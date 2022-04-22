11 Best Burgers in Santa Rosa

Lazeaway: Smashburgers — basically griddled burgers — are the thing right now, and the Flamingo Resort has one of our favorites. Two juicy beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, Korean chili barbecue sauce, pickles, onions and tomatoes. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-8530, flamingoresort.com . (Courtesy of Flamingo Resort)

Americana: The roasted garlic ranch burger is a meaty, juicy Stemple Creek grass-fed beef patty with Estero Gold cheese and enough roasted garlic to scare off any vampire. 205 Fifth St., Suite A, Santa Rosa, americanasr.com . (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Cozy Plum Bistro: Meatless doesn't mean tasteless. All the fixings make this a hearty, Beyond Burger a satisfying stunt double for beef, whether you're a carnivore or not. 1899 Mendocino Ave. Suite B, Santa Rosa, cozyplum.com . (Courtesy of Cozy Plum Bistro)

Stark's Steak and Seafood: The Stark Standard is a half-pounder with smoked bacon, peppercorn salsa verde and Cambozola. Add-ons, including onion rings, a truffled sunny-side-up egg and steak sauce, make it yours. 521 Adams St., Santa Rosa, 707-546-5100, starkrestaurants.com . (Courtesy of Stark's Steak and Seafood)

Jackson's Bar & Oven: Perfectly cooked and always flavorful, Jackson’s The Burger is a solid go-to, just as good plain as it is smarted-up with Point Reyes Blue, caramelized onions, jalapeños and mushrooms. 135 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, jacksonsbarandoven.com . (Courtesy of Jackson's Bar & Oven)

Carmen's Bistro and Bar: This Santa Rosa spot knows how to do all kinds of burgers, but the Western Burger is one of our faves. Featuring onion rings, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, and barbecue sauce that’ll require your jaw to unhinge for a bite. 619 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Superburger: Burgers don't need to be complicated. For years, Superburger has stuck to its tried-and-true formula: honest burgers, fries and onion rings served up in red plastic baskets around an old-school lunch counter. The St. Helena has onion rings, bacon, cheddar and barbecue sauce. 1501 Fourth St., 2781 Yulupa Ave. and 750 Stony Point Road Suite A-190 in Santa Rosa, originalsuperburger.com . (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Acme Burger: This is the place for tried and true burgers on a budget. The simple Sonoma Beef Burger with onion rings is a classic at just $7.75 for a single. An expanded menu also includes a fried chicken burger, ahi tuna burger and fried Rock Cod burger. 1007 W. College Ave., Suite D, Santa Rosa, 707-615-7309, acmeburgerco.com . (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Mission Kitchen and Bar: This unassuming bar is the kitchen playground of Chef Jesse McQuarrie, who dreams up dishes like barbecue pulled pork "Twinkies" dusted with powdered bacon, and mac and cheese "lollipops," but his towering cheeseburger with bacon jam is outstanding. 52 Mission Circle #111, Santa Rosa, 707-708-2669, missionkitchenbar.com . (@parkwestonpboto, Derek Coleman)

Vine Burgers: The newest entrant into the local burger game features locally-sourced burgers with a twist. Chef James Byus III has included not only beef burgers but lamb, turkey, chicken, a pork and bacon blend, Cajun ground tuna, salmon and a piled-high crab cake "burger" along with his signature fried pickles and cherry peppers, garlic fries and shakes. 3579 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-536-9654, vineburgers.com . (Courtesy of Vine Burger)

Machado Burgers: Is this bacon cheeseburger the most perfect burger in Sonoma County? Quite possibly. Machado's jaw-busting burgers have chewy (but not too soft) buns that can hold up to a meaty grilled beef patty, melty cheese, piles of shredded lettuce (please stop putting entire leaves on burgers, people!), pickles, onions, tomato and a tangy mustard sauce that's just right. Don't miss the Piggy Tots, tater tots topped with homemade chili, pulled pork, cheese, onions and jalapeños and mustard sauce. 406 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa, 707-546-6835. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Burgers don’t have to be fancy to be incredible. And while we wouldn’t turn down a patty smothered with foie gras or brie, we’re usually perfectly content with some nice ground beef, American cheese and lettuce. Maybe a pickle if you want to get fancy. That’s precisely what we’ve found in Santa Rosa — terrific burgers that keep it simple (mostly) with only the best stuff between their buns.

