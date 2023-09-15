The Best Italian Restaurants in Sonoma County

The Best French Restaurants, Cafes and Bakeries in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 31 Grata: This charming, chef-run restaurant offers modern takes on classic Italian dishes. Gnudi alla vodka, risotto, and cacio e pepe are favorite dishes. Open for lunch, dinner and cocktails. 186 Windsor River Road, Windsor, 707-620-0508, gratawindsor.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 31 Catelli's: Lasagna with paper-thin layers of pasta and a tried-and-true meat sauce is a signature dish worth the trip north. Chef Domenica Catelli is one of Sonoma County's bright lights, committed to using the best local ingredients. Don't miss the burger or chicken parm! 21047 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-857-7142, mycatellis.com. (Chris Hardy/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 31 Diavola: You’ll swear you’re in Italy at this temple of charcuterie, woodfired pizza and classic Italian entrees, including oxtail ragu with pappardelle, braised beef tripe alla Fiorentina and spaghetti with pork cheek ragu. The cheeky hanging laundry lining the walkway to the back patio completes the experience. 21021 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-814-0111, diavolapizzeria.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 31 Dino Bugica, chef and owner of Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria, walks under the decorative hanging laundry in 2014 at his Geyserville restaurant. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 31 Rustic: Francis Ford Coppola's winery-based Italian restaurant features the film director's favorite dishes in an airy, open dining room and offers sweeping views from the patio. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, 707-857-1445, francisfordcoppolawinery.com. (Francis Ford Coppola Winery)

Slide 6 of 31 Baci: Plenty of Healdsburg locals say this is a must-visit spot often overlooked by tourists, with elevated Italian dishes from chef-owner Shari Sarabi. The bolognese sauce is made with Kobe beef, veal and pork ribs for an extra luscious dish. 336 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-8111, bacicafeandwinebar.com

Slide 7 of 31 Molti Amici: A trio of SingleThread alums have opened Healdsburg's newest see-and-be-seen restaurant. The vibe is pure fun, as is the menu, with seasonal woodfired pizzas, housemade pastas, shared plates with locally sourced produce, clever cocktails, delish desserts and our favorite halibut crudo, with California chili oil. 330 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, moltiamici.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 31 At Molti Amici in Healdsburg. (Adahlia Cole and Colin Peck)

Slide 9 of 31 Ca’Bianca: A charming Victorian home sets the stage for pan-Italian cuisine (from Milan to Sicily). The food always impresses with its restrained simplicity (no gloopy sauces or overwrought pastas) and graceful presentation. Great for impressing parents, dates or coworkers. 835 Second St., Santa Rosa, 707-542-5800, cabianca.com. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 31 Cafe Citti: This former Kenwood restaurant is now primarily a takeout operation in Santa Rosa with some of the best pasta and sauces around. We love their polenta with creamy porcini mushroom sauce and the classic tuna egg salad sandwich on focaccia. 2792 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-523-2690, cafecitti.com (Chris Hardy/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 31 Cibo Rustico: This family-friendly cafe serves less frequently seen dishes, including roasted zucchini flowers and fava beans, along with two types of ravioli, cannelloni and spaghetti. It is one of the few places to get Nonna Zeppole (beignet-style doughnuts). The wine list includes some of the owners' Italian-style D'Argenzio wines. 1305 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-623-9906, ciborustico.com.

Slide 12 of 31 Franchetti's Gasthaus + Biergarten: The menu here is split between California-inspired Italian dishes and German classics. Owner-chef John Franchetti has always made incredible Italian-style woodfired pizzas (though the German-style Flammkuchen pizza is also a favorite). Delicate arancini are addictive, as well as pasta pomodoro. 1229 N. Dutton, Santa Rosa, 707-526-1229, franchettis.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 31 Lococo's: This cozy Italian trattoria is always packed with fans of their traditional pasta dishes (pappardelle with wild boar sausage, linguine with clams), shrimp scampi and veal saltimbocca. Homemade cannoli is a must-try. 117 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 707-523-2227, lococos.net. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 31 L'oro Di Napoli, Santa Rosa: Italian chef, Italian ingredients, Italian oven, Italian pizza. The most authentic Neapolitan pizza in Sonoma County goes from dough to done in seconds thanks to a super-heated woodfired oven. The homemade lasagna is unbelievably good. 629 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-541-6394, lorodinapolisr.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 31 The enormous Lasagna with a Stagionale salad of arugula, roasted butternut squash puree, sliced almonds., topped with pecorino cheese, in an orange mustard and Extra Virgin Olive Oil dressing from L'oro di Napoli in downtown Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 31 Riviera: Italian classics like spaghetti Puttanesca and veal piccata impress local diners at this neighborhood favorite. Creamy gnocchi Riviera never disappoints. 75 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, 707- 579-2682, rivieraristorante.net. (Riviera)

Slide 17 of 31 Rosso: Woodfired pizza is a signature dish at this casual neighborhood wine bar and cafe ; even local chefs say they love grabbing a round on their days off (the Funghi di Limone with mushrooms, cheese and lemon oil is tops). I make an annual pilgrimage for the fried chicken with caramelized pancetta glaze. 53 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-544-3221, rossopizzeria.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 31 Trattoria Cattaneo: A casual neighborhood cafe with an extensive pasta menu and approachable prices. 2700 Yulupa Ave., Suite 10, Santa Rosa, 707-542-9050. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 31 Tony’s of North Beach: Graton Casino trattoria fronted by world-famous pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani offers five styles of pizza: woodfired Neapolitan and California-style; brick-oven Italian and American standards, as well as thick-crust Sicilian; and stone-oven New York and New Haven-style pizzas. 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park, gratonresortcasino.com. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 31 Cucina Paradiso: Every pasta is a winner at this classy longtime Petaluma restaurant, but our favorite is the homemade ravioli, filled with roasted duck in sun-dried tomato, pine nut and basil sauce. 114 Petaluma Blvd N., Petaluma, cucinaparadisopetaluma.com (Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 21 of 31 Diners enjoy the expanded seating area along the Petaluma river at Seared, foregrounded, and Risibisi restaurants in downtown Petaluma. Cucina Paradiso and Central Market restaurants also have expanded their outdoor seating. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 31 Risibisi: Housemade gnocchi with braised wild boar is a specialty at this Petaluma restaurant. Risotto is also a favorite. 154 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, risibisirestaurant.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 31 Trattoria Roma: This longtime family restaurant features an extensive menu of traditional Italian fare with hearty pastas, piccata, scallopini and saltimbocca. 140 Second St., Petaluma, 707-981-7807, trattoriaromapetaluma.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 24 of 31 Della Santina: This Sonoma restaurant serves authentic northern Italian cuisine with pastas, breads, soups and fish referred to as “Tuscan Soul Food.” 133 E. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-935-0576, dellasantinas.com. (Della Santina)

Slide 25 of 31 Portico: This couple-run Italian cafe features freshly-made pasta, authentic Italian pasta dishes and entrees. Frequent regionally-focused dinners are of great value. 110 N. Main St., Sebastopol, 707-888-9136, porticosocialfood.com.

Slide 26 of 31 Canneti Roadhouse Italiana: This under-the-radar trattoria serves hearty Tuscan dishes from Italian transplant Francesco Torre, who takes pride in the authenticity of his frequently changing dishes with local ingredients. 6675 Front St., Forestville, 707-887-2232, cannetirestaurant.com. (Canneti Roadhouse Italiana)

Slide 28 of 31 Negri's: Family-run since 1943, this old-school Italian eatery is known for its homemade ravioli. The updated Joe's Bar and Lounge features all the traditional Negri's favorites Friday through Sunday, including their famous fried chicken, burgers, pizza and modern takes on classic cocktails. 3700 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, 707-874-0301, negrisrestaurant.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 29 of 31 Dinucci's: This checkered-tablecloth, family-style Italian has been around for generations. Dinners include antipasti, sourdough bread, minestrone and salads. Choose from dishes like classic spaghetti, fettuccini, chicken Parmigiana and cannelloni crepes. It's a good deal for a whole lot of food. 14485 Valley Ford Road, Highway One, Valley Ford, 707-876-3260, dinuccisrestaurant.com. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 30 of 31 Mamma Taninos: This locals' favorite has a brief but focused menu with weekly specials from Sicilian-born chef Gaetano Patrinostro. 500 W. Napa St., Suite 512, Sonoma, 707-933-8826, mammataninos.com. (Sarah Stierch)