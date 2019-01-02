10 Sonoma Wineries With Free Tastings

A visit to Sonoma wine country doesn’t have to break the bank. You can fill your belly at hundreds of affordably priced restaurants that serve up gourmet food just as tasty at the four star next door. Spend the night camping under the stars and take advantage of one of the many free activities in the region. And last but not least: enjoy a free wine tasting.

From quaint small town tasting rooms to glamorous, celebrity owned wineries, Sonoma County offers wine sipping opportunities that will please your palate as well as your pocketbook. Click through the above gallery to discover ten wineries where you can taste wine for free. 

 

Looking for great Sonoma Magazine content in your inbox? Subscribe here

Related Posts
100 Best Sonoma Wines 2018 100 Best Sonoma Wines 2018
Best Sonoma Wineries for First-Time Visitors Best Sonoma Wineries for First-Time Visitors
Best Napa Wineries for First-Time Visitors Best Napa Wineries for First-Time Visitors
Read previous post:
We Love These Heart-Shaped Items and Gifts from Sonoma Stores

With February appearing at the next turn of the calendar page, you might want to deck your home in hearts...

Close