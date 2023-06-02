Six issues | One Great Price

10 Best Things to Do in Guerneville, CA

Discover how to best enjoy a summer getaway by the Russian River.

The pace of the Russian River sets up a leisurely tempo of life in west Sonoma County. In this laid-back enclave of charming redwood cabins nestled into steep hillsides, you are bound to find your own rhythm in relaxed Russian River style.

Guerneville’s varied storefronts reflect the layers of the region’s recent history, from timber town to hippie haven to gay-friendly retreat and upscale weekend getaway. Close to the beach and with a downtown full of excellent places to eat and drink, it is a great place to kick back and soak up the sun during summer days. Click through the above gallery for a few of our favorite places in Guerneville. 

