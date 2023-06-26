Sea Ranch Home with Ocean Views Listed for $1.4 Million

To buy a home in Sonoma County’s Sea Ranch is to purchase a piece of design history.

The coastal community, with its modernist wooden homes, was conceived in the early 1960s by a group of architecture faculty at UC Berkley, including the late Lawrence Halprin whose Sea Ranch estate sold in 2021. The goal was to design dwellings that did not detract from the natural landscape or obstruct ocean views. Typical features of suburbia and non-native plants were banned: no lawns, no palm trees and no fences were allowed.

Now, one of those iconic dwellings has hit the market: a 2,251-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom home built in 1972 by Richard H. Perkins is currently listed for $1,395,000.

The home at 349 Conifer Close Road sits on 0.67 acres and aligns with the visionary Sea Ranch developers’ guiding ethos of “living lightly on the land.” The modern retreat features midcentury design details, an open great room, renovated ensuite bedrooms with heritage heart redwood paneling, and sweeping panoramic views. A staircase with a bright yellow handrail (a nod to Sea Ranch founding architect Donlyn Lyndon) leads to a downstairs seating area.

The remodeled kitchen has a backsplash with locally made tiles from Heath Ceramics in different shades of avocado green. It opens toward the dining and living areas, with modern Herman Miller lamps and a wood burning stove with a tile surround in a geometric pattern.

For more information about this home at 349 Conifer Close Road, contact listing agent Marianne Harder, 707 328-4434, or Hanne M. Liisberg, 707-785-3322, Liisberg & Company, Verdant View, PO Box 280 The Sea Ranch, 707-888-4337, liisbergandcompany.com