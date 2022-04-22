Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, Eat + Drink, Sonoma Restaurants, What's New in Sonoma County

11 Best Burgers in Santa Rosa

These terrific burgers keep it simple (mostly) with only the best stuff between their buns.

Burgers don’t have to be fancy to be incredible. And while we wouldn’t turn down a patty smothered with foie gras or brie, we’re usually perfectly content with some nice ground beef, American cheese and lettuce. Maybe a pickle if you want to get fancy. That’s precisely what we’ve found in Santa Rosa — terrific burgers that keep it simple (mostly) with only the best stuff between their buns.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments