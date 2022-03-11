Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Eat + Drink, Sonoma Wineries, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

Best Sonoma Wineries for First-Time Visitors, 2022 Edition

This is a great time to explore vineyards, tasting rooms and winery patios at some of the more than 425 wineries in Sonoma County.

Sonoma County wineries are anticipating a new beginning with the recent easing of pandemic restrictions. So, with spring around the corner and things looking up (fingers crossed they stay that way), this is a great time to explore vineyards, tasting rooms and winery patios at some of the more than 425 wineries in Sonoma County. Click through the above gallery for 12 to visit now.

Related Posts
9 Sonoma Wineries With Spectacular Views 9 Sonoma Wineries With Spectacular Views
10 Kid-Friendly Wineries in Sonoma and Napa 10 Kid-Friendly Wineries in Sonoma and Napa
Best Napa Wineries for First-Time Visitors Best Napa Wineries for First-Time Visitors

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
Borscht Not Bombs: Sonoma Chefs Raise Money for Ukraine

Local chefs are raising money to help the Ukrainian people by selling borscht at their restaurants and hosting cooking classes.

Close