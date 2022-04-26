This Might Be the Most Perfect Burger in Sonoma County

Cozy Plum Bistro. Meatless doesn't mean tasteless. All the fixings make this a hearty, Beyond Burger a satisfying stunt double for beef, whether you're a carnivore or not. Find more favorite burgers in Santa Rosa here. (Courtesy of Cozy Plum Bistro)

Carmen's Bistro and Bar. This Santa Rosa spot knows how to do all kinds of burgers, but the Western Burger is one of our faves. Featuring onion rings, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, and barbecue sauce that’ll require your jaw to unhinge for a bite. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Superburger. Burgers don't need to be complicated. For years, Superburger has stuck to its tried-and-true formula: honest burgers, fries and onion rings served up in red plastic baskets around an old-school lunch counter. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Mission Kitchen and Bar. This unassuming bar is the kitchen playground of Chef Jesse McQuarrie, who dreams up dishes like barbecue pulled pork "Twinkies" dusted with powdered bacon, and mac and cheese "lollipops," but his towering cheeseburger with bacon jam is outstanding. (@parkwestonpboto, Derek Coleman)

Other top burger spots in Santa Rosa include Vine Burgers. This new entrant into the local burger game features locally-sourced burgers with a twist. Chef James Byus III has included not only beef burgers but lamb, turkey, chicken, a pork and bacon blend, Cajun ground tuna, salmon and a piled-high crab cake "burger" along with his signature fried pickles and cherry peppers, garlic fries and shakes. (Courtesy of Vine Burgers)

The bacon cheeseburger from Machado's in Santa Rosa. Click through the gallery for more favorite burgers in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Is Machado’s bacon cheeseburger the most perfect burger in Sonoma County? Quite possibly.

This Larkfield walk-up counter offers jaw-busting creations that check all of our “perfect burger” boxes. Chewy (but not too soft) Franco American buns easily hold up to a meaty grilled beef patty, oozing cheese, piles of shredded lettuce (please stop putting entire leaves on burgers, people!), salty pickles, onions, tomato and a tangy housemade mustard sauce that’s just right.

The former Big Boys Buns and Burgers also has Piggy Tots on the menu, which are tater tots topped with homemade chili, pulled pork, cheese, onions, jalapeños and mustard sauce. We’re in hog heaven.

406 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa, 707-546-6835.

