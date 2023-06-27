Sonoma County Hotels Roll Out New Experiences This Summer

Chef Dustin Valette is preparing a special dinner on the coast, a historic Russian River resort reopens after renovations, and more to look forward to this summer in Sonoma County.

By Dana Rebmann


Summer is officially here. Sonoma County hotels are celebrating the arrival of the sunny season with a series of events and new experiences. From a special dinner on the coast to the reopening of a historic Russian River resort, here’s what to look forward to during a Wine Country stay this summer. Click through the above gallery for details.

