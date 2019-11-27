Eat + Drink, What's New in Sonoma County

From Aztec Mocha to Swedish Fika: The Best Hot Drinks in Sonoma

It's cold outside! We've found 15 satisfyingly cozy drinks to stay warm in Sonoma County.

The days are getting colder here in Sonoma County. While we may not have to shovel snow from our driveways to get to work, a cup filled with warmth is still a welcome way to start the day. From caffeinated to sweet beverages, click through the gallery for 15 satisfyingly warm and cozy drinks in Sonoma County.

Thanks a latte for reading! Let us know your favorite place to grab a warm drink in Sonoma County.

Subscribe Now!

Related Posts
Holiday Guests Coming? Four Perfect Sonoma County Day Trips Holiday Guests Coming? Four Perfect Sonoma County Day Trips
16 Top Celebrity Wines and Wineries in Sonoma & Napa 16 Top Celebrity Wines and Wineries in Sonoma & Napa
Best Sonoma Wineries for First-Time Visitors Best Sonoma Wineries for First-Time Visitors

Comments

Read previous post:
Best Sonoma County Restaurants for Pizza and Wine

Pizza and wine may be the two greatest things in the world. Together, they are irresistible.

Close