20 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 23 Taste wine for free: Free wine? We know, it sounds too good to be true. But, believe it or not, some local wineries don't charge tasting fees. Alexander Valley Vineyards in Healdsburg, Korbel Champagne Cellars in Guernevile and Locals Tasting Room in Geyserville are a few that offer complimentary tastings. For a comprehensive list of free wine tastings, click here. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 23 Looking for a bargain meal in Sonoma County? Sure, there are plenty of usual suspects (taco trucks, fast food). But we spent some time digging a little deeper for some surprisingly delicious picks at restaurants of all stripes — from an Ethiopian vegetable sampler to barbecue, burgers and much more. Here are our favorite cheap eats and our roundup of best inexpensive restaurants in 2o22. (Sonoma Burger)

Slide 3 of 23 Catch a movie for free: Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol is hosting not only one but two monthly movie series, for free. The Family Matinees screen at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday and Sunday of every month, and the Big Screen Classics are 1 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month. Tickets can be retrieved at the theater’s box office starting on Fridays before each screening. Find more information at rialtocinemas.com. 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 23 Get in touch with your artistic side: Whether you're an art aficionado or a newbie to the art scene, you'll find something to enjoy in Sonoma County. Take a stroll and explore local murals or head to Florence Avenue in Sebastopol, with its quirky series of junk art installations by Patrick Amiot. Other local favorites include Christopher Queen Galleries in Duncans Mills, with its display of early California paintings, and Sonoma County's art walks, such as Sonoma County Art Trails Open Studios or the Geyserville Sculpture Garden. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 23 See the iconic LOVE sculpture and other outdoor art installations for free at Paradise Ridge Winery's Marijke’s Grove. It is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, prwinery.com (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 23 Follow in the footsteps of Jack London: Much traveled and acclaimed writer Jack London set down roots in Sonoma County in 1905. In the years to come, London's Glen Ellen “Beauty Ranch” became his primary focus; the author spent his final years here. Today, the public can tour London's property — now the Jack London State Historic Park — for $5 if you enter on foot or bike (parking is $10). Docent-guided tours on weekends are free. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. (Conner Jay)

Slide 7 of 23 Get your steps in with a gorgeous view: Spring Lake Regional Park offers a happy-medium in distance for a stroll or a run, or even a bike ride. Wrapping around the lake, the paved path comes to nearly 4 miles of easy terrain. It’s dog-friendly, and offers sights of local flora and fauna, especially the adorable ducks in the lake. Don’t worry, the path leads you to numerous benches to rest on, and even some picnic tables. Parking is $7 or free for members. 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa (Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 8 of 23 Head to the Barlow for handmade crafts: Beginning in March, the Head West Marketplace will return every other weekend to The Barlow in Sebastopol with locally sourced, handmade crafts that tend to be eco-friendly. The outdoor market features over 30 vendors and it’s free to attend with plenty of items under $10 to scope out. Runs until December. Find more information at bit.ly/3IxVc09. 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol. (Head West Marketplace)

Slide 9 of 23 Play some pool: Looking for a fun activity that’s suitable for any weather? Check out Buffalo Billiards in downtown Petaluma. The large venue is home to over ten pool tables, as well as ping pong tables, dartboards and a digital jukebox. Pool tables are $10, but ping pong and darts are free. There's an extensive beer list, as well as nonalcoholic drinks and plenty of food under $10. Happy hours is 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 246 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-585-8992, buffalobilliards.net. (Shutterstock)

Slide 10 of 23 Embrace your inner nature-lover: Sonoma County may be a wine-lover's paradise but, award-winning bottles aside, the most mind-altering experiences can be found outside the tasting room, in the great outdoors. Hike through forests, take a walk along the coast, climb a mountain, circle lakes and ponds — all this, and more, can be done at Sonoma County's more than 50 regional parks. Parking at most parks is $7; an annual parks pass is $69. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 23 Stop and smell the roses: Public gardens are the perfect spot for a picnic lunch, a photo shoot or just a leisurely stroll. Smell the roses at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg (pictured) — appointments can be scheduled online for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit Luther Burbank Home & Gardens in Santa Rosa and learn about the 800 plant varieties the famous horticulturist introduced (free entry; tours are $10 and begin in April).

Slide 12 of 23 A rhododendron grows along a pond at Hidden Forest Nursery near Sebastopol. The nursery is open to visitors and has walking trails and picnic tables (by reservation).(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 23 Browse the SoCo Market: Founded by business guru Mercedes Hernandez, the SoCo Market is the perfect hub of locally owned, small businesses. It takes place in town squares around Sonoma County and features over a hundred small businesses and food and drink vendors, which are typically millennial-owned. There's no admission to the market; special events admission starts at $5. The market kicks off April 7 this year and continues on May 5, June 9, July 7 and Aug. 4. To find upcoming locations, visit thesocomarket.com. (Erik Castro/For The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 23 Jackalin Casillas with a few drinks from The Real Chamoy at The SoCo Market held in Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 23 Experience life on the farm and see cute baby animals: In May, Sonoma County farmers open their gates and barn doors to offer a behind-the-scenes peek at life on the farm during the "Blossoms, Bees and Barnyard Babies" tours. Meet farmers and farm animals, learn about beekeeping and cheesemaking, sample food and drinks and more. Registration is free and will give you access to some of Sonoma County's best kept secrets. Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7. Register at eventbrite.com (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 23 Learn about the local history: Open the portal to the past at a variety of Sonoma County sites. Watch mid-1800s Mexican-California come to life at Petaluma Adobe State Park. Visit the historical attractions around Sonoma Plaza at Sonoma State Historic Park; sites include the Mission San Francisco Solano, the Blue Wing Inn, Sonoma Barracks, the Toscano Hotel, the Servants Quarters (the remains of La Casa Grande) and General Mariano Vallejo’s home, Lachryma Montis. Admission at both parks is $3 per person, 17 years and up; $2 for 6 to 17. More historical sites to visit here. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 23 Jump into the Russian River: Lounge on the beach and swim in the shallows of the Russian River once temperatures rise. Forestville River Access offers free parking and a wide, sandy beach for a day of relaxation. For 20 more fun things to do by the Russian River, click here. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 23 Stand in awe of the Armstrong Redwoods: Magnificent, 1,200-year-old Sequoia sempervirens, commonly known as coastal redwoods, tower near Guerneville in a way that makes humans feel very small and very serene. Arrive early and with jackets to combat the marine chill. At 7:45 a.m., you’ll find an empty parking lot and the quiet woods, sans Segways and a horde taking smartphone selfies. This is a good spot to take first-time visitors to Sonoma County. $10 per vehicle to enter the park or to park in the main parking lot at the park entrance. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 23 Browse books at a used bookstore: Secondhand bookstores are a wonderful place to spend a lazy afternoon. Take in the comforting smell of the old books that fill the shelves and line the walls while you leaf through a range of genres in bookstores like Treehorn Books in Santa Rosa and Readers Books in Sonoma. Pick out a good read and support a good business; you'll find plenty of good picks for $10 and under. Find more locally owned, independent bookstores here. (Erik Castro/For The Press Democrat).

Slide 20 of 23 Pair your hike with some stargazing: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park offers not only hiking, waterfall viewing and camping opportunities, but also stargazing parties at the Robert Ferguson Observatory each month on a Saturday night around the new moon. The next party is March 18. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors 62+, $5 for youth 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. More upcoming observatory events here. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 23 Get outside with Landpaths: Landpaths' goal is to make Sonoma County nature accessible to everyone. The environmental nonprofit offers free guided tours, volunteer opportunities and various events at their properties across the county. Visit one of their 10 preserves, including Bayer Farm & Neighborhood Gardens, Riddell Preserve, Fitch Mountain, Grove of Old Trees and Bohemia Ecological Preserve. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 23 Drive along the Sonoma Coast: Bring a blanket, snacks and beach chair and take a ride along the coast. There are plenty of spots for free parking, including the lot for Salmon Creek and Portugese Beach. Take in the scenery and try to spot wildlife in the ocean. You can park for free at Bodega Head and hike along the trails, searching for gray whales during migration season. If you drive to Jenner, you may catch a free seal show! More hidden beaches and secret spots on the coast here. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 23 Go bowling: Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park offers “Sunday Funday” with bowling for less than $10 per person. Every Sunday after 8 p.m., enjoy some late night bowling with games and shoe rentals for $3.99 each. There's no better way to wrap up the weekend. Find more information at bowlero.com/location/double-decker. 300 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)