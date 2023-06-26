Slide 1 of 15 Après-Pickleball at Carneros Resort and Spa: You can now perfect your swing in style at Carneros Resort and Spa: alongside two new pickleball courts is a Veuve Clicquot Champagne Bar & Lounge. Resort guests enjoy complimentary access to the courts from sunrise to sunset; the public can access the courts by reserving a food and beverage package. 4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa, 866-860-2328, carnerosresort.com (Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 2 of 15 The Veuve Clicquot Champagne Bar & Lounge at Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa is located next to a pair of new pickleball courts. (Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 3 of 15 Chef’s Artisan Meat & Cheese Board at the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Bar & Lounge at Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa. (Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 4 of 15 Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa plans to offer weekly, drop-in pickleball practice sessions with instructors. (Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 5 of 15 Bubbles & Bites: A Journey to Southeast Asia: Enjoy sparkling wines alongside a menu inspired by the cuisines of Vietnam, Thailand and India. The food and wine pairing at Domaine Carneros includes savory and sweet bites designed to pair with four sparkling wines – Ultra Brut, Estate Brut Cuvée, Brut Rosé, and Verméil Demi-Sec. $99 for a 90-minute experience. 1240 Duhig Road, Napa, 800-716- 2788, domainecarneros.com (Domaine Carneros)

Slide 6 of 15 View of the outdoor tasting area at Domaine Carneros in Napa. (Domaine Carneros)

Slide 7 of 15 Secret Garden Afternoon Tea: The Napa Valley Wine Train is partnering with Chandon to offer a mobile secret garden. The three-hour journey aboard the vintage train begins with a Chandon Garden Spritz made with sparkling wine and a garden liqueur crafted in Argentina. Tea service includes finger sandwiches, scones, soup, salads and miniature desserts. 1275 Mckinstry St., Napa, 707-253-2111, winetrain.com (Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 8 of 15 The new Chandon “Secret Garden Afternoon Tea” experience takes place in a vintage railcar draped in synthetic spring-inspired flowers. The experience is offered Saturdays and Sundays through October. The train departs from downtown Napa at 11:30 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $215. (Courtesy Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 9 of 15 If you’re looking to splurge while riding the rails, you can add caviar and accompaniments including homemade salted potato chips, mini blinis, finely diced egg yolk and whites and crème fraiche to the Secret Garden Afternoon Tea service. It costs an additional $135 per person. (Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 10 of 15 New Burgess Tasting Room: Burgess has opened its doors along the Silverado Trail in Napa Valley. The new hospitality space, formerly the home of Luna Vineyards, was purchased by Lawrence Wine Estates in 2021 after the Glass Fire destroyed the Burgess estate on Howell Mountain in 2020. The La Terre tasting experience ($120) lasts 90 minutes and is available by reservation only. 2921 Silverado Trail, Napa, 707-963-4766, burgesscellars.com (Burgess)

Slide 11 of 15 The new Burgess tasting room was designed by James Beard Award-winning Amy Morris of The Morris Project. The Founders Room evokes a vintage library. (Burgess)

Slide 12 of 15 Founded by Tom Burgess in 1972, the winery was owned and operated by the Burgess family until it was purchased by Lawrence Wine Estates in 2020. (Burgess)

Slide 13 of 15 Wine tastings can be enjoyed outdoors at the new Burgess tasting room in Napa Valley. (Burgess)

Slide 14 of 15 Summer School at Groth Vineyards & Winery: It’s all about hands-on experiences this summer at this Oakville estate. A handful of summer school wine tasting experiences range from “The Art of Blending” to “How Wine is Grown” and “The Magic of Harvest.” Sessions are limited to 30 people and run mid-July through mid-September. Cost ranges from $125 to $150 per person. 750 Oakville Cross Road, Napa, 707-754-4254, grothwines.com (Groth Vineyards & Winery)