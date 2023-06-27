Sonoma County Hotels Roll Out New Experiences This Summer

Slide 1 of 18 60th Anniversary Celebration at Timber Cove Resort: The only Sonoma County hotel with unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean is marking a major milestone this summer. From July 25-29, Timber Cove Resort will host a variety of 60th anniversary events. There will be wine tastings and multi-course diners, as well as fireside chats with guests like Ninive Calegari, daughter of original Timber Cove owner and architect Richard Clements Jr., and Mary Alinder, former assistant to Ansel Adams. 21780 Highway 1 Jenner, 707-847-3231, timbercoveresort.com (Timber Cove Resort)

Slide 2 of 18 Healdsburg's homegrown chef Dustin Valette is preparing a four-course anniversary dinner at Timber Cove Resort on July 29. Each course will be paired with wine from the Sonoma Coast’s Wayfarer Vineyard. Valette owns The Matheson and Valette restaurants in Healdsburg. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 3 of 18 A guest room at Timber Cove Resort in Jenner. (Timber Cove Resort)

Slide 4 of 18 A vintage fireplace with a view at Jenner's Timber Cove Resort. (Timber Cove Resort)

Slide 5 of 18 Built in 1963, Timber Cove Resort is located about 15 miles north of downtown Jenner. (Timber Cove Resort)

Slide 6 of 18 The communal fire pits at Timber Cove Resort are great spots for watching the sunset. (Timber Cove Resort)

Slide 7 of 18 Summer School at The Lodge at Sonoma: The Lodge at Sonoma is hosting a series of summer classes on Thursdays, ranging from yoga, mixology and how to nail a wine and cheese pairing to a painting lesson combined with a dip in the resort pool. The public is welcome, too. Reservations can be made online. 1325 Broadway at Leveroni & Napa Roads, Sonoma, 707.935.6600, thelodgeatsonoma.com (The Lodge at Sonoma)

Slide 8 of 18 A guest room at The Lodge at Sonoma. (The Lodge at Sonoma)

Slide 9 of 18 The lobby at The Lodge at Sonoma. (The Lodge at Sonoma)

Slide 10 of 18 A large tapestry in the lobby of The Lodge at Sonoma pays tribute to the history of Sonoma. (The Lodge at Sonoma)

Slide 11 of 18 The High Horse Bar at The Lodge at Sonoma. (The Lodge at Sonoma)

Slide 12 of 18 Chef Michael Mina's Wit & Wisdom, one of the restaurants at The Lodge at Sonoma, recently re-launched weekend brunch. Along with rotating specials, options include Crème Brûlée French Toast, a Black Truffle Steak Burger, and a Farmer's Market Frittata. (Wit & Wisdom)

Slide 13 of 18 Dawn Ranch Reopens: After purchasing neighboring property Fern Grove Cottages and closing for a series of renovations, Dawn Ranch has reopened just in time for the summer season. Along with highly sought-after access to the Russian River, the property now boasts 81 accommodations, a renovated restaurant and bar (pictured) and a new spa with outdoor redwood soaking tubs. Luxury glamping tents are set to open in the coming weeks. 16467 California 116, Guerneville, 707-869-0656, dawnranch.com

Slide 14 of 18 A selection of dishes at the new restaurant at Dawn Ranch in Guerneville. (Gentl & Hyers)

Slide 15 of 18 A guest room at Dawn Ranch in Guerneville. (Gentl & Hyers)

Slide 16 of 18 At the renovated and recently reopened Dawn Ranch in Guerneville. (Gentl & Hyers)

Slide 17 of 18 At the renovated and recently reopened Dawn Ranch in Guerneville. (Gentl & Hyers)