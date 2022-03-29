Six issues | One Great Price

Eat + Drink, Sonoma Breweries, Towns, What's New in Sonoma County, Windsor

10 Things to Do in Windsor After Your Pliny Adventure

Had your three Plinys and wondering what to do next? We've got you covered with restaurants, tasting rooms and fun activities.

Russian River Brewing Company’s most coveted beer, Pliny the Younger, is here (through April 7 this year). Lines will circle the block around the Santa Rosa brewpub and the brewery’s Windsor facility.

The opening of the Windsor brewery in 2018 meant more Pliny to the people — twice as much beer was crafted for the 2019 release compared to previous years. The new location also means that the town of Windsor welcomes more visitors, who get to explore a town that’s not always included on Wine County itineraries.

For those looking for off-the-beaten-path experiences and hidden gems, Windsor is a great place to visit — with or without Pliny. In and around the Town Green area, you’ll find an eclectic mix of shops selling everything from candy to clothes, restaurants serving up international flavors and tasting rooms pouring a variety of local drinks. Click through the above gallery for a few fun things to do during your stay.

Shana Bull contributed to this article. 

10 Things You Need to Know About Russian River Brewing Company’s Pliny the Younger

The coveted beer is finally here.

