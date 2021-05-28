32 Best Burgers in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 32 Ultimate Burger, Catelli’s: Their ultimate Wine Country burger is a house-ground mix of Kobe beef brisket and sirloin that's best eaten silkily rare and with a minimum of condiments. Required pairing: Truffle fries with chili, Parmesan lemon zest and truffle oil. 21047 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, mycatellis.com. (Photo by Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 32 Twisted Horn Ranch Burger, Estero Cafe: Beef from grass-fed Longhorn cattle in nearby Bloomfield is the secret ingredient in this third-pound burger. Like everything else here, the ingredients are obsessively local, so chances are you've driven past the farms where much of your meal has come from. What we love best? A side of fries cooked in pork lard. 14450 Highway 1, Valley Ford, 707-876-3333, estero.cafe. (Photo by Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 32 Moroccan Slider, Rooftop Terrace at Harmon Guest House: We love lounging high above Healdsburg, and this mini burger with Moroccan spiced beef, Harissa aioli and cheddar (plus a cocktail) make the experience even better. 227 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, harmonguesthouse.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 32 5 Dot Ranch Burger, Boon Eat + Drink: This luxe grass-fed burger wows with aged cheddar, arugula and pickled onions on brioche bread — served with truffled French fries and aioli. 16248 Main St., Guerneville, 707-869-0780, eatatboon.com. (Photo by Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 32 Roasted Garlic Ranch Burger, Americana: Stemple Creek grass-fed beef, Estero Gold cheese and enough roasted garlic to scare off any vampire. 205 Fifth St., Suite A, Santa Rosa, americanasr.com. (Photo by Kelsey Joy Photography)

Slide 6 of 32 256 North Burger, 256 North: Half-pound Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms, white cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, lettuce, and tomatoes on a brioche bun. 256 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 256north.com. (Photo by Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 32 Coyote Burger, Coyote Sonoma: A solid little burger at this good-time spot with tons of beer on tap and local wines. 44 Mill St, Healdsburg, coyotesonoma.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 32 The Western Burger, Carmen's Bistro and Bar: Featuring onion rings, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, and barbecue sauce that’ll require your jaw to unhinge for a bite. 619 4th St., Santa Rosa. (Photo by Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 32 Sonoma Beef Burger, Acme Burger: This is the place for tried and true burgers on a budget. Sonoma Beef Burger with onion rings, fried chicken burger, chili fries and Cajun fries. 550 E Cotati Ave, Cotati, acmeburgerco.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 32 Burger Bar, Stark's Steak and Seafood: The Stark Standard is a half-pounder with smoked bacon, peppercorn salsa verde and Cambozola but add-ons include onion rings, a truffled sunny-side-up egg and steak sauce make it yours. 521 Adams St., Santa Rosa, 707-546-5100, starkrestaurants.com. (Courtesy of Stark's Steak and Seafood)

Slide 11 of 32 Butcher Burger, Butcher Crown Roadhouse: It’s all in the cute. Tender beef brisket burger with house “Crime” sauce, American, cheddar and jack cheese, iceberg lettuce, onions, pickles on a sweet Portuguese bun. 905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma, butchercrown.com. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 32 Pupusa Burger, Don Julio’s: Now for something completely different…orange Marinated Chicken Pupusa Burger with choice of two stuffed pupusa's filled with pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, cheese and chipotle cream. 217 Southwest Blvd, Rohnert Park, donjulioslatingrill.com. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 32 St. Helena Ave. Burger, Superburger: Not much has changed at Santa Rosa’s original Superburger since its opening more than 30 years ago. Its tried-and-true formula was simple: honest burgers, fries and onion rings served up in red plastic baskets around an old-school lunch counter (in Santa Rosa). The St. Helena has onion rings, bacon, cheddar and bbq sauce. You just know a burger’s gonna be good when the counter sports rolls of paper towels rather than napkins. Santa Rosa, Cotati and Windsor locations. originalsuperburger.com. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 32 Happy Hour Burger, Salt and Stone: This lil' darling of a burger is just right for a nosh with your martini. 9900 Sonoma Hwy., Kenwood, saltandstonekenwood.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 15 of 32 Inglewood Burger, Handline: Pastured beef, St. Jorge fonduta, iceberg lettuce, spicy pickle relish and thousand island on a toasted bun. 935 Gravenstein Ave. South, Sebastopol, handlinerestaurant.com. (Photo by John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 32 New Mexi Joe Burger, Chili Joe’s: Though the Big Boy-inspired Valley Joe Burger is the top seller, this charbroiled beef patty is topped by mild Hatch and poblano peppers, slab of flame-charred sweet white onion and enrobed by melty Jack cheese that caramelizes around the edges. Served on a solid potato bun that holds up to the handful inside. (Photo by Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 17 of 32 Chili Joe's Valley Joe Burger is an homage to classic cheeseburgers, grill-seared and topped with American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, mayo and their secret red relish on a toasted sesame seed bun. (Photo by Erik Castro/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 18 of 32 Western Burger, Bear Republic: Go for the view, stay for the burger. There’s no going wrong here, but we love the towering Western burger for its onion rings, BBQ sauce and melted cheese. 5000 Roberts Lake Road, Rohnert Park, bearrepublic.com. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 32 Farm Burger, Brewsters: Simple, delicious. White cheddar, aioli, pickles, onion, romaine lettuce. 229 Water Street North, Petaluma, brewstersbeergarden.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 32 Organic Burger, Amy's Drive-Thru: The best non-meat burger. Period. Best with a dairy-free chocolate shake. 58 Golf Course Dr W, Rohnert Park, amysdrivethru.com. (Photo by Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 32 Burger, Tips Roadside: This family-friendly (with a full bar, how lovely) roadhouse knows how to do a burger. Grass fed beef, white cheddar, garlic-mustard aioli, tomato jam, brioche bun. 8445 Sonoma Hwy., Kenwood, tipsroadside.com. (Courtesy of Tips Roadside)

Slide 22 of 32 Don Chava Burger, Picazo Cafe: Townies know exactly where to find the best burger, and this well-hidden little gem of a restaurant has gotten their vote as Sonoma’s top burger spot for several years. The Don Chava, named for the owner’s dad, piles it on with local grass-fed beef, pulled pork, barbecue sauce, pepper jack, jalapeño, pickled red onion and spicy Picazo sauce. 19100 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, picazocafe.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 23 of 32 The Mexi Burger, Picazo Kitchen & Bar: Niman Ranch beef, jalapeños, queso fresco, onion, lettuce, tomato, and spicy picazo sauce. 19101 Sonoma Hwy., Sonoma, picazzokitchen.com. (Photo by Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 24 of 32 Brie & Bacon Burger, Palooza Brewery and Gastropub: An excellent burger with caramelized onions, and apple aioli. 8910 Sonoma Hwy., Kenwood, paloozafresh.com. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 25 of 32 Scowley’s Burger, Scowley's Burgers: Two beef patties with andouille sausage, American cheese, house dressings and the fixings. We’re also fans of the patty melt. 229 North McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, scowleys.com. (Courtesy of Scowley's)

Slide 26 of 32 Kin Burger and Turkey Burger, Kin Restaurant: Kin Burger features certified Angus Beef patty, smoked white cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, Kin BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted brioche bun. We’re fans of burgers in all forms, but their gobbler is panko and Parmesan crusted with arugula, grilled tomato, melted Brie cheese and tomato aioli on a brioche bun. 740 McClelland Dr., Windsor, kinwindsor.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 27 of 32 The Burger, Jackson’s Bar and Oven: Perfectly cooked and always flavorful, Jackson’s burger is a solid go-to, just as good plain as it is smarted-up with Point Reyes Blue, caramelized onions, jalapeños and mushrooms. 135 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, jacksonsbarandoven.com. (Photo by Stephanie A. / Yelp)

Slide 28 of 32 Sequoia Burger, Sequoia Burger: This divey walk-up shack has been around as long as anyone can remember, and their burgers have been pretty much the same as long as anyone can remember. Thin patties made to order, ridiculously huge portions of fries and onion rings, straight-up sesame seed buns, and real-deal shakes. Picnic tables outside. 1382 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, sequoiaburger.com. (Photo by John P. / Yelp)

Slide 29 of 32 Smash Burger, The Wurst Restaurant: Though they’re passionate about sausage, Wurst’s burgers always get top billing in Healdsburg. Our favorite, however, is the exceedingly simple half-pounder with grilled onions, sharp cheddar, pickles and a slather of lemon pepper tarragon sauce. Fries come separately but are required eating, as is the restaurant’s frozen custard. 22 Matheson St., Healdsburg, wurstrestaurant.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 30 of 32 Beyond Burger, Cozy Plum Bistro: Meatless doesn't mean tasteless. All the fixings make this a hearty, satisfying burger whether you're a carnivore or not. 1899 Mendocino Ave Suite B, Santa Rosa, cozyplum.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 31 of 32 Sliders, Hopmonk: Modern pub dining with a focus on great beer and beer-friendly dishes, like delicious sliders. 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol and 691 Broadway, Sonoma, hopmonk.com. (Courtesy of Hopmonk)

Slide 32 of 32 Moo-Ben, Mike’s at the Crossroads: In the annals of Sonoma County hamburger history, Mike’s holds a special place in almost everyone’s heart. The original owner, Mike Condrin, set up at the Petaluma Livestock Auction Yard in the early 1990s with his own quirky set of rules (he wouldn’t serve fries and it was an extra nickel to order your burger without cheese). But the burgers were excellent, and Mike was a legend. Ownership changed a while back when Mike retired, but all of his favorite burgers are still on the menu, including this take on a Reuben. It’s got all the usual fixings: corned beef, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing) piled on a burger. Plus, they’re serving fries now. 840 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-778-8222, and 7665 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, 707-665-9999, mikesatthecrossroads.com. (Photo by Matt S. / Yelp)