Slide 1 of 17 Johnson’s Beach: The popular Russian River spot has paddleboarding, picnicking, tubing, and swimming. This winter’s heavy rains should keep river flows strong through summer. johnsonsbeach.com (Gary Saxe/Shutterstock)

Slide 2 of 17 Float the River: Take the lazy route. The river is best enjoyed from the meandering seat of a canoe, kayak, or float tube. Burke’s Canoe Trips in Forestville or King’s Sport and Tackle in Guerneville can help set you up with gear and advice. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 17 Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve: Quiet trails lead through 800 acres of old-growth redwoods just a short distance from downtown. parks.ca.gov (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 4 of 17 Big Bottom Market: This is the spot for takeout picnics and world-famous biscuits. bigbottommarket.com (Big Bottom Market)

Slide 5 of 17 Boon Eat + Drink and Brot: Chef Crista Luedtke of Food Network fame makes her home here in Guerneville, and her two landmark restaurants anchor the downtown strip. Boon is a classic California farm-to-table bistro and Brot offers upscale German-inspired dishes including spaetzle, schnitzel, and housemade pretzels. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 6 of 17 Find one of the best burgers in Sonoma County at Guerneville's Boon Eat and Drink. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 7 of 17 A variety of dishes at Boon Eat and Drink in Guerneville. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 8 of 17 Flank steak at Boon Eat and Drink in Guerneville. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 9 of 17 Brot offers upscale German-inspired dishes including spaetzle, schnitzel and housemade pretzels. And beer, of course. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 10 of 17 Rainbow Cattle Co.: "The Rainbow" as locals call it, has been a Guerneville fixture since the late 1970s. The LGBTQ+ community gathering spot is one of only a few Sonoma County bars that remain open until early morning hours, closing at 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. queersteer.com (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 17 Guerneville Bank Club: This pretty building, built in the early 1920s, is home to art installations, a wine shop, and ice cream from local standout Nimble & Finn’s. guernevillebankclub.com (Guerneville Bank Club)

Slide 12 of 17 Stumptown Brewery: The big draw here is an expansive deck overlooking the river, with kayakers and tubers floating by. Spend the afternoon there with a beer sampler or the Donkey Punch, a refreshing hoppy lager. stumptown.com (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 17 Ryme Cellars: In the nearby town of Forestville, Ryan and Megan Glaab’s indie winery has interesting Italian varietals plus excellent cooler-climate Pinot Noir. rymecellars.com (Ryme Cellars)

Slide 14 of 17 AutoCamp: Guests stay in custom Airstream trailers or luxury tent cabins at this mid-century modern glamping destination. autocamp.com/russian-river (AutoCamp)

Slide 15 of 17 AutoCamp in Guerneville also has glamping tents. (AutoCamp Russian River)

Slide 16 of 17 Dawn Ranch: This classic river resort reopened Memorial Day weekend after a luxury revamp. dawnranch.com (Gentl & Hyers)