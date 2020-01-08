Slide 1 of 21 Great wine tastes even better when paired with great food. Trefethen Family Vineyards' new "Taste the Estate" culinary tour ($100) provides both, with a little Napa Valley history and wine education mixed in for good measure. The 90-minute experience is offered daily at 3 p.m. 1160 Oak Knoll Avenue, Napa, 707-255-7700, trefethen.com, (Courtesy photo)

Slide 2 of 21 The culinary experience begins with a splash of Riesling and a tour of the historic Trefethen estate (the original building dates back to the late 1800s) followed by a stroll through the gardens, which boast a variety of fruit trees, including apple, orange and fig. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 3 of 21 The tour concludes with a seated tasting in the Villa, the Trefethen family’s former home. Four estate wines are paired with bites prepared by winery chef Chris Kennedy. Ingredients are sourced from the winery gardens, so menus change with the season. Expect pairings on par with butter-poached Maine lobster tartlets, roasted mushroom and black truffle rice arancini, and figs with Spanish ham and wild arugula. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 4 of 21 Stretch your legs while taking in more vineyard views at Napa’s Alston Park. Open from sunrise to sunset, it boasts 157 acres of open space and three miles of trails open to hikers, dog walkers, mountain bikers, and equestrians. Along with picnic tables, the park has a dedicated off-leash area for dogs, and free parking. 2037 Dry Creek Road, Napa (Photo by Brian Welsh)

Slide 5 of 21 For an artful experience, wander through downtown Napa and take in the sixth Napa Art Walk exhibition that includes eight sculptures by artists from five western states. You can find a map of the outdoor exhibition online or pick up a printed copy at the Napa Valley Welcome Center. 600 Main Street, napaartwalk.org. (Photo courtesy of Napa Art Walk)

Slide 6 of 21 If you'd like to pair your wine with some music, be sure to add JaM Cellars to your tasting stops. Located in the heart of downtown Napa, the First Street locale is colorful, hip, and comfortable. 1460 1st Street, Napa, 707-265-7577, jamcellars.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 7 of 21 In addition to a small recording studio, live performances take place at JaM Cellars every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday — and they keep their doors open until midnight. On a quiet day you can pick the record that spins while you sip and swirl. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 21 For a quieter tasting experience, head a few doors down the street to the John Anthony tasting lounge. They pour wine until midnight Thursday through Saturday, and until 10 p.m. the rest of the week. 1440 First Street, Napa, 707-265-7711, johnanthonyvineyards.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 21 Along with wine by the glass or the bottle, a number of tasting experiences are available at the John Anthony tasting lounge. Flights start at $30. The Tasting Lounge is currently exhibiting the photography of actor Jeff Bridges. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 21 If you’re going to devote a good chunk of your time in downtown Napa to tasting wine, you could save some cash with the Downtown Napa Wine Tasting Card. For $15 it gets you half price tastings at eight spots, all within walking distance of each other. Buy it online or at the Napa Welcome Center, 600 Main Street, Napa, 707-257-0322.

Slide 11 of 21 After a busy day in Napa, a cocktail with a view might just hit the spot. Sky & Vine rooftop bar at the Archer Hotel serves bar bites alongside valley panoramas. Televisions throughout are typically tuned into an assortment of sporting events. Rooftop at Archer Hotel Napa, 1260 First Street, Napa, 707-819-2490, skyandvine.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 12 of 21 The lobster corn dogs are a menu favorite at Sky & Vine. Order them during the Reverse Happy Hour (9 p.m. to closing time, Sun—Thurs), and you won’t feel guilty about not sharing. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 13 of 21 Make dinner reservations at Miminashi, one of the top restaurants in downtown Napa. This Izakaya-style pub serves up a variety of ramen bowls and a large selection of yakitori alongside Japanese beer, local and international wines, a diverse sake selection, and classic cocktails. 821 Coombs Street, Napa, 707-254-9464, miminashi.com. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 14 of 21 Small dishes at Miminashi make it easy to taste a little bit of everything. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 15 of 21 If you can’t make it to Miminashi for dinner, it’s easy to swing by for dessert thanks to the walk-up soft cream window. Soft cream is Japan's take on soft-serve ice cream. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 16 of 21 Soft cream in a waffle bowl with sesame honeycomb topping at Miminashi. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 17 of 21 Call it a night at The Setting Inn. With just three rooms, this Napa newcomer has an intimate feel. Accommodations boast electric fireplaces, Nespresso coffee makers, heated bathroom floors, soaking tubs, and vineyard views. Rates from $289. 1205 Hillview Lane, Napa, 707-927-3909, thesettinginn.com (Photo by Bob McClenahan)

Slide 18 of 21 The Setting Inn offers electric bikes for guests to roll around town, and a Peloton bike for those that would rather stay put. All stays include a private tasting of The Setting wines. (Photo by Bob McClenahan)

Slide 19 of 21 Daily breakfast at The Setting Inn includes juice, fruit, and pastries from Bouchon Bakery. (Photo by Bob McClenahan)

Slide 20 of 21 Just down the road, SENZA Hotel offers 43 guest rooms, and all but two have a balcony or patio. A complimentary wine and cheese pairing is held nightly. Continental breakfast, including pastries from Bouchon Bakery, is included in every stay. Rates from $259. 4066 Howard Lane, Napa, 707-253-0337, senzahotel.com (Courtesy photo)

