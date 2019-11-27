From Aztec Mocha to Swedish Fika: The Best Hot Drinks in Sonoma

Slide 1 of 12 Aztec Mocha at Plank Coffee, Cloverdale: Mike Morisette and Marne Dupere brought a little slice of hipster paradise to Cloverdale when they opened Plank Coffee in 2012. Beyond their excellent espresso, don’t miss the cafe’s wide assortment of freshly-baked pastries and the standout Aztec Mocha with dark chocolate, three types of chiles and rosewater. 227 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 707-894-6187, visit on Facebook. (Matt Riney)

Slide 2 of 12 Lover's Lane at City Garden Doughnuts, Santa Rosa: What could be better than a fancy brioche-style donut topped with fresh fruit, chocolate or maple bacon? A fancy donut paired with a "Lover's Lane" latte — coffee from Ukiah’s Black Oak Roasters, honey and bee pollen from hives tended by the owner of Black Oak. 1200 4th St, Santa Rosa, 595-1932, facebook.com/CityGardenDoughnuts. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 3 of 12 Cardamom and Turmeric Latte at Retrograde Roasters, Sebastopol: This small batch bean roastery is a mainstay for West County locals who rave about the specialty lattes — cardamom and turmeric are constant favorites. 130 South Main Street, 103, Sebastopol, retrograderoasters.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 4 of 12 Lavender Rose Latte and S'mores Mocha at Crooks Coffee, Santa Rosa: Located just across the street from The Press Democrat/Sonoma Magazine newsroom, Crooks is a go-to place for caffein-craving editors and reporters. The menu features a variety of experimental coffee drinks (they take out the torch for the Creme Brûlée Latte). Staff favorites include the Lavender Rose Latte and the S'Mores Mocha. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 5 of 12 El Toro Rojo Spicy Mexican Mocha and Beekeeper Latte at Wishbone, Petaluma: This petite restaurant on Petaluma Boulevard serves up a creative brunch menu that changes with each season. But their morning drink menu stays the same throughout the year, and customers couldn’t be happier: the El Toro Rojo Spicy Mexican Mocha and Beekeeper Latte with lavender, salt and honey are two favorite drinks. 841 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-763-2663, wishbonepetaluma.com. (Image via itslaceystanley).

Slide 6 of 12 Matcha Latte at Acre Coffee, Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sebastopol: Matcha tea provides a less-jittery energy boost than coffee thanks to L-Theanine, an amino acid that helps your body process caffeine differently and create a state of "calm alertness." Acre's Matcha Latte is made with Japanese Matcha from Samovar Tea in San Francisco. Non dairy-alternatives like coconut and soy milk are available. Find locations at acreecoffee.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 7 of 12 Kaffe Tonic at Brew, Santa Rosa: The bitterness and fizz of the tonic and the punch of espresso makes this a uniquely-delicious drink worth trying. Don't try to mix it too hard or you've got a foamy mess. Served room temp, it warms the soul and awakens the mind. 555 Healdsburg Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-303-7372, brewcoffeeandbeer.com. (Shutterstock)

Slide 8 of 12 London Fog at Criminal Baking Company, Santa Rosa: If you’re more of a tea person, try the London Fog at Criminal Baking Company in Santa Rosa 's Historic Railroad Square district. This Earl Grey Latte has the right touch of sweetness when made with almond milk (Image by @sharayray).

Slide 9 of 12 Peppermint Patty Hot Chocolate at Snoopy's Home Ice, Santa Rosa: Craving a hot drink with some childhood nostalgia? Head to the The Warm Puppy Café inside Snoopy's Home Ice arena and order a Peppermint Patty Hot Chocolate with whipped cream. Cozy up to the fireplace before you consider putting on the skates. (Image by @honor.guard).

Slide 10 of 12 Lavender Latte at Bella Rosa, Santa Rosa: Bella Rosa has some of the best locally-roasted coffee in Northern California. It's low-acid and never over-roasted, which in our book means tasty! At their weekday cafe they offer up an assortment of coffee drinks including this lavender-infused latte that's a taste treat. 5491 Skylane Blvd #140, Santa Rosa, 707-542-6220, bellarosacoffeecompany.com.

Slide 11 of 12 Artful Lattes at Taylor Lane Organic Coffee, Petaluma and Sebastopol: Taylor Lane (formerly Taylor Maid) is a never-miss when it comes to quality coffees and latte art. Go for their lavender latte or something with their homemade pumpkin syrup for a cozy dose of fall vibes. 6790 McKinley St #170, Sebastopol; 617 E Washington St, Petaluma, taylorlane.com. (John Burgess)

Slide 12 of 12 DIY Swedish Fika: Sweden has been trending for the past few years — from the minimalist "lagom" lifestyle to, more recently, the Christmas gnomes. Our favorite aspect of Swedish life is "fika," a communal coffee break cherished by all Swedes. Endorsed by employers, fika breaks usually take place around 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the office "fika room" (Swedes love routines, almost as much as they love strong coffee), and are often accompanied with home-baked pastries and conversations about the weather and other non-controversial topics. For a Sonoma-style fika, treat friends or colleagues to some strong coffee from a local roaster and the Swede-approved cinnamon rolls from Red Bird Bakery. (Beth Schlanker)