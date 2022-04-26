This Might Be the Most Perfect Burger in Sonoma County

Is Machado’s bacon cheeseburger the most perfect burger in Sonoma County? Quite possibly.
This Larkfield walk-up counter offers jaw-busting creations that check all of our “perfect burger” boxes. Chewy (but not too soft) Franco American buns easily hold up to a meaty grilled beef patty, oozing cheese, piles of shredded lettuce (please stop putting entire leaves on burgers, people!), salty pickles, onions, tomato and a tangy housemade mustard sauce that’s just right.
The former Big Boys Buns and Burgers also has Piggy Tots on the menu, which are tater tots topped with homemade chili, pulled pork, cheese, onions, jalapeños and mustard sauce. We’re in hog heaven.
406 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa, 707-546-6835.
