush gardens and cliffside trails with panoramic views. A staircase descends to a lovely and secluded private beach, and woodland trails are framed by cypress and eucalyptus trees. (Courtesy of Heritage House Resort and Spa)

Slide 19 of 32 Guest rooms at Heritage House Resort and Spa have relaxing rainfall showers and gas fireplaces for those chilly North Coast evenings. Sliding glass doors open onto large decks, where guest can sip wine or a hot drink while taking in the scenery. Three cozy private houses, situated on the north side of the resort, can accommodate larger parties for family vacations or getaways with friends. Rates start at $167 (low season, middle of the week); from $263 during high season. 5200 CA-1, Little River, 707-202-9000, heritagehouseresort.com. (Courtesy of Heritage House Resort and Spa)

Slide 20 of 32 The main building at Heritage House Resort and Spa in Little River, where the lobby is located. (Courtesy of Heritage Resort and Spa)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 32 The 37-acre Heritage Resort and Spa property in Little River features cliffside and woodland trails, a private beach and lush gardens. (Courtesy of Heritage Resort and Spa)

Slide 22 of 32 A deck with an ocean view at Heritage Resort and Spa in Little River. (Courtesy of Heritage Resort and Spa)

Slide 23 of 32 Relax on a private deck at Heritage Resort and Spa in Little River. (Courtesy of Heritage Resort and Spa)

Slide 24 of 32 Nick's Cove: This resort, settled on the coves of Tomales Bay overlooking the Point Reyes National Seashore, features five waterfront cottages and seven cottages with water views, each with a unique layout and backstory. All cottages include cozy amenities, such as soaking tubs, private decks, comfy couches, wood-burning stoves and heated marble tile bathroom floors. Seven of the cottages welcome pets (for a $50 fee) and signature dog treats are available straight from the kitchen. (Kristen Loken)

Slide 25 of 32 Nick’s Cove Restaurant and Oyster Bar serves up farm-to-table California cuisine. Fan favorites include the clam chowder, barbecued oysters and Dungeness crab mac ‘n’ cheese. There’s also an onsite farm and garden where guests can enjoy a meal while gazing out over the bay or play a round of bocce ball between sips of expertly crafted cocktails. Rates start at $365 per night. 23240 Highway 1, Marshall, 415-663-1033, nickscove.com (Kristen Loken)

Advertisement

Slide 26 of 32 All 12 cottages at Nick’s Cove in Marshall were recently renovated. Jerry’s cottage is pictured. (Kristen Loken)

Slide 27 of 32 Dining on the pier at Nick’s Cove in Marshall. (Kristen Loken)

Slide 28 of 32 Bedroom in Al's Cottage at Nick's Cove in Marshall. (Kristen Loken)

Slide 29 of 32 The Inn Above Tide: Just south of Richardson Bay in downtown Sausalito, The Inn Above Tide presents waterfront luxury with its 33 chicly designed rooms and suites, all with far-reaching views of the bay. The rooms include such amenities as binoculars, private decks with teak furniture, soaking tubs, plush robes and gas or wood-burning fireplaces. (Courtesy of The Inn Above Tide)

Slide 30 of 32 The Inn Above Tide sits right near the Sausalito ferry terminal for breezy trips to San Francisco’s ferry building and Pier 41, with views of Alcatraz and Angel Island along the way. The inn is also in close proximity to an abundance of downtown fun, from parks and art galleries to sleek eateries and ice cream parlors. Rates start at $455 per night. 415-332-9535, 30 El Portal, Sausalito. (Courtesy of The Inn Above Tide)

Advertisement

Slide 31 of 32 Fireplace and a deck with a view at The Inn Above Tide in Sausalito. (Courtesy of The Inn Above Tide)

Slide 32 of 32 A soaking tub with a view at The Inn Above Tide in Sausalito. (Courtesy of The Inn Above Tide)