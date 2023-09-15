The Best Italian Restaurants in Sonoma County

From Milan to Sicily — and a few California influences in between, these local restaurants serve up the best of Italy.


By Heather Irwin

An influx of Italian settlers in the 19th century brought not only their winemaking skills but also their culinary traditions to Sonoma County. Unsurprisingly, some of our oldest restaurants (a few still in operation under second, third or even fourth generations) have kept family recipes as the backbone of their operations. Newer takes on Italian cuisine often mix in California touches or focus on specific regions of Italy — from Milan to Sicily. Click through the above gallery for a few of our favorites. Mangia bene!

