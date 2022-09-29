We Tried the 17-Course Dining Journey at the New Cyrus Restaurant. Check It Out

After 10 long years, the Michelin-starred Cyrus restaurant has returned to Sonoma County after closing in 2012.

In many ways, the new restaurant, now located in Geyserville, holds true to the original vision of Chef Douglas Keane and business partner Nick Peyton — it is a mix of opulent, painstakingly created European and Japanese small bites arranged with culinary tweezers and served on bespoke ceramic dinnerware. It doesn’t get a whole lot more pinkies up than this $295 prix fixe meal. Although, compared to other high-end Wine Country restaurants that charge upwards of $500 per person for their multi-course meals, it’s a relative deal.

We recently tried Cyrus’ Dining Journey, a 17-course culinary adventure. Click through the above gallery for a look at the opening menu. Stay tuned for a review in a few weeks.

Tickets for the Dining Journey are released two months in advance at exploretock.com/cyrus. Cyrus, 275 CA Highway 128, Geyserville, 707-723-5999, cyrusrestaurant.com