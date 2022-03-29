10 Things to Do in Windsor After Your Pliny Adventure

Slide 1 of 11 Soak up your Plinys with some food. Russian River Brewing Co. serves food, but for a change of scenery, head to KIN Windsor on the Town Green. Order shared plates and wood-fired pizzas. Post Pliny, you might need something substantial, like the Smokehouse Pizza with barbecue chicken, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar, mozzarella and barbecue sauce. If you're still in the mood for beer, pair it with a Racer 5 from the Bear Republic, another top notch Sonoma County brewery. 740 McClelland Dr., Windsor. (Photo by Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 2 of 11 Grata Italian Eatery is another popular Windsor restaurant, close to the Town Green. A carb-heavy Italian dish might be just what you need following your Pliny tasting. Ricotta gnudi (pictured) with Italian sausage, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, olives, shallots, white wine and oregano will hit the spot. 186 Windsor River Road, Windsor. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 11 Act and eat like a kid. One of the most cheerful places in Windsor is Cravins Candy Emporium, also located in the downtown area. After dinner at Kin or Grata, visit this Willy Wonka-themed candy shop. Indulge in handmade chocolate truffles, bags of Jelly Bellys or, if you are feeling courageous, try Bertie Bott's, the Harry Potter-themed jelly beans that come in flavors like earwax, dirt and soap and are hidden among some safer – and tastier – options. 720 McClelland Dr, Windsor.

Slide 4 of 11 Not enough beer? Head to Barrel Brothers. This Windsor brewery is owned and run by brothers-in-law Wesley Deal and Daniel Weber, who came together to transform a home-brew hobby into a beer business. The two produce sours, porters, lagers and more, with talent. Try the Dark Sarcasm Porter. 399 Business Park Ct #506, Windsor. (Photo by Tom Edwards)

Slide 5 of 11 Recharge with some coffee. After a day of drinking Pliny, and possibly some other local drinks, you’ll probably need a double espresso to wake up the next morning. Café Nōtō in downtown Windsor is a small coffee shop with comfy couches and a case filled with pastries. 630 McClelland Dr., Windsor. (Shutterstock)

Slide 6 of 11 Breakfast like a king. They may be best known for their omelets, but The Omelette Express in downtown Windsor also serves up a delicious Cowboy Benedict, layered with bacon, mushroom, avocado and Hollandaise sauce. Pair it with a Golden Spike (sparkling wine and fresh orange juice). You can have more beer, too. 150 Windsor River Road, Windsor. (Shutterstock)

Slide 7 of 11 For those who are sick of beer (is there really such a thing?), visit family-owned Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards. You can sip on Russian River Valley pinot while taking in views of vineyards and rolling hills from the terrace. The estate includes 350 acres of protected open space land, preserving the beauty of the surrounding landscape. 11010 Estate Lane, Windsor. (Courtesy of Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards)

Slide 8 of 11 In the mood for more wine? There are plenty of options in Windsor. Right next door to Russian River Brewing is another drinking mecca. The Grand Cru Custom Crush features over 15 independent winemakers and small producers. You can reserve a tour and a tasting of some of the best small-lot wines Sonoma County has to offer. 1200 American Way, Windsor. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 11 Bring your pup to the winery. There are plenty of dog-friendly wineries in Sonoma County; one of our favorites is Mutt Lynch Winery in Windsor. "Bark less, wag more" is their motto. Their downtown tasting room allows dogs to run free and play while their owners sip cabernet, zinfandel and chardonnay — all with dog-themed wine labels. There's plenty of treats, toys and playmates for dogs; staff members often bring their own pups to work. (Courtesy of Mutt Lynch Winery)

Slide 10 of 11 Pair your chardonnay with croquet. For a wine tasting experience with a twist, head over to Sonoma-Cutrer for a game of croquet. Make a reservation for a tasting of Russian River Valley chardonnay with artisan cheese, while having fun hitting the ball through the wickets. 4401 Slusser Road, Windsor. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

