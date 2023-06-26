What’s New in Napa? 5 Experiences to Try This Summer

From bubbles and bites to Secret Garden afternoon tea aboard the wine train, Napa Valley offers great summer experiences.

By Dana Rebmann


It’s always a good time to visit Napa Valley. But warm summer days allow us to spend more time outdoors and linger longer at local wineries, restaurants and bars. Chilled wine pairs perfectly with sunny days and buzz is already building around the upcoming harvest. From après-pickleball with bubbles and bites to a Secret Garden afternoon tea, Napa Valley has a plethora of new experiences waiting for you this summer. Click through the above gallery for details.

Comments