Holiday Guests Coming? 4 Perfect Sonoma County Day Trips

Slide 1 of 32 Visitors and locals will love this four-day itinerary featuring some of the best restaurants, wineries, breweries, outdoor activities and things to do in Sonoma County. Swipe left to start your trip.

Slide 2 of 32 Day 1: Into the Armstrong Woods and to the coast.

Slide 3 of 32 Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve in Guerneville is a great place to introduce visitors to the natural superlatives of Sonoma County. Magnificent, 1,200-year-old Sequoia sempervirens, commonly known as coastal redwoods, tower in a way that makes humans feel very small and very serene. Redwoods are among the natural wonders of the world and among the planet’s oldest living organisms. And they’re an easy drive from anywhere in the county. (Kent Porter)

Slide 4 of 32 The Armstrong reserve features a 1½-mile, ADA-accessible trail, making this an easy outdoors experience for everyone in your group. Arrive early and with jackets to combat the marine chill. At 7:45 a.m., you’ll find an empty parking lot and the quiet woods, sans Segways and smartphone selfie-taking hordes. By contrast, visitors to Marin’s Muir Woods have to make a reservation. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 5 of 32 After an hour among the gentle giants, depart as the parking lot begins to fill. Those arriving have had their breakfast, so now it’s time for yours. Coffee Bazaar in Guerneville provides house-roasted coffee and homemade pastries. Or drive a little farther west, along the Russian River, to Duncans Mills' Gold Coast Coffee and Bakery. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 6 of 32 Founded in 1877, Duncans Mills is a quaint station on the way to the coast from the river towns, with a charming general store and a depot museum next to where the Northwestern Pacific Railroad once ran. If you still have Christmas shopping to do, then Duncans Mills is a good place to browse. Don’t miss Jim Raidl’s Jim and Willies, a real curiosity shop of quirky antiques and curios with a friendly proprietor. (John Burgess)

Slide 7 of 32 On the road again, continue west. For some sea air and wide-open ocean views to amaze visitors from land-locked places, stop at the Vista Trail in Jenner at the mouth of the Russian River. If you're lucky, you'll spot some harbor seals. (John Burgess)

Slide 8 of 32 After watching waves crash in the fresh sea air, you’ll be ready for the drive south on Highway 1 to Bodega Bay. This is the classic Sonoma Coast scene of crashing waves, and trails along the bluff are accessible to most people. Check out the whimsical wind spinners at Second Wind and Candy & Kites, the colorful array of saltwater taffy at Patrick's, and the Japanese prints at Ren Brown Collection Fine Art Gallery. (Shutterstock)

Slide 9 of 32 Start heading inland for a hit of Alfred Hitchcock in the tiny town of Bodega. Snap a “The Birds” selfie outside the old Potter School, immortalized in the scene where schoolchildren run screaming and flailing from their classroom. It’s a private residence, so stay on the road. Then swing by the nearby Saint Teresa of Avila Church, also featured in the film. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 10 of 32 This white New England-style church with its tall steeple looks like something out of an old-fashioned Christmas card. And just before Christmas, it is lit up around the door and decorated inside with garlands. The great photographer Ansel Adams immortalized St. Teresa’s in a photograph that became one of his favorites. (Kent Porter)

Slide 11 of 32 You’ll be hungry by now. For lunch, consider the Estero Cafe in Valley Ford just a few minutes’ drive away. The restaurant pays homage to local farmers with its hand-lettered chalkboard menus and homestyle food, including inventive sandwiches and salads and one of the best burgers in Sonoma County. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 12 of 32 Day 2: Healdsburg for the holidays

Slide 13 of 32 Start your day by taking in one of the most spectacular gems of Sonoma County - Lake Sonoma. Then head to Healdsburg (a 10-minute drive) for a leisurely breakfast at Costeaux French Bakery. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 14 of 32 Costeaux French Bakery is a frequent winner in baking competitions, and its fresh breads are served in Sonoma restaurants. But not many people know that Costeaux serves great breakfasts and lunches. (Kent Porter)

Slide 15 of 32 A wide variety of nutcrackers decorate the shelves at Costeaux's French Bakery in Healdsburg. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 32 After breakfast, let the bookworms and audiophiles in the group browse the fiction, vinyl and CD selection at Levin & Company. Take the stairs to the mezzanine for its collection of local art, jewelry and crafts. Next, visit the antique markets — Mill Street Antiques and Shoffeitt's Off the Square among others — all within easy walking distance of the plaza. (Kent Porter)

Slide 17 of 32 No Healdsburg visit is complete without a winery stop, or two. Holdredge Wines on Front Street, a few steps from the Veterans Memorial Bridge, is a great place to sip a wide range of excellent Pinot Noirs, and sit in the huge Adirondack chair out front. A dozen other wineries are adjacent. Across the street from Holdrege is Davis Family Vineyards, where you can stroll through the produce gardens, try your hand at bocce, and taste wines on par with those of Holdredge. (Kent Porter)

Slide 18 of 32 As the sun goes down, head to Barndiva for a craft cocktail and dinner, and watch the outdoor lights twinkle over the quirky art on the patio. Don't miss the eclectic collection of British Cigarette Cards at the Gallery Bar. (Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 19 of 32 Day 3: In search of lost time, and more wine, in Sonoma Valley

Slide 20 of 32 Winter is a good time to check out the new museum exhibit in Jack London State Historic Park. Even if it’s too cold or wet to hike, you can take cover in the House of Happy Walls museum dedicated to the great writer and his wife, Charmian. The new $800,000 exhibit includes multimedia and interactive displays entertaining even to kids.

Slide 21 of 32 Right outside the park gate, Benziger Family Winery offers vineyard tram tours that will get you out of the tasting room and among the vines, which have their own sculpted beauty in winter. (Courtesy of Benziger Family Winery)

Slide 22 of 32 Make it an outdoorsy day at Sonoma Botanical Garden, one of Sonoma County’s secret spots. Few travel writers have discovered it, meaning you may have this 20-acre garden of rare Asian plants all to yourself. Easy paths wind past ponds and through dense plantings of trees and shrubs with something of interest in every season. There is a nice gift shop for garden lovers and golf cart tours by arrangement for those with mobility problems. (Charlie Gesell)

Slide 23 of 32 In the town of Sonoma, the walkable square offers places to sip, shop and dine. For celebratory sparkles for the holidays, there’s SIGH Champagne bar. No reservations needed, and they always offer three flights of French, Californian and other tantalizing sparklers. If you have teetotalers or beer drinkers in your party this is a great tasting room option. They also offer draft beer, regular wine and non alcoholic beverages, as well as snack-sized bites, both savory and sweet. (Robbi Pengelly)

Slide 24 of 32 Sonoma Plaza offers holiday cheer and attractions for history buffs, from the Sonoma Mission to the barracks and Toscano Hotel, all within two blocks. There’s a big parking lot behind the barracks on First Street East. (Kent Porter)

Slide 25 of 32 When you’re ready for a bite to eat, consider Tasca Tasca (TT Tapas). Tasca stands for tavern or pub in Portugal. Chef Manuel Azevedo offers updated Portuguese tapas with a fresh Sonoma spin. They’re also open late. Or head down Broadway to HopMonk Tavern for bar bites and beer, washed down with live music on the weekends. (Erik Castro)

Slide 26 of 32 Day 4: Petaluma, Sebastopol and a farm-to-table finale in Forestville

Slide 27 of 32 The age of Petaluma, settled in 1850, might not impress visitors from Europe, but the downtown’s quaint storefronts, heritage homes and retro memorabilia will make even your English uncle or Swedish aunt melt. But first, start with breakfast at Della Fattoria, one of the country’s finest bread bakers, famous for its Meyer lemon rosemary boule. Try the breakfast toast with ricotta cheese, banana slices, toasted pecans and honey.

Slide 28 of 32 Breakfast toast with ricotta cheese, banana slices, toasted pecans, honey and salt at Della Fattoria in Petaluma. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 29 of 32 Downtown, check out the vintage guitars and mandolins at Tall Toad Music and the 1,800 varieties of heirloom seeds at The Seed Bank, owned by Baker Creek, one of the country’s leading purveyors of heirloom seed. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 30 of 32 For the afternoon, get behind the wheel and drive the 17 miles to Sebastopol’s The Barlow. Designed to look like old farm industrial buildings — without the dirt and rust — this marketplace is good for browsing. Watch local makers in action at restaurants, wineries, breweries and cideries, and art, jewelry, glass, crafts, design and clothing studios.

Slide 31 of 32 Dickinson Glass at The Barlow is a don’t-miss at the holidays, showcasing one-of-a-kind ornaments and glass art. (Eileen Roche)