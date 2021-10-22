25 Essential Sonoma County Restaurants

Slide 1 of 51 Della Fattoria: This bakery has always been about the bread. Oh, the tasty, perfect bread. Though indoor dining is closed for now, an ever-expanding Mercantile is available for pre-order breakfast pastries, bean toast with olives and goat cheese (the best), along with salads, fat sammies, cookies and desserts and "bake at home provisions" like cream biscuit mix, cookie dough and pie dough. It's not exactly the whole experience, but for now, we'll take it! 141 Petalma Blvd North, Petaluma, dellafattoria.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 51 Creamy polenta with poached eggs and vegetables at Della Fattoria in Petaluma. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 51 Paris Brest at Della Fattoria in Petaluma. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 51 Stockhome: An unlikely mix of Nordic classics like Swedish pancakes, meatballs and pickled fish share a menu with shawarma, kebabs and schnitzel. Somehow this Michelin-noted restaurant always makes it work. Don't miss the adorable minimalist decor and salted licorice that occupies the retail section of the restaurant. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com. (Courtesy of newrevmedia.com)

Slide 5 of 51 Gravlax at Stockhome restaurant in Petaluma. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 51 Kebab plate with garlic yogurt at Stockhome restaurant in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 51 Pearl: Israeli cuisine is the hallmark of the cozy bistro run by a Chez Panisse alum. Don't miss the picnic plate with tabbouleh, hummus, labneh and a fresh pita, shakshuka (a cold-weather stew with tomatoes and peppers), meatball tagine and spiced Moroccan rice pudding. Tips are included with the price of the meal, something that helps staff make a living wage. 500 First St., Petaluma, 707-559-5187, pearlpetaluma.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 51 Brewsters: A family-friendly brewpub with plenty of outdoor seating for the whole gang. Lots of room for kids to roam, dogs to lounge and mom and dad to have moment of peace with a tasty IPA. Barbecue is tops, along with the juicy buttermilk fried chicken sandwich with goat cheddar. 229 Water St. North, Petaluma, 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 51 Interior bar at Brewster’s Beer Garden in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 51 Brownie with vanilla ice cream at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 51 Single Thread: Sonoma County's only three Michelin-starred restaurant is a magical combination of doting service, perfectly-plated courses, micro-seasonal ingredients (from their own farm) and an award-winning wine list. What makes it extra special are co-owner Katina Connaughton's breathtaking floral centerpieces that hide tiny bites created by Chef Kyle Connaughton. Truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience at one of the world's best restaurants. 131 North St, Healdsburg, 707-723-4646, singlethreadfarms.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 51 The Mid Winter in Sonoma County includes Kushi Oyster, Passmore Ranch Caviar and Alyssum Flower from Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 51 Cured Foie Gras, Spiced Sabl, French Prunes, and Rooibos Tea from Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 51 Barndiva: "Eat the view" is the slogan of this farm-forward restaurant that recently received its first Michelin star. Dishes are certainly as beautiful to look at as eat, with casual(ish) lunch and brunch options that include a black truffle Croque Madame, upgraded Caesar salad with little gem lettuce, white anchovies and house made Caesar dressing. Dinner raises the bar, with dishes like walnut-fed pork chops with wax beans and chanterelles and beet and coffee risotto. 231 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-431-0100, barndiva.com. (Courtesy of Jil Hales)

Slide 15 of 51 Kumquat dessert at Barndiva in Healdsburg. (Jil Hales)

Slide 16 of 51 Valette: Chef Dustin Valette's family has a long history in the Alexander Valley, and it shows in the closeness to the land (and sea) that Valette expresses on his menu. 344 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-473-0946, valettehealdsburg.com. Valette recently created a culinary opus, The Matheson, that includes a sushi bar, high-end restaurant, self-serve wine wall and patio cafe. 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-723-1106, thematheson.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 51 Heirloom tomato salad at The Matheson in Healsburg. (Courtesy of Michael Woolsey)

Slide 18 of 51 Smoked ribeye steak at The Matheson in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Michael Woolsey)

Slide 19 of 51 The Spinster Sisters: Chef Liza Hinman has narrowed her focus to dinner only at this South of A Street (SOFA) bistro. The menu, however, isn't lacking with dishes from pasture, garden and sea. Mushroom hand pie, Liberty Farms duck liver mousse with pickled figs and wine braised short ribs keep regulars coming back for more. 401 S. A St., Santa Rosa, 707-528-7100, thespinstersisters.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 51 Shrimip roll with salt and vinegar chips at The Spinster Sisters in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 21 of 51 Bird and The Bottle: They're always smoking something at this Fourth Street restaurant. We love the smoked beet salad, craft mac and cheese, and smokey poke, but a whole section of "food without a face" has great vegetarian options. 1055 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-568-4000, birdandthebottle.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 22 of 51 Street tacos at Bird and Bottle in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 23 of 51 Zoftig: Sometimes more isn't more. This chef-run cafe is a treat for casual light lunches including the DIY salad or grilled sweet potato bowl or gut-fillers such as the Korean Barbecue Burrito (pictured). 57 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-738-3558, zoftigeatery.com. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 24 of 51 Philly sandwich with fried chicken breast, provolone, oven roasted tomatoes and broccoli rabe from Zoftig Eatery in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 25 of 51 Boon Eat + Drink: Owner and chef Crista Luedtke knows what people love to eat. Comforting oven-roasted cauliflower with fig relish, luxurious mac and cheese with mushrooms and truffle breadcrumbs, perfect duck breast with cherry compote and meatless dishes like polenta lasagna with rainbow chard and ricotta. 16248 Main St., Guerneville, 707-869-0780, eatatboon.com. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 26 of 51 Roasted cauliflower on a bed of pureed chickpeas, and topped with roasted figs, chopped green olives, pine nuts, parsley, and lemon by Chef Crista Luedtke. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 27 of 51 Hana Japanese: Chef Ken Tominaga brings Tokyo to Sonoma County with his masterfully executed menu that includes both sushi bar specialties (fish is flown in from Japan), upscale ramen, traditional Japanese entrees and artful Bento boxes. The sake collection is unparalleled. 101 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-586-0270, hanajapanese.com. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 28 of 51 Jidori Teriyaki chicken with Japanese style potato salad and fried Brussels sprouts served with a side of miso soup and rice at Hana Japanese Restaurant in Rohnert Park. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 29 of 51 Amy's Drive Thru: Fast-food that's entirely vegetarian and vegan. The Amy's Burger is every bit as good as In-N-Out's burger with fresh lettuce and tomato, grilled onions and special sauce. The dairy-free chocolate shake is even better. 58 Golf Course Dr. W., Rohnert Park, 707-755-3629, amysdrivethru.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 30 of 51 Diavola: You'll swear you're in Rome at this temple of charcuterie, wood-fired pizza and classic Italian entrees including oxtail ragu with pappardelle, braised beef tripe alla Fiorentina and spaghetti with pork cheek ragu. 21021 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, 707-814-0111, diavolapizzeria.com. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 31 of 51 The Salsiccia Pizza, containing house sausage, red onions, and pecorino, at Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria, in Geyserville. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 32 of 51 Catelli's: The third generation of the Catelli family run this historic Italian restaurant with a distinctly Wine Country vibe. Handmade ravioli and lasagna made with paper-thin sheets of pasta, chicken Parmesan with Chef Domenica Catelli's organic tomato sauce, minestrone and a fantastic burger with house ground meat pair beautifully with local wines from the surrounding Alexander Valley. 21047 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, 707-857-3471, mycatellis.com. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 33 of 51 Ultimate Burger at Catelli's in Geyserville. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 34 of 51 El Molino Central: A chic-yet-totally-approachable taqueria/tortillaria serving up painstakingly authentic regional Mexican comfort food including potato tacos (astounding!), enchiladas suizas, chilaquiles and daily tamales with Oaxacan red mole. The key here are the stone-ground corn tortillas made by hand daily. 11 Central Ave (along Hwy 12), Boyes Hot Springs, 707-939-1010, elmolinocentral.com. (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 35 of 51 Glen Ellen Star: At the glowing heart of this restaurant is Chef Ari Weiswasser’s 650-degree custom-built wood oven that perfumes the entire block with its smoke. Combining classic French techniques, razor-focused attention to detail, and exotic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spices in every dish, Glen Ellen Star is one of Wine Country’s perennial must-tries. 13648 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-343-1384, glenellenstar.com. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 36 of 51 Chanterelle mushroom bow-tie pasta with pumpkin butter at the Glen Ellen Star. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 37 of 51 Layla: The clean lines and minimal decor in this revamped restaurant are surprisingly warm, much like the brief, but focused menu. The menu has a Cal-Mediterranean bent with pasta, porchetta, roasted vegetables with braised lentils and fresh focaccia. 9 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, 800-722-1866, macarthurplace.com. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 38 of 51 Poached pear with mascarpone over a cabernet syrup at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 39 of 51 Ramen Gaijin: Pub-style izakaya and small plates with top notch ramen. Chefs Matthew Williams and Moishe Hahn Schuman work closely with seasons and local farms, turning out dishes that tease the senses. Their culinary techniques are based on centuries-old knowledge that marries well with emerging gastronomical experimentation. 6948 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol, 707-827-3609, ramengaijin.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 40 of 51 Spicy Tan Tan Ramen with Sapporo noodles, sesame, scallion, pork belly chashu, spicy ground pork, charred cabbage, woodier and a 6 minute egg from Ramen Gaijin in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 41 of 51 The Barlow: There's so much to love at this 12-acre market with distinctly local breweries, restaurants, wine shops and artisan producers. Sonoma County's version of Oxbow Market in Napa has flavors for everyone in the family, from sushi and pizza to self-service wine vending machines and a Southern-inspired restaurant. 6770 McKinley St. Sebastopol, thebarlow.net. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 42 of 51 Blue Ridge Cioppino with crab, octopus, clams, mussels, salmon, prawns, fresh basil and garlic toast from the Blue Ridge Kitchen in Sebastopol's Barlow district. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 43 of 51 Jam's Joy Bungalow: Southeast Asian-inspired dishes with all the spicy, sweet, aromatic flavors we’ve come to expect from Jam’s Joy Bungalow's food truck and walk-up location in Sebastopol. Menu favorites include the area’s best Banh Mi sandwich and the epic Charlie Hustle fried chicken sandwich. 101 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati, 707-843-9001, jamsjoybungalow.com. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 44 of 51 Peanut noodle salad prepared by Jamilah Nixon-Mathis, chef and founder of Jam's Joy Bungalow. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 45 of 51 Pizza Leah: Leah Scurto puts every bit of her soul into making dough, sauce, and cheese as perfect as possible. We love The Besto with red sauce, mozzarella, and pesto. 9240 Old Redwood Hwy., Suite 116, Windsor, 707-620- 0551, pizzaleah.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 46 of 51 Sweet T's: Sweet T’s continues to serve up the southern comfort food locals love. Aside from their acclaimed fried chicken and Mississippi mud pie, you can’t go wrong with one of Sweet T’s barbecue plates, such as the smoked tri-tip plate with fried okra, black-eyed peas and biscuits. 9098 Brooks Road S., Windsor, 707-687-5185, sweettssouthern.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 47 of 51 Pecan Pie from Sweet T's in Windsor. (John Burgess/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 48 of 51 Rocker Oysterfellers: This near-coast roadhouse knows its seafood, with excellent clam chowder, steamed clams and local oysters. Entrees have a Southern twang with Nashville hot chicken, oyster po' boys and a chopped brisket sandwich. 14415 CA-1, Valley Ford, 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com. (Courtesy of Rocker Oysterfellers)

Slide 49 of 51 Oysters at Rocker Oysterfellers in Valley Ford. (Courtesy of Rocker Oysterfellers)

Slide 50 of 51 Estero Cafe: Everything's made from scratch at this Valley Ford favorite. A husband and wife team whip up American classics including chicken fried steak with country gravey, biscuits and jam and omelets using locally-grown ingredients from neighboring farmers. 14450 Highway 1, Valley Ford, 707-876-3333, facebook.com/EsteroCafe. (Courtesy of Estero Cafe)

Slide 51 of 51 The Twisted Horn Ranch Burger from Estero Cafe in Valley Ford has been named one of the best burgers in Sonoma County. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)