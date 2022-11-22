Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Food + Drink, Magazine, Sonoma Restaurants, Trip Ideas, What's New in Wine Country

Holiday Guests Coming? 4 Perfect Sonoma County Day Trips

Visitors and locals will love this four-day itinerary featuring some of the best restaurants, wineries and activities Sonoma County has to offer.

When you live in Sonoma County, you’re never lonely for out-of-town visitors. Family, friends, college roommates, even casual acquaintances are all eager to catch up with you and take in all that the region offers.

Now through New Year’s is high season for house guests, with the number of invading out-of-towners larger than the kids’ gift lists. For local hosts, it can be a challenge deciding where to take restless visitors, especially those on a budget. Farm-to-table restaurants and taquerias are a given. Winery tasting rooms? Natch.

Go any direction in Sonoma County, and you will wind up somewhere intriguing. You’re never far from good food, natural beauty and wine tasting. But with so many choices, we’ve creamed off a few foolproof excursions that will fill up a day and make your guests’ stay in Sonoma County more memorable.

Click through the gallery for a four-day itinerary that includes some not so obvious explorations of Sonoma County, guaranteed to please your guests as much as you.

Meg McConahey contributed to this article. 

Related Posts
Best Sparkling Wineries in Sonoma and Napa Best Sparkling Wineries in Sonoma and Napa
24 Sonoma Restaurant Picks from the Food Critics 24 Sonoma Restaurant Picks from the Food Critics
8 Best Blowout Salons in Sonoma County 8 Best Blowout Salons in Sonoma County

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Read previous post:
Beautiful Home and Design Gifts from Sonoma Stores

Infuse your holiday gifting with some stylish designs that will brighten up any home.

Close