Modern Sonoma Cabin with Stunning Forest Views Asks $1.7 Million

A modern, cedar-clad cabin makes for a beautiful forest retreat in western Sonoma County. The spacious three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 177 Mohrhardt Ridge Road is situated among the redwoods by Austin Creek in Cazadero, just a few miles from Guerneville. It is listed for $1,658,000.

The home, which was designed by Marks & Marks in Piedmont, has forest views on all sides via ample oversized windows and doors framed in clear-coated red cedar. Vaulted and beautifully trussed ceilings create a sense of spaciousness and drama indoors, while fir siding adds a woodsy warmth.

The home makes good use of space with a loft that can function as an office or exercise room —that is, if you don’t prefer to move your workout or yoga practice outdoors to the expansive elevated deck. The kitchen has granite countertops, a hand carved stainless steel hood and custom cabinetry.

Exterior cedar siding and modern clean lines make the home blend into the natural setting. A short walk down the one-acre property’s steps leads to the creek and a waterfall.

