How to Spend 24 Hours in Healdsburg, According to Charlie Palmer

Slide 1 of 17 Chef Charlie Palmer moved to Healdsburg in 2004 and the rest is culinary history. “I chose to live in Healdsburg because it’s an idyllic small town with real authenticity,” says Chef Charlie Palmer. “It’s a great combination of families who have lived here for generations and continue to make it their home, mixed with transient visitors from all over the world.” Click through the gallery for some of Palmer's favorite restaurants and wineries in Healdsburg.

Slide 2 of 17 Breakfast at The Parish Café: When it comes to the most important meal of the day, Charlie Palmer’s go-to spot is New Orleans-style The Parish Café. It’s hard to go wrong when you start the day with fresh beignets. Reopened on Nov. 3. 60 Mill St, Healdsburg, 707-431-8474, theparishcafe.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 3 of 17 "With all of the easy of The Big Easy, Rob Lippincott’s New Orleans cafe draws you in with homey charm, Southern comfort and a menu that’s pure French Quarter...you’ll be hard-pressed to find more authentic Louisiana cooking this side of the mighty Miss," says our dining editor, Heather Irwin of The Parish Cafe. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 4 of 17 The Parish Café recently opened a second location in downtown Santa Rosa. 703 4th Street, Santa Rosa, 707-843-7804, theparishcafe.com (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 5 of 17 Wine tasting at A. Rafanelli Winery: For a wine lover like Palmer, picking a favorite winery among the many outstanding local options is not easy but the chef does have a handful of places he likes to return to, including the small and family-owned A. Rafanelli Winery. The Rafanelli family has been making wine in the Dry Creek Valley since the early 1900s. Tastings at the winery are by appointment only. Reopened on Saturday, Nov. 2. 4685 West Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-1385, arafanelliwinery.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 6 of 17 Winemaker Rashell "Shelly" Rafanelli-Fehlman has worked with her father, David Rafanelli, owner of A. Rafanelli Winery, since 1996, after finishing college. But winemaking, alongside her father and grandfather, has always been part of her life. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 7 of 17 Wine tasting at Mauritson Wines: Another Palmer favorite is Mauritson Wines. The Mauritson family also has a long history in the Dry Creek Valley: they have been growing grapes here since 1868. In the mid 1990s, Clay Mauritson, fresh out of college, added winemaking to the family business. He released the inaugural Mauritson Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel in 1998. “They have amazing Zinfandels, Cabernets and Sauvignon Blancs,” says Palmer, who collaborates with Mauritson to make the Charlie Clay Pinot Noir. Reopened on Saturday, Nov. 2. 2859 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-431-0804, mauritsonwines.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 17 Lunch at Barndiva: For lunch, Charlie Palmer enjoys a visit to “relaxed and upscale” Barndiva. "A little bit country. A little bit rock and roll. Barndiva is the cool kids hang out in wine country, with its organic sensibilities, minimalist barn decor, and swanky cocktails," says our dining editor, Heather Irwin. Reopens Wednesday, Nov. 6. 231 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-431-0100, barndiva.com (Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 9 of 17 Lunch at Willi's Seafood & Raw Bar: Another one of Charlie Palmer’s local favorites, Willi's is “centrally located with nice outdoor seating, they do a great job with seafood, especially their oysters and fish,” says the chef. The downtown restaurant, owned by restaurant power-couple Mark and Terri Stark, serves up an extensive list of small plates, mixing East Coast flavors with South America. Don't miss the warm Maine lobster roll with garlic butter and fennel. Reopened on Sunday, Nov. 3. 403 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 707-433-9191, starkrestaurants.com

Slide 10 of 17 “I love everything Mark and Terri Stark do,” says Palmer. “Bravas [another Stark restaurant in Healdsburg] is a true representation of Spanish tapas. It’s really authentic and has a great back garden.” The expansive patio is a year-round draw for Sangria, cider, wine and cocktails served with bites of paper-thin Iberico ham and Manchego cheese and other Spanish-style small plates. Reopened Sunday, Nov 3. 420 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-433-7700, starkrestaurants.com. (Charlie Gesell)

Slide 11 of 17 Silver Oak Cellars - Healdsburg: Silver Oak's Alexander Valley winery also ranks high on Charlie Palmer’s list of favorite wineries. The winery boasts 75 acres of cabernet sauvignon vineyards and has earned LEED-Platinum Certification for Building Design and Construction, making it the most sustainable winery in the world. Reopened on Nov. 4. 7300 Highway 128, Healdsburg, 707-942-7082, silveroak.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 12 of 17 Dinner at Campo Fina: When he’s in the mood for pizza and pasta for dinner, Charlie Palmer heads to Campo Fina. The restaurant's back patio is a popular spot for sipping cocktails, playing bocce and watching the chefs turn out some of the best pizza in the county in a wood-fired oven. Reopened on Sunday, Nov. 3. 330 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 707-395-4640, campofina.com (Kent Porter)

Slide 13 of 17 The Old School in a Skillet from Campo Fina in Healdsburg with pork and beef meatballs in tomato sauce, served with Parmesan cheese. (Kent Porter)

Slide 14 of 17 Cocktails at Duke's: Charlie Palmer says Duke’s Spirited Cocktails is “always a good time,” and a great spot “to rub shoulders with locals.” Serving up one of the best, and trendiest, happy hours in Sonoma County, Duke's is "all about seasonal craft libations, aka farm-to-glass drinks that include herbs, fruit vinegars, fruit purees, and top-shelf artisan booze. Plus, all the good-looking people hang out here," adds our dining editor, Heather Irwin. Reopened Sunday, Nov. 3. 111 Plaza Street, Healdsburg, 707-431-1060, drinkatdukes.com (Photo Credit: Nat and Cody Gantz)

Slide 15 of 17 Carmela Anthony cocktail with vodka, lemongrass, ginger, prickly pear at Duke’s Spirited Cocktails in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 16 of 17 Rest your head at Honor Mansion: A partner at Hotel Healdsburg, Charlie Palmer knows a thing or two about hotels. Historic Honor Mansion ranks high on his list because it’s located in a residential part of town and boasts great views. The property features a 40-foot lap pool, competition croquet and bocce ball courts, a PGA putting green, tennis and basketball courts, and a quarter acre of Zinfandel vines - leaving no shortage of things to do during your stay. Preliminary reopening date is Friday, Nov. 8. 891 Grove Street, Healdsburg, 707-433-4277, honormansion.com