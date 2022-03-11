Best Sonoma Wineries for First-Time Visitors, 2022 Edition

Slide 1 of 27 Go: For something unconventional — Abbot’s Passage Winery + Mercantile, Glen Ellen: The first female winemaker in her six-generation California wine family, Katie Bundschu is daring to be different at her new winery and boutique in the heart of Glen Ellen, where she sells small-lot Rhône-style wines grafted onto the shoulders of 80-year-old vines. Elaborate grazing boards are made by Executive Chef Kyle Kuklewski, who also will oversee an elevated food and wine experience due to launch this spring. (Abbot's Passage)

Slide 2 of 27 While sipping, play a round of bocce or shuffleboard among the vineyards, or check out the retail shop, which highlights artisan home goods, jewelry and clothing from local women-run businesses. Tastings are $40. Open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday - Monday; reservations encouraged. 777 Madrone Road, Glen Ellen, 707-939-3017, abbotspassage.com (Abbot's Passage)

Slide 3 of 27 Outdoor tasting area at Abbot's Passage in Glen Ellen. (Abbot's Passage)

Slide 4 of 27 Go: For the food — Bricoleur Vineyards, Windsor: Bricoleur Vineyards is located on 40 expansive acres in the Russian River Valley. Here, a robust culinary program, worthwhile wines and pastoral beauty join to delight your senses. An immersive food and wine experience (under the advisement of James Beard Award-winning chefs Charlie Palmer and Nate Appleman) delivers six courses with seasonal ingredients from the estate’s culinary garden and regional purveyors. Additional tastings are also available. (Bricoleur Vineyards)

Slide 5 of 27 Make time to peruse the property’s picturesque olive groves, rose garden, bocce ball court, ponds and historic milk barn. Tastings from $95. Open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday - Monday; reservations required. 7394 Starr Road, Windsor, 707-857-5700, bricoleurvineyards.com (Bricoleur Vineyards)

Slide 6 of 27 Go: For a taste of history — Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma: Founded in 1857 by Agoston Haraszthy, Buena Vista Winery is the second-oldest winery in California and a worthwhile destination for history buffs. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the winery is currently owned by the Boisset Collection and underwent a renovation in 2012. (Buena Vista Winery)

Slide 7 of 27 Choose the tour and you’ll catch a glimpse of the renovated Champagne Cellars and historic wine caves, followed by a wine flight in the Press House or outdoor courtyard. The Wine Tool Museum is slated to reopen this summer. Tastings from $25. Open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday; and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma, 800-926-1266, buenavistawinery.com (Buena Vista Winery)

Slide 8 of 27 Go: For a taste of the Sonoma Coast — Flowers Vineyards & Winery, Healdsburg: Flowers fans rejoiced in 2019 when the famed producer of ethereal chardonnay and pinot noir from Sonoma’s high-elevation coast opened a tasting room near downtown Healdsburg. At House of Flowers’ 15.5-acre estate, guests can taste winemaker Chantal Forthun’s highly expressive wines in the architecturally impressive hospitality house or in the gardens beneath the redwoods. (Flowers Vineyards & Winery)

Slide 9 of 27 Wines are paired with seasonal bites prepared by Chef Wilson McFarlin. Tastings from $65. Open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday - Monday; reservations required. 4035 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-723-4800, flowerswinery.com (Flowers Vineyards & Winery)

Slide 10 of 27 Indoor tasting area at Flowers Vineyards & Winery in Healdsburg. (Flowers Vineyards & Winery)

Slide 11 of 27 Go: For the thrilling drive — Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery, Jenner: If you haven’t had the thrill of driving up Sonoma’s dramatic coastline to Jenner, a trip to Fort Ross Winery is an event you’re unlikely to forget (and entirely worth it once you relax your grip on the steering wheel). (Shutterstock)

Slide 12 of 27 Once you’re safely seated above the fog, sample cool-climate chardonnay and pinot noir from the estate’s steep, coastal vineyards, which are closer to the Pacific Ocean than any other vineyard in the state. Small bites are also offered by an in-house chef. Tastings are $55. Open 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Friday - Tuesday; reservations required. 15725 Meyers Grade Road, Jenner, 707-847-3460, fortrossvineyard.com (Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery)

Slide 13 of 27 Go: For the day — Gundlach Bundschu, Sonoma: Established in 1858, Gundlach Bundschu is one of the oldest family-owned wineries in California, with a sprawling 320-acre property at the intersection of four appellations: Sonoma Valley, Sonoma Coast, Carneros and Napa Valley. Today, the winery combines tastings of their sustainable, small-lot, coastal-influenced wines with a laid-back vibe that encourages extended lounging. Don’t worry: You can buy prepared sandwiches, salads, charcuterie boards and other treats, so you won’t go hungry. (Gundlach Bundschu)

Slide 14 of 27 Wine cave and vineyard tours are available, too. Before you go, check their events calendar for upcoming live music performances held in their outdoor amphitheater. Tastings from $40. Open 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. daily; reservations required. 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma, 707-938-5277, gunbun.com (Gundlach Bundschu)

Slide 15 of 27 Go: For the dramatic view — Hamel Family Wines, Sonoma: At the base of the Mayacamas Mountains, Hamel Family Wines offers dramatic views of Sonoma Valley, where the Hamel family grows organic, certified-biodynamic grapes for their estate wines. Three available tasting experiences vary in complexity, but all include a private tour of the Hamel Family Ranch vineyard, the 7,000-square-foot winery and an impressive wine cave. (Hamel Family Wines)

Slide 16 of 27 Don’t miss the Reserve Experience ($150), a series of reserve cabernet sauvignon blends paired with a four-course menu from Executive Chef Clinton Huntsman. Tastings from $75. Open 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday - Wednesday; reservations required. 15401 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-996-5800, hamilfamilywines.com (John Bedell/Hamel Family Wines)

Slide 17 of 27 Go: To be impressed — Jordan Vineyard & Winery, Healdsburg: Set on 1,200 sprawling acres in Alexander Valley, Jordan Vineyard & Winery evokes the impressive wine estates of France. Founders Tom and Sally Jordan designed the Bordeaux-inspired winery chateau nearly 50 years ago. Today, the estate is focused on land preservation and sustainability, while providing guests unmatched hospitality, unique culinary experiences, Russian River chardonnay and Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon. (Jordan Vineyard & Winery)

Slide 18 of 27 A variety of tastings are available, such as the popular “Winery Tour and Tasting,” which includes a tour of Jordan’s historic oak tank room, grand library and winery garden followed by a wine and food pairing with artisan cheeses. (Note: Due to construction, all tastings are being held in the Jordan dining room through March.) Tastings from $75. Tastings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday - Saturday. 1474 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg, 707-431-5250, jordanwinery.com (Jordan Vineyard & Winery)

Slide 19 of 27 Go: Because it’s new and delicious — Marine Layer Wines, Healdsburg: A nod to the thick fog that rolls in from the Pacific Ocean, Marine Layer Wines shines a ray of sunlight on cool-climate pinot noir and chardonnay from rugged vineyards along the Sonoma Coast. With Baron Ziegler and winemaker Rob Fischer (formerly of Banshee Wines) at the helm, the winery made its tasting room debut last fall in downtown Healdsburg. (Marine Layer Wines)

Slide 20 of 27 Marine Layer Wines offers a guided tasting of five limited-production wines accompanied by an optional mezze plate from the team behind soon-to-open Little Saint (Single Thread’s “younger sister”). Tastings are $35. Open 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily; reservations suggested. 308 B Center St., Healdsburg, 707-395-0830, marinelayerwines.com (Marine Layer Wines)

Slide 21 of 27 Go: For the audio — Medlock Ames, Healdsburg: Celebrating the 20th anniversary of its first commercial vintage this year, Medlock Ames continues to impress with its commitment to sustainability, organic wines and a new Immersive Sound Experience at its 338-acre Bell Mountain Ranch. Developed by local sound artist Hugh Livingston, the self-guided audio tour invites visitors to meander through the vineyards, olive grove and California oaks while GPS-cued headphones provide narration on the winery’s commitment to sustainability and land preservation. The leisurely 1-mile tour concludes with a wine flight and cheese plate. (Medlock Ames)

Slide 22 of 27 If you’re looking for a more traditional tasting sans audio, Medlock Ames has that, too. Traditional tastings from $35, the Immersive Sound Experience is $75; reservations required. Open 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Thursday - Monday. 3487 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg, 707-431-8845, medlockames.com (Medlock Ames)

Slide 23 of 27 Go: For a true taste of Sonoma County — Preston Farm & Winery, Healdsburg: Preston Farm & Winery exemplifies the best of Sonoma County: natural beauty, passionate land stewardship and thoughtful balance between tradition and innovation — all which culminate in your wine glass. In other words, don’t miss a visit to this diverse 125-acre farm and winery in Dry Creek Valley, where standout Rhône wines are available alongside the farm’s organic produce, olive oil, brick-oven sourdough bread, eggs and pickles. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 24 of 27 Picnics at Preston Farm are highly recommended (it's also one of our favorite kid-friendly wineries). Tastings are $35. Farm open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily, with tastings by appointment Tuesday - Sunday. 9282 West Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-3372, prestonfarmandwinery.com (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 25 of 27 Go: For the aesthetic — Ram’s Gate Winery, Sonoma: The cool breath of San Pablo Bay will greet you at Ram’s Gate Winery in the Carneros AVA, where renowned architect Howard Backen and interior designer Orlando Diaz-Azcuy joined to create the winery’s sleek farmhouse aesthetic. A visit here is made even more worthwhile thanks to winemaker Joe Nielsen’s single-vineyard chardonnay, pinot noir and other varieties he’s produced in recent years. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 26 of 27 A variety of tastings is available, from simple flights to six-course seasonal food and wine pairings from Executive Chef Stacey Combs. Tastings from $50. Open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday - Monday, by appointment only. 28700 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-721-8700, ramsgatewinery.com (Ram's Gate Winery)

