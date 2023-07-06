Guerneville’s Big Bottom Market Reopens as Piknik Town Market

Big Bottom Market, the much-loved gourmet market whose biscuits once made Oprah’s holiday list of “Favorite Things,” has officially transitioned to Piknik Town Market, following the departure of co-owner Michael Volpatt and the sale of the business two weeks ago.

New owner Margaret van der Veen (known locally as “Mags”) quickly confirmed that the famous biscuits are still baked daily.

“Same recipe, same biscuit, different basket,” said van der Veen, who is co-owner of Brot Modern German restaurant with restaurateur Crista Luedke.

“People have been asking me for elevated groceries on Main Street for years, like fresh grab-and-go and more plant-based dishes,” she said. That includes the Greener Than Green salad with all sorts of greens, including Little Gem lettuce and Green Goddess dressing, and the Rainbow Salad.

“There’s every color in there, and it’s an ode to this town,” van der Veen said.

The market will be open for breakfast and lunch, adding more gourmet groceries and picnic provisions in the coming weeks and additional beer and wine selections. Piknik Town Market will reprise Big Bottom Market’s popular to-go picnic boxes filled with charcuterie, olives, nuts, fruit and cheese.

“I’m starting slowly and building the business, seeing what customers’ needs and wants are. But there is a hole for the upscale groceries in town. People want fresh baguettes without standing in line at large grocery stores,” van der Veen said.

Piknik Town Market is open from Friday through Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (and open on Friday until 5 p.m.) 16228 Main St., Guerneville, 707-604-7295, pikniktown.com

More dining news

Summer Break for Cyrus: Chef Douglas Keane has announced that his Guerneville restaurant, the Michelin-starred Cyrus, will close for an employee holiday from July 3 to 13. “Part of this dream was always to provide a work environment that would sustain its employees, not drain them. This coming week marks our first-ever summer break and continued fulfillment of that promise. We hope to see you when we return, refreshed for service,” Keane said in an email. The restaurant opened last September and quickly gained attention from critics with its 20-course tasting menu and Keane’s focus on creating sustainable, living-wage employment for his staff.